Breaking Bad is set to be in a Super Bowl commercial for next year's big game. Frito-Lay has enlisted Bryan Cranston's iconic character for a PopCorners ad during Super Bowl LVII. Entertainment Weekly has the first look at him in all the hazmat-suited glory. It feels like Walt probably won't be alone in the nod to AMC's massively popular series. If you're going to go get Cranston, you would expect Aaron Paul to be along for the ride too. (Honestly, if they're not going to say the "we're cooking" bits to each other, then what's the point really?) Wit the love affair with Saul Goodman among prestige TV fans, don't be surprised if they managed to snag Bob Odenkirk for a second either. This small tease doesn't give us a ton to go on. But, it's clear that there will be some fun to be had in February. Check out the image for yourself down below!

2 HOURS AGO