WV Lottery
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3
6-3-7
(six, three, seven)
Daily 4
3-3-9-4
(three, three, nine, four)
Lotto America
07-12-16-40-49, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 5
(seven, twelve, sixteen, forty, forty-nine; Star Ball: one; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $31,040,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
Powerball
33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000
Comments / 0