PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The World’s Oldest Rodeo has announced tickets are on sale for its annual Prescott Frontier Days, to be held June 28, 2023, until July 4!. This year will be the 136th year of the event, and it boasts a nearly week-long lineup of events. The first Prescott rodeo was held on July 4, 1888, to show off the skills and talents of bullfighters. Tickets are likely to sell out, so click here to get yours! Every day, gates will open two hours prior to each performance, and Mutton Bustin’ will get started at 6 p.m. before the full show.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO