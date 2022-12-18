'Like walking on missiles': US airman recalls the horror of the Vietnam 'Christmas bombings' 50 years on

Read full article on original website
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
Albany Herald
'What was their sacrifice for?': Devastation for female Afghan students stripped of education
The 21-year-old student had been studying hard for weeks as she prepared for the final exams of her first year of university. She was almost done, with just two exams left, when she heard the news: the Taliban government was suspending university education for all female students in Afghanistan. "I...
Albany Herald
US to send precision bomb kits and Patriot missiles in next Ukraine aid package, officials say
The US is expected to send Ukraine precision bomb kits that will turn existing unguided munitions, or "dumb" bombs, into precision-guided "smart" bombs known as Joint Direct Attack Munitions, or JDAMs, according to multiple US officials. The kits add fins and a precision guidance system to the "dumb" munitions. They...
