Clarinda, new research is showing that environmental stress can change your brainHealth Stuff TO KnowClarinda, IA
The historic 1884 Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri may have been destroyed, but memories grew from the red brick buildingCJ CoombsTarkio, MO
A Woman Claims Her Dad is a Serial Killer with 70 VictimsNikThurman, IA
kmaland.com
Glenwood grabs key sweep of LC in OT thrillers
(Glenwood) – It took overtime in both games, but the Glenwood girls and boys picked up a key sweep over Lewis Central to head into the winter break. GIRLS: Glenwood 69 Lewis Central 68 (OT) In the girls game, the Rams overcame an early deficit and weathered a late...
kmaland.com
Youthful talent provides spark to Southwest Valley through opening stretch
(Corning) -- A young Southwest Valley (4-3) squad has gotten off to a solid start to the 2022-23 season, having won three of its last four games heading into the holiday break. The Timberwolves rattled off three straight victories over Martensdale-St. Mary’s, Griswold and Lenox before dropping a close contest...
kmaland.com
Central Decatur's Smith excited for opportunity at William Penn
(Leon) -- Central Decatur senior Spencer Smith is all set and excited to continue playing the sport he loves – baseball – at the next level with William Penn. Smith, who hit .396/.462/.429 with three doubles and 28 RBI during his junior summer, joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday to talk about the process that led to his decision.
kmaland.com
KMA Sports (Boys Basketball): Harlan 80 Clarinda 54
The Harlan girls pulled away late while the Harlan boys displayed wire-to-wire dominance in a sweep of Clarinda Tuesday night.
kmaland.com
Crouse leads East Mills to major win over previously-unbeaten Bedford
(Malvern) -- East Mills (7-0) remained perfect on the season with a 54-46 victory over previously-unbeaten Bedford (8-1) Tuesday. The Wolverines used a dominant third quarter and a 26-point outing from senior forward Mason Crouse to come away with a hard-fought win. “It was really physical, the refs were letting...
kmaland.com
Balance, unselfishness key for Central Decatur boys in perfect start
(Leon) -- A balanced and unselfish lineup has clicked for the Central Decatur boys basketball program in its 6-0 start. "It's been a challenging first half of the season to get everything together," Coach Curtis Boothe said. "We have lots of seniors that have led us. We're headed in the right direction. It's just a matter of putting it together each night."
kmaland.com
Herold inks with Kansas
(Shenandoah) -- Blake Herold's lifelong dream of playing sports at the next level came true on Wednesday. And it came while making a little Shenandoah High School history. Herold signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Kansas on Wednesday. "It means a lot," Herold...
kmaland.com
St. Albert announces hiring of Woods as head football coach
(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert has announced the hiring of Donnie Woods as its new head football coach. Woods, a native of Tampa, Florida, is a former three-year starter on the offensive line at the University of Maryland and has coached in Council Bluffs since 2009. Woods helped start the...
kmaland.com
Gretna's Goldman chooses Nebraska
(Lincoln) -- Gretna offensive lineman Mason Goldman has committed to Nebraska. Goldman -- a 3-star prospect -- chose the Huskers over offers from Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, Memphis and Missouri.
kmaland.com
Lanny Kite, 77, of Marne, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Open visitation with no family present will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 27th at Roland Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed and a link...
kmaland.com
Judith "Judy" Nelson, 84 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah, Iowa. Judy passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
kmaland.com
Jay Dee Allison, 72, of Rock Port, Missouri
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Jay Dee passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Fairfax Community Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
George Petty, 78, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Memorials: Suggested to the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association or the Villisca Volunteer Fire Department. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Hillside Cemetery-Elliott, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at...
kmaland.com
Sharon Bruning, 79, of Villisca, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, December 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 5 PM. Visitation End: 6:30 PM. Memorials: Villisca Food Pantry-Villisca, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may...
kmaland.com
Winter storm watch for northwest Missouri
(Pleasant Hill) -- The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill says a winter storm watch remains in effect from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon for portions of northwest Missouri. The winter storm watch area includes Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Gentry and Worth counties in KMAland. In addition, wind chill warnings...
KETV.com
Omaha-area schools, businesses changing plans with forecasted snow
OMAHA, Neb. — In light of the wind chill and winter storm warnings for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, schools and businesses are having to adapt. The wind chill warning takes effect at midnight on Thursday through noon on Saturday, and the winter storm warning starts from noon Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday.
KETV.com
Interstate 80 reopens at Nebraska-Iowa border after closure due to winter storm in Omaha area
OMAHA, Neb. — As a winter storm moves through the Omaha area, Interstate 80 was closed to travelers at the Nebraska-Iowa border on Wednesday. All lanes have reopened on Interstate 80, as of 1:25 p.m. Eastbound I-80 was closed at 13th Street for more than an hour. I-80 westbound...
kmaland.com
Shen council passes pipeline position resolution
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council is the latest to weigh in on the contentious carbon pipeline issue. By a 4-to-1 vote Tuesday evening, the council approved a resolution objecting to Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline, which would stretch more than 700 miles across western Iowa, including portions of Fremont, Page and Montgomery counties, carrying carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, and South Dakota to a storage facility in North Dakota. The resolution also opposes the use of eminent domain to acquire property for the project, which would serve 31 ethanol plants, including Green Plain's Shenandoah facility and 11 others in Iowa. Jan Norris of Montgomery County is among the landowners impacted by the proposed pipeline. Norris urged the council to adopt the resolution, citing the dangers of transporting carbon dioxide through pipelines, and objections to using eminent domain.
kmaland.com
Maryville man killed in Holt County accident
(Maitland) -- One person was killed in a Holt County wreck Monday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occured around 8 p.m. on Route C just over two miles west of Maitland, when an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 50-year-old James Hurst of Maryville, began to slide on the ice covered roadway and traveled off the south side of the road. Authorities say the vehicle struck two trees and overturned before coming to rest on the driver's side off the south side of the roadway. Hurst was pronounced deceased at the scene.
