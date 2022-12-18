UPDATE 8:40 a.m – As of 8:40 a.m. Thursday, I-90 remains closed to motorists both eastbound and westbound from Box Elder to Chamberlain. Many motorists have been stranded, and emergency shelters were set up along the interstate Wednesday night. PCSO said they believe everyone has been accounted for, and that everyone has either been taken to safety, or voluntarily chosen to stay with their vehicles and have adequate supplies.

BOX ELDER, SD ・ 19 HOURS AGO