Related
Exclusive: Patricio Pitbull Says Dana White “Doesn’t Have The Balls” To Make A Bellator vs. UFC Event
Bellator champion, Patricio Pitbull Freire is certain that there will be no cross-promotion event with the UFC. The final Bellator event of the year is set to be a historic one. On December 31, four Bellator fighters will be headed to Japan to take on four Rizin fighters in a cross-promotional event being called Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF. This special event will see current and former Bellator champions taking on some of Rizin’s finest stars. The event will broaden the spectrum of MMA fans and allow a peek into the conversation of which promotion is better.
Submission Grappling Icon Gordon Ryan Claims to Make ‘More Money Than Most UFC Champions’
Gordon Ryan is widely considered to be one of the greatest Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world. For more than a decade, ‘The King‘ has dominated the competition as a five-time ADCC Submission Fighting World champion, a four-time IBJJF No-Gi World champion, and a four-time winner at the Eddie Bravo Invitational.
Sean O’Malley Believes Dana White’s Power Slap League is a ‘Recipe For Disaster’
Sean O’Malley believes Dana White’s latest combat sports venture into slap fighting is a “recipe for disaster,” but can see the entertainment value in what the UFC President is doing. Earlier this year, White announced the Power Slap League, his take on the popular trend of...
Alexander Volkanovski Says He Packed Up ‘More Muscle’ Than Ever Ahead Of Islam Makhachev Title Fight
Alexander Volkanovski said he has been bulking up and is now stronger than his recent fights. The P4P king is confident he’ll start the year 2023 with a massive win over Islam Makhachev. Alexander Volkanovski is making sure he’s packing in those extra pounds ahead of his UFC 284...
Chael Sonnen On Judging Controversy And Names Closest Fight In UFC History
Chael Sonnen is taking a look at the MMA judging controversies going on now. In MMA, many times the fans and the judges don’t seem to see eye to eye. This has been the case recently and it has blown up into a controversy. Stemming from the weekend of Dec. 10, one judge, in particular, Doug Crosby has been called into question for his outlier scorecards. He was the ringside judge at the Bellator 289 main event, and the next day was the judge at the UFC 282 co-main event. He scored both bouts in a way that fans disagreed with and his credibility has been called into question.
Laura Sanko Suggests 170lb Fight Between McGregor/Chandler, Says Conor is ‘Definitely’ Over 200 lbs Right Now
Much has been made about Conor McGregor and his eventual return to Octagon action. Once McGregor does return, some wonder exactly what weight class he’ll be competing at. When McGregor last competed, he was regularly fighting at 155 pounds – a division he once reigned as champion in.
Conor McGregor Says Leon Edwards’ KO of Kamaru Usman Warrants Him More Than ‘Comeback of the Year’
Conor McGregor says Leon Edwards’ head-kick knockout of Kamaru Usman warrants him more than just the comeback of the year. Reigning UFC welterweight champion Edwards faced former champion, Usman, in August at UFC 278. Usman put in an impressive performance and appeared set to add another title defense under his belt until Edwards pulled off one of the most shocking upsets in history. He landed a vicious kick to the head of Usman in the last minute of the bout to become the second British UFC titleholder.
Daniel Cormier Breaks Down How He Sees Rival Jon Jones Faring In Heavyweight Division
Daniel Cormier knows Jon Jones inside the Octagon as well as anybody, so many are interested in knowing what “DC” makes of “Bones'” eventual jump up to heavyweight. Jones has been dominating the light heavyweight division of the UFC for several years now. After not having suffered a legitimate loss in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition thus far, Jones has teased challenging himself by jumping up to the dangerous heavyweight division of the UFC next.
‘Anti-Nazi’ Mike Jackson Details Altercation With Jake Shields at UFC PI: ‘All of This Was Assault’
According to Mike Jackson, Jake Shields has been banned from the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas following a physical altercation between the two. That though may be the least of Shields’ concerns as Jackson fully intends to press charges. Jackson and Shields have been at odds with one...
