ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

Silver Alert Issued for Middle Tennessee Man

Middle Tennessee - A Silver Alert was issued on Wednesday for a missing Middle Tennessee man. The alert was initiated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. 35-Year-old Wayland Cato was last seen in the McMinnville area. Authorities say Cato was last...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Mother Arrested in Nashville, Boyfriend Arrested in Smyrna in Regards to Alleged Injuries to 9-Month-Old and a Toddler

(Smyrna, TN) Youth Services detectives charged a Nashville mother and her Smyrna boyfriend with attempted criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated child abuse in connection with injuries to her nine-month-old daughter and two-year-old son. 20-Year-old Priscila Mota was taken into custody at her Bell Road apartment by Youth Services...
SMYRNA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County DUI Numbers Increase During Holiday Season

Rutherford County, TN – Traffic enforcement continues to be a peak priority for the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and deputies will continue to hold monthly operations that focus on reckless and distracted driving. One program that increases during the holiday season revolves around drunk driving. Sgt. Sean Vinson told WGNS…
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
smokeybarn.com

Teens Discover Body In Abandoned Springfield Outbuilding

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSE: (Smokey Barn News) Springfield Police are currently investigating after a body was discovered in a small outbuilding located on East 1st Avenue and Memorial Blvd, roughly a block from the Robertson County Fairgrounds. LOCATION OF BODY. According to officials, two teens that had been fishing at the creek...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WKRN News 2

Search for Lawrence County man missing since September

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A call for help has been sent by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department as they look for a man missing now for several months. John Paul Whitehead has been missing since September 30, 2022, according to the sheriff’s department. He was last seen in the area of Skyline Madison in […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Surveillance footage captures car shooting out windows at businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video shows more than three shattered storefront windows along Nolensville Pike. Store owners told WSMV4 that beforehand someone drove down the road, shot something at the buildings and sped off. A store owner said she saw one of the windows shattered on surveillance footage...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Chick-fil-A worker helps police find woman accused of drive-thru assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Chick-fil-A worker in Nashville is credited by police for helping find a woman who punched another woman in a drive-thru. Police say Kaia Harris, 21, crashed into a woman’s car in the drive-thru at 2000 Gallatin Pike on Monday. Harris became “verbally aggressive” as the woman got out of her car to access the damage, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

The Murfreesboro Police Department is Hiring

(Murfreesboro, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department is currently hiring to fill a variety of positions, some of which include patrol officers. Police Chief Michael Bowen told WGNS NEWS…. Some of the most important qualifications include passing a physical ability test, passing drug and alcohol screenings, meeting vision requirements and meeting...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Drug deal turned armed robbery in Nashville

Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Man breaks into IC Toys Nashville with sledgehammer, …. The Havens were asleep at home when, just after 1 a.m., they received a call from a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. News 2 Gives Back:...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WKRN

One dead, at least one injured in crash on Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna

Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in Smyrna that closed areas of Sam Ridley Parkway Sunday morning for several hours. One dead, at least one injured in crash on Sam Ridley …. Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in Smyrna that closed areas of Sam Ridley Parkway Sunday morning for...
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Man attempts to pull woman from car in downtown parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a parking garage on Saturday after a man allegedly jumped on a vehicle and then tried to drag one of the occupants out. According to the arrest affidavit, a car entered a parking garage on the corner of 7th Avenue...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy