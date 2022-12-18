Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
An ex-Golden Bear tries to explain how Cal men’s basketball got so bad
In mid-October, while visiting Cal’s campus for Marshawn Lynch’s Hall of Fame induction, I popped into the Haas Pavilion for a preseason men’s basketball scrimmage against the Utah State Aggies. The teams played three 15-minute periods and erased the score after each quarter. Seeing that it was...
Bay Area student-athlete dies in snowstorm
"Bryant always put others before him and made sure everyone felt included."
SFGate
154-year-old California university to close next year
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 154-year-old Northern California university said Monday it plans to close its doors for good next year as it struggles with declining enrollment, rising operational costs and financial trouble brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University in Oakland, which opened in 1868, announced...
San Francisco Bay lighthouse seeks innkeeper 'couple' for 2-year job
For a knowledgeable, introverted duo, it's a pretty sweet gig.
7-foot tides expected to bring flooding to San Francisco Bay Area
Exceptionally high tides - known as king tides - are coming to the San Francisco Bay Area Dec. 22 to 24.
Downtown San Francisco restaurant Bluestem is closing after 11 years
The restaurant's last day of service will be on Christmas Eve.
Why it looks so gross outside in the SF Bay Area today
A bleak, brownish haze lingered over the Bay Area on Monday, obscuring the San Francisco skyline and adding to the gloom on a day also marked by unusually cold temperatures.
Bay Area pickling business set to move into former Cowgirl Creamery space
The new business is slated to open next spring.
I barely survived the $95 soup at San Francisco’s Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar
Do you think you can take down a $95 bowl of soup?
SFGate
Holy Names University closing after 154 years due to declining enrollment, rising costs
Holy Names University in Oakland will close after spring semester in 2023 due to declining enrollment and other struggles, officials with the 154-year-old school said Monday. Students will have the option to continue studies at Dominican University of California and graduate on schedule, and the school said faculty and staff will have the chance to work at its San Rafael campus.
SFGate
Man Dies In Crash Off Highway 12 East Of Fairfield
A man died when his vehicle went off state Highway 12 east of Fairfield and rolled down an embankment on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Highway 12 in the area of the Western Railway Museum. A preliminary investigation...
SFGate
3 Injured In 2 Weekend Shootings
OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police are investigating two shootings that left three injured over the weekend. Two people were wounded around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Mead Avenue in the Hoover Foster neighborhood of West Oakland. Police were alerted to the shootings by the city's gunshot detection system....
San Francisco's House of Nanking family gets Food Network series
"My parents came here with less than $40 in their pocket and the first place they stepped into was Chinatown."
The Daily 12-19-22 Frank Somerville publicly opens up about arrest, KTVU exit
Former KTVU anchor Frank Somerville went off the air in May 2021 after he was recorded slurring his words and abruptly left mid-broadcast with no explanation. A spokesperson for the station later said that he left the air to “focus on his health.” The celebrated anchor returned to his post at “The Ten O’Clock News on KTVU” that August without addressing his sudden exit, but was suspended indefinitely a month later after disagreements with the station over coverage. That November, Somerville told the Bay Area News Group he was “never going to anchor” at KTVU again. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a car crash the following month, according to the Oakland Police Department. Now, almost a year later, Somerville publicly opened up about the arrest and his exit from KTVU.
Here's how much Bay Area temperatures are expected to increase this week
The Bay Area has been in the grips of a cold weather spell for more than a week.
SFGate
Police seek help finding missing woman last seen in SF
ALAMEDA (BCN) Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night. Giovanna Swarts, 18, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, with a black tank top and black biker shorts, according to Alameda police.
Historic SF hotel and restaurant finds new owner
Leading up to the pandemic, the Huntington Hotel and its combined restaurant The Big 4 occupied a grand legacy atop Nob Hill in San Francisco. Movie stars from across the 20th Century were common faces in the foyer and the dimly-lit bar was a chance for regular San Franciscans to mingle with other echelons of class and wealth. “The Big 4 had the perfect balance: You could walk in from the street into a piano bar,” recalled a regular. “It was pitch-black in there; I used to say it was always midnight at The Big 4.” Then the bell tolled in March 2020, forcing the closure of both the hotel and restaurant. Peering into its disheveled doors on a recent morning, only dust and memories lingered in the building.
Man shot and killed near busy San Francisco BART station plaza
Two suspects are at large, a BART spokesperson told SFGATE.
Are you allowed to fly out of SFO with pot? We asked defense attorneys.
It's technically illegal to fly with cannabis, so we asked two criminal defense attorneys why people are getting away with it.
SFGate
2 dead, 3 injured after Jeeps crash down 300-foot embankment
Two people died Monday and three others suffered injuries after two Jeeps overturned down an embankment in separate crashes at a hunting club in rural Sonoma County. Officers and first responders with the California Highway Patrol's Santa Rosa office and the Monte Rio Fire Protection District responded around 5:45 p.m. to a crash on private property at the Happy Hills Hunting Club in a part of the county northwest of the unincorporated area of Cazadero.
Comments / 0