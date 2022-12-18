ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

6-9-3, FIREBALL: 8

(six, nine, three; FIREBALL: eight)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