Bryce Mitchell Considered Retiring After Losing At UFC 282: “I’m Just Gonna Move On With My Life”
Bryce Mitchell considered retiring from MMA after losing against Ilia Topuria. ‘Thug Nasty’ suffered a major setback after losing his first professional MMA fight at UFC 282. He took on Topuria, a rising featherweight contender, who made a statement by submitting Mitchell in the second round. A recent video surfaced of the Arkansas native reacting to his loss by saying:
Dillon Danis Explains He Was “100 Percent” Signed To Fight Logan Paul Before Contract With KSI
Dillon Danis explains the injuries that have kept him out of fighting and how he is getting paid more than any UFC champion. Dillon Danis is getting ready for a new and different kind of fight than he is used to. The grappling standout has been signed to Bellator MMA since 2018. He fought only twice under that banner and has been out of competition due to various injuries and other reasons for the past three years. Now he is getting ready to step into the squared circle as he takes on YouTuber KSI.
Alex Caceres Explains How He Has Premonitions About His Career
UFC featherweight Alex Caceres can see his future and although he is not sure exactly how it will turn out he is happy. Alex Caceres is coming off an amazing performance at the last UFC event of the year, UFC Vegas 66. Coming into his bout with Julian Erosa, Caceres was fresh off his first loss in five bouts. Is opponent Erosa had won three in a row and had a lot of hype behind him. Caceres was able to land a perfect head kick and end the bout early. He won via KO in the very first round.
Johnny Bedford, Former UFC Fighter and Two-Division BKFC Champion, Retires From Combat Sports
Former UFC competitor and two-division BKFC champion Johnny Bedford has decided to hang up his gloves after more than 15 years in combat sports. Bedford officially announced his retirement on Wednesday during the BKFC Holiday Giveaway podcast alongside Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship founder Dave Feldman. “I ultimately had to make...
Paddy Pimblett Recalls ‘Proper Rough Patch’ From 2018 Loss: ‘Every Morning I Rolled Over And Start Crying’
Paddy Pimblett has plenty more to say when it comes to mental health. Following his win over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London in June, ‘The Baddy’ put some good into the world by spreading a message on mental health awareness. Pimblett said a few words about his friend who committed suicide the week of his fight and Pimblett said he wished men would talk more about what struggles they are going through.
Michael Jai White Gives His Assessment Of Jon Jones’ Chances At Heavyweight
Michael Jai White breaks down why he thinks Jon Jones will be successful at heavyweight in the UFC. Actor Michael Jai White knows his way around the fight game. He grew up doing martial arts and has a lot of experience with fighting in both movies, TV, and in real life. He has personal relationships with some UFC fighters, one, in particular, is Jon Jones. Now White is giving his opinion on Jones’ move to heavyweight and how he thinks he will fare in his new weight class.
Judge Doug Crosby Explains His Controversial Scoring In Two Recent Fights
An MMA judge has been at the center of a scoring controversy stemming from UFC and Bellator events earlier this month. Following the Bellator 289 event and UFC 282 event, all eyes have been on Judge Doug Crosby. Crosby was on hand at both events back to back, the first in Connecticut on Friday night, and the second Saturday night in Las Vegas. Both of them saw his scorecards as suspect and in one case vastly different from his peers. Because of this questions have arisen.
CTE Study Shows 41% of Fighters Tested Positive For TES
There has been a new development in CTE research. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) continues to be studied despite current technology only allowing for post-mortem diagnoses. The British Journal of Sports Medicine believes testing athletes for traumatic encephalopathy syndrome (TES) might help better understand CTE. The latest study featured 176 fighters,...
Cody Garbrandt Trains With Son Of Chechen Dictator Ramzan Kadyrov
Another former UFC champion has aligned himself with that of Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov. Recently, ex-UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt was photographed with Khamzat Chimaev and Kadyrov’s son, Ali, in Dubai. Ali shared the photos on his social media, posting Garbrandt with the caption, “another champion arrives to camp.”
