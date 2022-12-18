Read full article on original website
Historic gathering in Rapid City to host and honor hundreds of Lakota elders in the local community
RAPID CITY, S.D.– On Tuesday, the Journey Museum and Learning Center will host the city’s largest gathering of Lakota elders ever assembled. Around 200 are expected to come together for a holiday-themed party to be held in their honor, made possible by several local businesses and the non-profit Ending the Silence RC. Executive Director for the non-profit Brandon Ferguson spoke on the event.
Hazmat closes Lead-Deadwood High School for the week
LEAD, S.D. — The Lead-Deadwood School District closed its high school this week (Dec. 19-21) after a student brought mercury to school. The closure will allow the building to be cleaned and tested. The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 12 — the day before a winter storm closed the...
Check out this recreation of the South Dakota Mines campus in Minecraft
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Mines computer engineering student Jaxxen Cheney built a model of the Mines university campus inside the popular video game Minecraft. The game allows users to create worlds inside the platform with sets of digital building blocks. Cheney’s Minecraft version of the campus includes...
No travel advised in Pennington Co., warming shelters offered for stranded motorists
Interstate 90 will be closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain, starting at 6 p.m. MT on Wednesday, due to snow and high winds. In addition to the I-90 closure, motorists are reminded that many No Travel Advisories and Road Impassable conditions are in place on state highways throughout the central and western part of the state.
How to draw smooth and safe from holster to target
CUSTER, S.D. — Drawing your concealed carry pistol is an important step in setting up your stance and grip to deliver rounds to the target. Phillip Shively, Captain with the Hot Springs Police Department and Certified Instructor for Enhanced Concealed Carry Permit in SD walked me through the steps.
SHIFT Garage gives family a reliable car for Christmas
RAPID CITY, S.D.– A garage with a mission played Santa a little early for a local family. For the second year in a row, Rapid City’s SHIFT Garage has provided a car to a family in need. This year’s winner is Nikkole Bostnar. She’s currently pursuing a master’s degree through a program called Uplifting Parents. Nikkole was nominated for the giveaway by her case worker in the program after hearing she was having difficulties with her Jeep. Now she can ditch that sketchy Jeep for her new ’99 Subaru Outback.
30 photos of kids shopping with first responders for the fifth annual Badges & Kids
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Between 200 and 225 kids got the chance or still have the chance to go shopping with first responders for the fifth annual Badges & Kids at Rapid City’s Target. There has been about $30,000 donated, which gives kids over $100 to pick out...
Basketball Photos, Scores and Highlights: Teila Jiron leads RC Central past Douglas
BOX ELDER, S.D. – The Douglas Patriots and the Rapid City Central girls basketball teams returned to the court on Tuesday in Box Elder. It was the first game for both teams since Dec. 10 due to last week’s blizzard. The Cobblers scored early and often and defeated...
Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KBHB Radio reported a semi-truck and trailer loaded with commercial livestock feed rolled over an Interstate 90 overpass early Wednesday morning. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan, the 2014 Kenworth truck was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and...
Super cute Rapid City airport therapy dogs and their awesome owners honored at board meeting
RAPID CITY, S.D. Dan and Kathie Brusseau were honored at the December 20, 2022 Rapid City Regional Airport Board Meeting for their participation in the RAPaws for Passengers Therapy Program. Since the program’s inception, just over a year ago, they have volunteered more than 240 hours and traveled 4,048 miles to provide a “pawsitive” experience for airport guests.
Truck catches fire in Rapid City Menards parking lot
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Menards in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. RCFD said that they quickly extinguished the fire, and that no one was injured in the incident. The extreme cold had an impact on...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
UPDATE: I-90 remains closed; dozens stranded
UPDATE 8:40 a.m – As of 8:40 a.m. Thursday, I-90 remains closed to motorists both eastbound and westbound from Box Elder to Chamberlain. Many motorists have been stranded, and emergency shelters were set up along the interstate Wednesday night. PCSO said they believe everyone has been accounted for, and that everyone has either been taken to safety, or voluntarily chosen to stay with their vehicles and have adequate supplies.
Watch Anna catch her first fish of the season with a rod and reel!
CUSTER, S.D. — The rod and reel setup is commonly used for fishing, no matter the season, but some are geared more towards ice fishing. Jim Bussell, Pro staffer at Cold Snap Outdoors, uses a 32-inch Talon Rod from the Cold Snap Outdoors Red Line series, which I also used to catch my very first fish of the season, a bluegill.
Snow Squall Warning prompts “No Travel Advised” from Wall to Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D.– A Snow Squall Warning issued for Pennington and Meade Counties has contributed to a “No Travel Advised” from Wall to Box Elder on I-90. Snow squalls cause rapid drops in visibility and deteriorating road conditions. Even after the squalls end, snow and wind continue through the day, which will lead to blowing snow and ground blizzard conditions Wednesday and Thursday.
From Ugly Sweater parties to live music in the airport! Check out these Christmas Events in and around Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Are you ready for Christmas? Do you have some free time before the holiday and don’t know what to do? Well, check out these awesome holiday-themed events going on in and around Rapid City. Ugly Sweater X-mas Eve Party. Tis the season for friends,...
Roads closed, school called off again
SPEARFISH — The blizzard hitting South Dakota today has prompted the state to close large parts of Interstate 90 and some schools to already cancel classes Wednesday. The Spearfish School District will not hold classes Wednesday. Other schools have yet to notify the public on their decisions.
Get a taste of authentic Mexican food at Guadalajara Spearfish
Claudia Garcia co-owns Guadalajara Spearfish with her husband where they serve delicious, authentic Mexican food that is made fresh every day. Originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, Claudia and her husband came to Spearfish, South Dakota from Seattle, Washington, where she worked in a Mexican restaurant. The two decided to come to South Dakota and open a restaurant, and they’ve been operating Guadalajara for 20 years now.
RC Christian boys basketball team off to a perfect start
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After losing five seniors to graduation including four starters, Rapid City Christian boys basketball coach Kyle Courtney had several questions surrounding his team this season. But after a strong performance last week at the Lakota Nation Invitational tournament, it appears that a few of those...
Rapid City couple stuck in Peru among political unrest, protests
PERU — It’s not the honeymoon they had in mind: the Mastins headed to Machu Picchu at the beginning of last week, hoping to adventure and celebrate their recent marriage. A few days into the trip, protests broke out in the Machu Picchu area, blocking roadways and trapping visitors.
