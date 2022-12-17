ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

Q985

Illinois Hockey Player Recovering After Vicious Attack In Chicago

The community is calling for help after an Illinois hockey player and DJ, Aaron Hodge, was brutally attacked and robbed after leaving work in Chicago recently. Never take life for granted because it can really change in a blink of an eye. Aaron Hodge, a Chicago resident, was leaving a DJing shift in the city a few weekends ago when his life turned upside down.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Why Snow Totals in This Winter Storm May Not Actually Be How Much Snow You Get

How much snow your area sees in the upcoming winter storm may not actually be the totals you end up with as the system comes to an end and there's a reason for that. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, some areas could end up with significant snow, while others end up with fewer accumulations, and though some of that might be caused by the storm itself, there could be something else at play too -- the wind.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pickup truck slams into Hobart, Indiana Chuck E. Cheese

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police continue to investigate a crash where a truck went into a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Hobart, Indiana.According to the fire department, it happened Tuesday morning when a pickup truck went off the road and into the Chuck E. Cheese on Rt 30.Hobart firefighters made a heroic save, pulling out the unconscious driver who was having some kind of medical emergency.The pickup truck caught fire and the driver was taken to an area hospital. The restaurant wasn't open at the time but employees already there escaped unharmed.
HOBART, IN
959theriver.com

Former Joliet Catholic school teacher Agrees to GPS Monitoring

A former Joliet Catholic school teacher facing criminal charges has agreed to wear a GPS monitor and be on home confinement following a court hearing in Will County last week. The GPS monitoring will allow Hylka to go to work, and attend doctor’s appointments and supervised visits with his children. His wife filed for divorce shortly after his arrest in May of 2021.
JOLIET, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

‘A good man, among the very best’

Doherty earns MCC’s Firefighter of the Year Award. Many people who deserve awards are modest, sometimes to the point of being surprised and even a bit befuddled when they receive an accolade. Mike Doherty is one of them. The longtime Garfield Ridge resident recalled the day earlier this month...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold temperatures continue into Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will remain cold for at least another week, possibly two, in the Chicago area. Saturday night will bring partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 20 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies to continue Sunday. High temperatures will reach 25 degrees. Cold air starts the week, but there will be very cold air to end the week. Windy and cold temperatures are expected heading into Christmas. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teacher at Chicago's Senn High School is nominated for a Grammy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago high school teacher is joining the ranks of artists like Adele, Beyoncé and Coldplay -- with a Grammy nomination!Trevor Nicholas is the vocal ensemble director at Senn High School, helping students build confidence and develop their hidden talents. He's also one of 10 teachers from around the country up for a music educator Grammy.Nicholas said his name may be on the nomination, but it's the entire class getting recognized for their hard work. The winner gets a $10,000 honorarium, along with a matching grant for the school music program.You can catch the Grammys right here on CBS 2, February 5th.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to ABC7 Anchor Diane Pathieu’s Husband Nick Adamski?

Diane Pathieu has shared significant news stories on ABC7 Chicago in her career, but her most recent newscast is the most important personally and for how many people it could help. The longtime news anchor revealed her husband’s cancer battle and the advanced medical technology saving his life. Nick Adamski has had his fair share of struggles in his previous career, but this is the biggest fight of his life. And he wants others going through the same to benefit from the life-saving developments. Find out what happened to Diane Pathieu’s husband, Nick Adamski, and his current health update here.
CHICAGO, IL

