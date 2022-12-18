Yes, it was gorgeous! Every time I remember, look at pics, or am reminded of this day, I can't help but think of a wonderful friend who has since passed. He was so giddy and excited we had gotten a legitimate “snow day.” Thankfully, our paths crossed well before that day, so he knew who to call for a snowball fight. 🙋♀️ No, it didn't last long, and our Frosty looked more like a Nome BUT...it was beautiful and resulted in the best memories!
I was in San Antonio, Texas. That same winter San Antonio got hit with a snow storm too. The whole city of San Antonio shutdown. The worse that I’ve been with was in Milwaukee, Wi back in 2018 and we had an Arctic blast come thru. That got down to -50F w/windchill.
moved here from Alaska that year. lol. thought I left it behind me.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Comments / 40