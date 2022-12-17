Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgnsradio.com
Silver Alert Issued for Middle Tennessee Man
Middle Tennessee - A Silver Alert was issued on Wednesday for a missing Middle Tennessee man. The alert was initiated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. 35-Year-old Wayland Cato was last seen in the McMinnville area. Authorities say Cato was last...
wgnsradio.com
Mother Arrested in Nashville, Boyfriend Arrested in Smyrna in Regards to Alleged Injuries to 9-Month-Old and a Toddler
(Smyrna, TN) Youth Services detectives charged a Nashville mother and her Smyrna boyfriend with attempted criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated child abuse in connection with injuries to her nine-month-old daughter and two-year-old son. 20-Year-old Priscila Mota was taken into custody at her Bell Road apartment by Youth Services...
Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia
On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin. Mike Goodwin went on to say this in his journal entry:
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County DUI Numbers Increase During Holiday Season
Rutherford County, TN – Traffic enforcement continues to be a peak priority for the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and deputies will continue to hold monthly operations that focus on reckless and distracted driving. One program that increases during the holiday season revolves around drunk driving. Sgt. Sean Vinson told WGNS…
smokeybarn.com
Teens Discover Body In Abandoned Springfield Outbuilding
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSE: (Smokey Barn News) Springfield Police are currently investigating after a body was discovered in a small outbuilding located on East 1st Avenue and Memorial Blvd, roughly a block from the Robertson County Fairgrounds. LOCATION OF BODY. According to officials, two teens that had been fishing at the creek...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Release Person(s) of Interest Photos in Two Shoplifting Incidents
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police have released photos of possible suspects in two recent shoplifting incidents that unfolded at area Walmart stores. Now, detectives need assistance identifying a total of three “Persons of interest” in the two separate stolen merchandise cases. On November 29, two TVs...
Missing Dickson County K-9 found safe
A missing K-9 with the Dickson County Sheriff's Office has been found safe after being reported missing Monday.
Search for Lawrence County man missing since September
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A call for help has been sent by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department as they look for a man missing now for several months. John Paul Whitehead has been missing since September 30, 2022, according to the sheriff’s department. He was last seen in the area of Skyline Madison in […]
WSMV
Surveillance footage captures car shooting out windows at businesses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video shows more than three shattered storefront windows along Nolensville Pike. Store owners told WSMV4 that beforehand someone drove down the road, shot something at the buildings and sped off. A store owner said she saw one of the windows shattered on surveillance footage...
WSMV
Chick-fil-A worker helps police find woman accused of drive-thru assault
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Chick-fil-A worker in Nashville is credited by police for helping find a woman who punched another woman in a drive-thru. Police say Kaia Harris, 21, crashed into a woman’s car in the drive-thru at 2000 Gallatin Pike on Monday. Harris became “verbally aggressive” as the woman got out of her car to access the damage, according to police.
Drug deal leads to armed robbery on Old Hickory Boulevard
A man now faces multiple felony charges after police say he was involved in an alleged armed robbery that occurred last year outside a market in South Nashville.
wgnsradio.com
The Murfreesboro Police Department is Hiring
(Murfreesboro, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department is currently hiring to fill a variety of positions, some of which include patrol officers. Police Chief Michael Bowen told WGNS NEWS…. Some of the most important qualifications include passing a physical ability test, passing drug and alcohol screenings, meeting vision requirements and meeting...
Davidson County DA requests 'no action' against police who shot man in Madison
In a letter to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Nashville DA Glenn Funk wrote that three officers should be cleared of their actions for shooting a man in Madison late this year.
WKRN
Drug deal turned armed robbery in Nashville
Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Man breaks into IC Toys Nashville with sledgehammer, …. The Havens were asleep at home when, just after 1 a.m., they received a call from a...
AMBER Alert canceled after one-year-old Lincoln County boy found safe; Father in custody
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an AMBER Alert for a one-year-old missing from Lincoln County after he was found safe early Monday morning.
Lincoln County authorities searching for Taft theft suspects
Authorities in Lincoln County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a recent theft in the Taft community.
2 charged after man shot in Nashville
A man is charged after police said he shot another man in the foot following an altercation.
WKRN
THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. News 2 Gives Back:...
WKRN
One dead, at least one injured in crash on Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna
Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in Smyrna that closed areas of Sam Ridley Parkway Sunday morning for several hours. One dead, at least one injured in crash on Sam Ridley …. Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in Smyrna that closed areas of Sam Ridley Parkway Sunday morning for...
WSMV
Man attempts to pull woman from car in downtown parking garage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a parking garage on Saturday after a man allegedly jumped on a vehicle and then tried to drag one of the occupants out. According to the arrest affidavit, a car entered a parking garage on the corner of 7th Avenue...
Comments / 0