OC Supervisors Pull Plug on Green Energy Agency Over Transparency Concerns
County leaders decided to bail out of Orange County’s first green power agency after years of transparency concerns and a series of scathing audits. At their Tuesday meeting, a majority of OC Supervisors expressed concerns of whether or not the OC Power Authority will improve their transparency going forward and address lingering questions after the audits.
vvng.com
Hesperia seeks 2nd property seizure through eminent domain; eyes 19 acres near California Aqueduct
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – City Council will vote on whether or not to use eminent domain to take vacant land near the California Aqueduct for its plan to construct a water retention basin, making it the second eminent domain proposal that will be presented Tuesday. The first up for...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County moves forward on proposed fair work week ordinance
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Following in the city of Los Angeles’ footsteps, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday advanced the idea of enacting a fair work week ordinance aimed at giving retail employees more consistent schedules and breaks between shifts. Under a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and...
foxla.com
Wood burning ban extended for LA, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino counties
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Tuesday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Tuesday....
Indoor, Outdoor Wood Burning Prohibited In Several California Counties
These counties are experiencing high air pollution levels.
foxla.com
100+ street food vendors in Santa Ana shut down in sweep
SANTA ANA, Calif. - More than 100 sidewalk food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down over the last month and a half "in response to community concerns," Orange County officials announced Tuesday. According to officials, the vendors were "selling food unfit for human consumption," and selling food without a license.
Orange County Cities Struggle To Handle Electric Bike Regulations
Cities throughout south Orange County are increasingly adopting new rules limiting how and when residents can use electric bikes following concerns from residents about their high speed and potential for accidents. While the earliest e-bikes began to show up during the 1990s, they didn’t really become popular until the COVID-19...
foxla.com
Lancaster declares emergency over LA Mayor Bass' plan for 'mass movement of homeless' to Antelope Valley
LOS ANGELES - A state of emergency has been declared in the City of Lancaster over Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' plan for a "mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley." In a statement, Mayor R. Rex Parris said the city is taking immediate action and called Bass'...
E-scooter theft on the rise in LA with 129% increase, data shows
Recent data shows 539 crimes involving motorized vehicles in the city from the beginning of the year until Nov. 20.
Banning Ranch, OC's Last Undeveloped Coastal Treasure, To Be Preserved
The 387-acre parcel — now known as the Randall Preserve —is thought to be the biggest, privately owned swath of undeveloped coastal land south of Ventura.
foxla.com
Timeline: King Tide waves forecast for Southern California
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - As the holiday week gets underway, beachgoers in Orange County can expect King Tide waves to hit several beaches. The large waves are predicted to start Wednesday, with the largest tides of over 7 feet expected by Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Teams begin moving homeless from encampments into hotels, motels under Mayor Karen Bass' new plan
A new program designed to address homelessness in Los Angeles is underway, with teams moving those experiencing homelessness from tent encampments into hotels and motels.
vvng.com
City seeks eminent domain to seize property near Hesperia Country Club and Golf Course
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com)— The City of Hesperia is seeking to pass a resolution at its next meeting on December 20, 2022, to start the process of seizing a property near the golf course through eminent domain. The 15.5-acre property is located at Buckthorn Avenue, north of the Hesperia Country...
PLANetizen
L.A. Ends COVID Eviction Protections
Los Angeles tenants will no longer be covered under COVID-era eviction protections starting February 1, reports Liam Dillon in the Los Angeles Times. “The decision will end some of the longest-lasting tenant protections in the nation, first passed in March 2020 as part of the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, landlords have not been allowed to evict their tenants for most reasons, including if the owners wanted to move into their own homes.”
2urbangirls.com
Short-term rental owners exiting city of Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Despite Inglewood’s passage of an ordinance regulating short-term rentals, property owners are now exiting the City due to their properties not passing muster. Two residential housing complexes located at 4821 and 4949 W. Century Blvd were home to residents, many of which were disabled...
LA County Extends Pandemic Eviction Protections By One Month Amid ‘Respiratory Illness Trifecta’
The largest county in the nation was set to end its COVID-19 eviction rules after Dec. 31. County leaders are now extending the deadline to Jan. 31.
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana residents will be able to consume marijuana at lounges and events as of Jan. 1
The Santa Ana City Council unanimously approved an ordinance in October to amend the municipal code as well as tax rates related to cannabis retail, cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The new ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Voters approved these new measures, which will lower tax rates...
In 2024, California voters will have a chance to make quality education a civil right
In the aftermath of prolonged school closures and learning losses during the pandemic, a coalition has vowed to put forward a ballot proposition that would enshrine high-quality public education as a civil right in California.
Calif. pot landlord hit with $387,000 in damages after alleged dog theft
The landlord abducted the tenant's dog for nearly a month, according to court documents.
