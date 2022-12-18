Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Local Police Conducts Traffic Detail
On December 13th, 2022 the Prescott Police Department, Prescott Valley Police Department, and Chino Valley Police Department partnered together to conduct a traffic enforcement detail in The Town of Chino Valley and the surrounding area. This 4-hour detail resulted in 22 traffic stops, 7-speed citations, 2 distracted driving citations, 8...
theprescotttimes.com
Here are 6 Photos of the Amazing Prescott, AZ
A variety of aerial images of downtown Prescott, AZ courthouse holiday light displays. I hope everyone has a wonderful holiday season! Photos by – TreeRose Photography. To ask for prints go to https://www.facebook.com/treerosephotography.
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?
Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
AZFamily
Prescott Frontier Days 2023 dates announced, tickets on sale
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The World’s Oldest Rodeo has announced tickets are on sale for its annual Prescott Frontier Days, to be held June 28, 2023, until July 4!. This year will be the 136th year of the event, and it boasts a nearly week-long lineup of events. The first Prescott rodeo was held on July 4, 1888, to show off the skills and talents of bullfighters. Tickets are likely to sell out, so click here to get yours! Every day, gates will open two hours prior to each performance, and Mutton Bustin’ will get started at 6 p.m. before the full show.
prescottenews.com
Healthcare frontlines soon to gain 45 Yavapai College-trained registered nurses
A passing score on a national exam is now the only thing separating 45 new Yavapai College Nursing Program graduates and their dreams of joining the healthcare frontlines. The 44 men and women representing both the YC Prescott and Verde Valley campuses celebrated their successful nursing student journeys with a traditional pinning ceremony Dec. 9 in the YC Performing Arts Center. The pinning of each graduate by one or a bevy of loved ones was a highlight of the ceremony that also featured a recitation of the Florence Nightingale pledge and emotional speeches.
prescottenews.com
City of Prescott Sales Tax Rate to Decrease Effective January 1, 2023
Tax is sunsetting as a result of paying down of PSPRS Unfunded Liability. Effective January 1, 2023, the City of Prescott’s transaction privilege (sales) tax rate is decreasing from 2.75% to 2%. The combined tax rate (State, County & City) for Prescott will decrease from 9.10% to 8.35%. The...
