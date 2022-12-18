ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

SFGate

An ex-Golden Bear tries to explain how Cal men’s basketball got so bad

In mid-October, while visiting Cal’s campus for Marshawn Lynch’s Hall of Fame induction, I popped into the Haas Pavilion for a preseason men’s basketball scrimmage against the Utah State Aggies. The teams played three 15-minute periods and erased the score after each quarter. Seeing that it was...
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

154-year-old California university to close next year

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 154-year-old Northern California university said Monday it plans to close its doors for good next year as it struggles with declining enrollment, rising operational costs and financial trouble brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University in Oakland, which opened in 1868, announced...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Holy Names University closing after 154 years due to declining enrollment, rising costs

Holy Names University in Oakland will close after spring semester in 2023 due to declining enrollment and other struggles, officials with the 154-year-old school said Monday. Students will have the option to continue studies at Dominican University of California and graduate on schedule, and the school said faculty and staff will have the chance to work at its San Rafael campus.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Man Dies In Crash Off Highway 12 East Of Fairfield

A man died when his vehicle went off state Highway 12 east of Fairfield and rolled down an embankment on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Highway 12 in the area of the Western Railway Museum. A preliminary investigation...
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

3 Injured In 2 Weekend Shootings

OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police are investigating two shootings that left three injured over the weekend. Two people were wounded around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Mead Avenue in the Hoover Foster neighborhood of West Oakland. Police were alerted to the shootings by the city's gunshot detection system....
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-19-22 Frank Somerville publicly opens up about arrest, KTVU exit

Former KTVU anchor Frank Somerville went off the air in May 2021 after he was recorded slurring his words and abruptly left mid-broadcast with no explanation. A spokesperson for the station later said that he left the air to “focus on his health.” The celebrated anchor returned to his post at “The Ten O’Clock News on KTVU” that August without addressing his sudden exit, but was suspended indefinitely a month later after disagreements with the station over coverage. That November, Somerville told the Bay Area News Group he was “never going to anchor” at KTVU again. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a car crash the following month, according to the Oakland Police Department.  Now, almost a year later, Somerville publicly opened up about the arrest and his exit from KTVU.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police seek help finding missing woman last seen in SF

ALAMEDA (BCN) Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night. Giovanna Swarts, 18, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, with a black tank top and black biker shorts, according to Alameda police.
ALAMEDA, CA
SFGate

Historic SF hotel and restaurant finds new owner

Leading up to the pandemic, the Huntington Hotel and its combined restaurant The Big 4 occupied a grand legacy atop Nob Hill in San Francisco.  Movie stars from across the 20th Century were common faces in the foyer and the dimly-lit bar was a chance for regular San Franciscans to mingle with other echelons of class and wealth. “The Big 4 had the perfect balance: You could walk in from the street into a piano bar,” recalled a regular. “It was pitch-black in there; I used to say it was always midnight at The Big 4.” Then the bell tolled in March 2020, forcing the closure of both the hotel and restaurant. Peering into its disheveled doors on a recent morning, only dust and memories lingered in the building.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

2 dead, 3 injured after Jeeps crash down 300-foot embankment

Two people died Monday and three others suffered injuries after two Jeeps overturned down an embankment in separate crashes at a hunting club in rural Sonoma County. Officers and first responders with the California Highway Patrol's Santa Rosa office and the Monte Rio Fire Protection District responded around 5:45 p.m. to a crash on private property at the Happy Hills Hunting Club in a part of the county northwest of the unincorporated area of Cazadero.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

