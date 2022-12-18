ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA County moves forward on proposed fair work week ordinance

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Following in the city of Los Angeles’ footsteps, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday advanced the idea of enacting a fair work week ordinance aimed at giving retail employees more consistent schedules and breaks between shifts. Under a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and...
100+ street food vendors in Santa Ana shut down in sweep

SANTA ANA, Calif. - More than 100 sidewalk food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down over the last month and a half "in response to community concerns," Orange County officials announced Tuesday. According to officials, the vendors were "selling food unfit for human consumption," and selling food without a license.
Timeline: King Tide waves forecast for Southern California

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - As the holiday week gets underway, beachgoers in Orange County can expect King Tide waves to hit several beaches. The large waves are predicted to start Wednesday, with the largest tides of over 7 feet expected by Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
L.A. Ends COVID Eviction Protections

Los Angeles tenants will no longer be covered under COVID-era eviction protections starting February 1, reports Liam Dillon in the Los Angeles Times. “The decision will end some of the longest-lasting tenant protections in the nation, first passed in March 2020 as part of the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, landlords have not been allowed to evict their tenants for most reasons, including if the owners wanted to move into their own homes.”
Short-term rental owners exiting city of Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Despite Inglewood’s passage of an ordinance regulating short-term rentals, property owners are now exiting the City due to their properties not passing muster. Two residential housing complexes located at 4821 and 4949 W. Century Blvd were home to residents, many of which were disabled...
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
