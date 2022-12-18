FSU breaks ground on 150,000-square-foot football operations building

Nearly five years after it was announced, Florida State broke ground on the Albert J. and Judith A. Dunlap Football Center Saturday.

The event was the latest step in the process of bringing the 150,000-square-foot football operations building to fruition which was part of a project unveiled in 2018 that centered on a 5-year, $100 million fundraising campaign started by the school and the Seminole Boosters.

“Great things are happening on our campus and within our athletic programs,” FSU athletics director Michael. Alford said during the ceremony Saturday. “This new facility will be a fitting and well-deserved home for our legendary football program that will provide our student-athletes with the proper environment in which to train while addressing deficiencies that arise naturally as facilities age and needs grow.”

The football facility will be adjacent to the indoor practice facility and the practice fields. It will feature position meeting rooms, a locker room, a recruiting lounge, offices for the coaching staff, a strength and weight training center and virtual reality/performance enhancement areas.

It’s expected to be completed by the late summer of 2024.