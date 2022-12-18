ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ms.Uninfluential
4d ago

Yes, it was gorgeous! Every time I remember, look at pics, or am reminded of this day, I can't help but think of a wonderful friend who has since passed. He was so giddy and excited we had gotten a legitimate “snow day.” Thankfully, our paths crossed well before that day, so he knew who to call for a snowball fight. 🙋‍♀️ No, it didn't last long, and our Frosty looked more like a Nome BUT...it was beautiful and resulted in the best memories!

Joshua
4d ago

I was in San Antonio, Texas. That same winter San Antonio got hit with a snow storm too. The whole city of San Antonio shutdown. The worse that I’ve been with was in Milwaukee, Wi back in 2018 and we had an Arctic blast come thru. That got down to -50F w/windchill.

Debra Goldner
4d ago

moved here from Alaska that year. lol. thought I left it behind me.

