Chael Sonnen is taking a look at the MMA judging controversies going on now. In MMA, many times the fans and the judges don’t seem to see eye to eye. This has been the case recently and it has blown up into a controversy. Stemming from the weekend of Dec. 10, one judge, in particular, Doug Crosby has been called into question for his outlier scorecards. He was the ringside judge at the Bellator 289 main event, and the next day was the judge at the UFC 282 co-main event. He scored both bouts in a way that fans disagreed with and his credibility has been called into question.

2 HOURS AGO