Rapid City, SD

newscenter1.tv

Historic gathering in Rapid City to host and honor hundreds of Lakota elders in the local community

RAPID CITY, S.D.– On Tuesday, the Journey Museum and Learning Center will host the city’s largest gathering of Lakota elders ever assembled. Around 200 are expected to come together for a holiday-themed party to be held in their honor, made possible by several local businesses and the non-profit Ending the Silence RC. Executive Director for the non-profit Brandon Ferguson spoke on the event.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Hazmat closes Lead-Deadwood High School for the week

LEAD, S.D. — The Lead-Deadwood School District closed its high school this week (Dec. 19-21) after a student brought mercury to school. The closure will allow the building to be cleaned and tested. The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 12 — the day before a winter storm closed the...
LEAD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Check out this recreation of the South Dakota Mines campus in Minecraft

RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Mines computer engineering student Jaxxen Cheney built a model of the Mines university campus inside the popular video game Minecraft. The game allows users to create worlds inside the platform with sets of digital building blocks. Cheney’s Minecraft version of the campus includes...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

How to draw smooth and safe from holster to target

CUSTER, S.D. — Drawing your concealed carry pistol is an important step in setting up your stance and grip to deliver rounds to the target. Phillip Shively, Captain with the Hot Springs Police Department and Certified Instructor for Enhanced Concealed Carry Permit in SD walked me through the steps.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
newscenter1.tv

SHIFT Garage gives family a reliable car for Christmas

RAPID CITY, S.D.– A garage with a mission played Santa a little early for a local family. For the second year in a row, Rapid City’s SHIFT Garage has provided a car to a family in need. This year’s winner is Nikkole Bostnar. She’s currently pursuing a master’s degree through a program called Uplifting Parents. Nikkole was nominated for the giveaway by her case worker in the program after hearing she was having difficulties with her Jeep. Now she can ditch that sketchy Jeep for her new ’99 Subaru Outback.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KBHB Radio reported a semi-truck and trailer loaded with commercial livestock feed rolled over an Interstate 90 overpass early Wednesday morning. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan, the 2014 Kenworth truck was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Super cute Rapid City airport therapy dogs and their awesome owners honored at board meeting

RAPID CITY, S.D. Dan and Kathie Brusseau were honored at the December 20, 2022 Rapid City Regional Airport Board Meeting for their participation in the RAPaws for Passengers Therapy Program. Since the program’s inception, just over a year ago, they have volunteered more than 240 hours and traveled 4,048 miles to provide a “pawsitive” experience for airport guests.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Truck catches fire in Rapid City Menards parking lot

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Menards in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. RCFD said that they quickly extinguished the fire, and that no one was injured in the incident. The extreme cold had an impact on...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: I-90 remains closed; dozens stranded

UPDATE 8:40 a.m – As of 8:40 a.m. Thursday, I-90 remains closed to motorists both eastbound and westbound from Box Elder to Chamberlain. Many motorists have been stranded, and emergency shelters were set up along the interstate Wednesday night. PCSO said they believe everyone has been accounted for, and that everyone has either been taken to safety, or voluntarily chosen to stay with their vehicles and have adequate supplies.
BOX ELDER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Watch Anna catch her first fish of the season with a rod and reel!

CUSTER, S.D. — The rod and reel setup is commonly used for fishing, no matter the season, but some are geared more towards ice fishing. Jim Bussell, Pro staffer at Cold Snap Outdoors, uses a 32-inch Talon Rod from the Cold Snap Outdoors Red Line series, which I also used to catch my very first fish of the season, a bluegill.
CUSTER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Snow Squall Warning prompts “No Travel Advised” from Wall to Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D.– A Snow Squall Warning issued for Pennington and Meade Counties has contributed to a “No Travel Advised” from Wall to Box Elder on I-90. Snow squalls cause rapid drops in visibility and deteriorating road conditions. Even after the squalls end, snow and wind continue through the day, which will lead to blowing snow and ground blizzard conditions Wednesday and Thursday.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Roads closed, school called off again

SPEARFISH — The blizzard hitting South Dakota today has prompted the state to close large parts of Interstate 90 and some schools to already cancel classes Wednesday. The Spearfish School District will not hold classes Wednesday. Other schools have yet to notify the public on their decisions.
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Get a taste of authentic Mexican food at Guadalajara Spearfish

Claudia Garcia co-owns Guadalajara Spearfish with her husband where they serve delicious, authentic Mexican food that is made fresh every day. Originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, Claudia and her husband came to Spearfish, South Dakota from Seattle, Washington, where she worked in a Mexican restaurant. The two decided to come to South Dakota and open a restaurant, and they’ve been operating Guadalajara for 20 years now.
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

RC Christian boys basketball team off to a perfect start

RAPID CITY, S.D. – After losing five seniors to graduation including four starters, Rapid City Christian boys basketball coach Kyle Courtney had several questions surrounding his team this season. But after a strong performance last week at the Lakota Nation Invitational tournament, it appears that a few of those...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City couple stuck in Peru among political unrest, protests

PERU — It’s not the honeymoon they had in mind: the Mastins headed to Machu Picchu at the beginning of last week, hoping to adventure and celebrate their recent marriage. A few days into the trip, protests broke out in the Machu Picchu area, blocking roadways and trapping visitors.
RAPID CITY, SD

