CASSELBERRY, Fla. – Casselberry police shared videos with News 6 of the pickup truck that they believe was involved in the death of Bridgett Marie Garret, a 51-year-old woman struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersections of State Road 436 and U.S. 17-92. “Whether it’s the holidays or not, it’s still hard to lose a family member, so I would ask them: put yourself in this family’s position that lost this person,” said Officer Scott Munn, one of the traffic homicide investigators in charge of the case. “We’re trying to track a path of the suspect vehicle to see if we can find out not only the direction they traveled afterwards, but we’re hoping for an LPR hit on the tag.”

CASSELBERRY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO