Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, APPALACHIAN STATE 50
Percentages: FG .386, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Norris 3-5, Wishart 1-3, Keat Tong 0-1, Sanni 0-2, Anderson 0-3, Mitchell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Keat Tong, Kelly). Turnovers: 11 (Mitchell 2, Pierre-Louis 2, Sanni 2, Wishart 2, Anderson, Keat Tong, Norris). Steals: 9...
National Signing Day: Aggies add 5 on NSD
North Carolina A&T added some muscle upfront and some help in the offensive backfield on National Signing Day. The post National Signing Day: Aggies add 5 on NSD appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Sports Illustrated credits Hugh Freeze for major flips on Early Signing Day
Hugh Freeze gets credit for flipping Keldric Faulk and Kaylin Lee.
Comments / 0