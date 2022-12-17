Read full article on original website
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Businessman Anthony McCaskill Files Nominating Petitions To Run For Mayor of HarveySouth Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This AgainOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Illinois Hockey Player Recovering After Vicious Attack In Chicago
The community is calling for help after an Illinois hockey player and DJ, Aaron Hodge, was brutally attacked and robbed after leaving work in Chicago recently. Never take life for granted because it can really change in a blink of an eye. Aaron Hodge, a Chicago resident, was leaving a DJing shift in the city a few weekends ago when his life turned upside down.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Chicago weather: Snow storm forecast to dump several inches of snow starting Thursday
Early projections show the storm has the potential to bring several inches of snow by the weekend.
Timing of Winter Storm Shifts for Chicago Area as Threat for Dangerous Conditions Looms
Dangerous winter conditions are expected in the Chicago area this week, but the timing for when they could start has already shifted. According to recent forecasts, it appears the timing of the storm has shifted earlier, with a winter storm watch now taking effect in some counties Thursday morning. The...
Grand opening festivities at BIBIBOP Vernon Hills
On Dec. 16, a huge crowd braved the blustery, snowy morning for the grand opening of Green Oaks, Libertyville, Mundelein, Vernon Hills Chamber of Commerce Gold Member BIBIBOP Asian Grill - Vernon Hills. Festivities included GLMV/Vernon Hills ribbon cutting, VIP Photos, food/beverage, team building, social, fun, giveaways and more. Lines...
Chicago weather: Significant winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow by Christmas
Early projections show the storm has the potential to bring upwards of 6 to 14 inches of snow by the weekend.
NBC Chicago
Snow Predictions: What to Expect and When as Winter Storm Eyes Chicago Area This Week
With experts urging travelers to consider alternate plans leading up to the Christmas holiday as confidence in a potential winter storm grows, how much snow should you expect and when in the Chicago area?. Forecasters say a major winter storm is possible across a large swath of the Midwest starting...
WGNtv.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for Chicago metro area for Thursday through Saturday
A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect throughout the entire Chicago area, beginning Thursday evening through early Saturday morning. The watch will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday and lasts until 6 a.m. Saturday. Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana will also...
Why Snow Totals in This Winter Storm May Not Actually Be How Much Snow You Get
How much snow your area sees in the upcoming winter storm may not actually be the totals you end up with as the system comes to an end and there's a reason for that. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, some areas could end up with significant snow, while others end up with fewer accumulations, and though some of that might be caused by the storm itself, there could be something else at play too -- the wind.
Pickup truck slams into Hobart, Indiana Chuck E. Cheese
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police continue to investigate a crash where a truck went into a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Hobart, Indiana.According to the fire department, it happened Tuesday morning when a pickup truck went off the road and into the Chuck E. Cheese on Rt 30.Hobart firefighters made a heroic save, pulling out the unconscious driver who was having some kind of medical emergency.The pickup truck caught fire and the driver was taken to an area hospital. The restaurant wasn't open at the time but employees already there escaped unharmed.
With a Chicago Snowstorm on the Way, Here's When Travel is Expected to Be the Worst
If you're planning on hitting the road later this week -- whether it's for your usual morning commute, or to head out of town for the holidays -- be prepared for delays in the form of frigid temperatures, heavy snow, strong winds and potentially blizzard-like conditions. While the start to...
959theriver.com
Former Joliet Catholic school teacher Agrees to GPS Monitoring
A former Joliet Catholic school teacher facing criminal charges has agreed to wear a GPS monitor and be on home confinement following a court hearing in Will County last week. The GPS monitoring will allow Hylka to go to work, and attend doctor’s appointments and supervised visits with his children. His wife filed for divorce shortly after his arrest in May of 2021.
North Side records store closes after two decades
A Lincoln Park record shop has closed its doors after two decades on Clark Street. A steady stream of customers has been coming into Dave’s Records since Dave Crain announced on Election Day that he was permanently closing Sunday night.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
‘A good man, among the very best’
Doherty earns MCC’s Firefighter of the Year Award. Many people who deserve awards are modest, sometimes to the point of being surprised and even a bit befuddled when they receive an accolade. Mike Doherty is one of them. The longtime Garfield Ridge resident recalled the day earlier this month...
fox32chicago.com
Homer Glen village trustee places in top 6 at Mrs. World competition
CHICAGO - A Homer Glen village trustee placed in the top six this weekend at the Mrs. World competition in Las Vegas. Nicole La Ha Zwiercan was crowned Mrs. America in August. On Saturday, she was a finalist among 60 women representing six continents at Mrs. World. The pageant is...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold temperatures continue into Christmas
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will remain cold for at least another week, possibly two, in the Chicago area. Saturday night will bring partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 20 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies to continue Sunday. High temperatures will reach 25 degrees. Cold air starts the week, but there will be very cold air to end the week. Windy and cold temperatures are expected heading into Christmas.
Teacher at Chicago's Senn High School is nominated for a Grammy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago high school teacher is joining the ranks of artists like Adele, Beyoncé and Coldplay -- with a Grammy nomination!Trevor Nicholas is the vocal ensemble director at Senn High School, helping students build confidence and develop their hidden talents. He's also one of 10 teachers from around the country up for a music educator Grammy.Nicholas said his name may be on the nomination, but it's the entire class getting recognized for their hard work. The winner gets a $10,000 honorarium, along with a matching grant for the school music program.You can catch the Grammys right here on CBS 2, February 5th.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to ABC7 Anchor Diane Pathieu’s Husband Nick Adamski?
Diane Pathieu has shared significant news stories on ABC7 Chicago in her career, but her most recent newscast is the most important personally and for how many people it could help. The longtime news anchor revealed her husband’s cancer battle and the advanced medical technology saving his life. Nick Adamski has had his fair share of struggles in his previous career, but this is the biggest fight of his life. And he wants others going through the same to benefit from the life-saving developments. Find out what happened to Diane Pathieu’s husband, Nick Adamski, and his current health update here.
wcbu.org
Retiring Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White reveals the racism that shaped his legacy
Democrat Jesse White is leaving office next month as Illinois’ longest-serving and first African American secretary of state. His office filled with a lifetime of trinkets and mementos, White is one of the few remaining holdouts at the James R. Thompson Center as the building’s makeover into a downtown tech hub for Google intensifies.
