click orlando
17-year-old walking along I-95 in Brevard County struck, killed in crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy walking along Interstate 95 in Brevard County was struck and killed by a vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Tuesday in the northbound lanes at Wickham Road around 4:17 p.m. FHP...
click orlando
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Orlando, according to police. Officers responded to the area of Maguire Boulevard and East Colonial Drive, police said. The pedestrian, so far only identified as a man, was...
Teen dead in Brevard County after a fatal crash on I-95, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A teen is dead after getting hit by a car in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol says. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on I-95 at CR-509 (Wickham Road). Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound when the 17-year-old pedestrian, on the east shoulder,...
click orlando
Police arrest husband of woman shot, killed at Altamonte Springs apartment
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Police arrested the husband of a woman who was shot and killed at an Altamonte Springs apartment Tuesday morning, according to the police department. Police said they responded to the Goldelm at Charter Pointe apartment complex along Ballard Street at around 4:38 a.m. after reports...
93-year-old man killed after driving onto railroad tracks, colliding with SunRail train
SANFORD, Fla. — Update: A 93-year-old man died after he drove onto train tracks and collided with a SunRail train, according to Florida Highway Patrol. It happened just before 3:40 p.m. at Old Lake Mary Road and West Airport Boulevard. The driver of the Ford F-150, who has not been identified, was traveling north on Old Lake Mary Road approaching West Airport Boulevard as the train was also heading north parallel to Old Lake Mary Road.
WESH
Woman, 10-year-old killed in Osceola County crash
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman and child are dead after a crash in Osceola County. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 6 p.m. Monday in the area of State Route 429 at mile marker 1. Officials say a Ford F-350 failed to slow down and struck a...
click orlando
Man who demanded money at Deltona Publix arrested after chase, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who demanded money at a Deltona Publix was arrested after a chase in Volusia County Tuesday night, according to the sheriff's office. Steven Williams, 58, was arrested in DeLand.
click orlando
Killer’s fingerprint leads to 5 arrests in Osceola shooting, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced the arrests of five people Wednesday months after a man was shot and killed in a violent home invasion near St. Cloud. Deputies began investigating after Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in the area of 3785 Henry J Ave.,...
villages-news.com
Report sheds light on fatal crash at busy intersection in The Villages
The release of an accident report is shedding light on a fatal crash Monday night at a busy intersection in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The man...
click orlando
Orlando Hideaway Bar reopens after car crashes into it, raises money for victims
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando bar is back open two days after a truck crashed into it, injuring four people, and it's going ahead with a holiday party to raise money for the victims. The Hideaway Bar on Virginia Drive announced it was officially back open earlier Tuesday...
fox35orlando.com
1 dead after SunRail train collides with vehicle between Lake Mary, Sanford stations
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Traffic along Lake Mary Blvd. was backed up for several hours while authorities responded to an incident near the railroad tracks just east of Old Lake Mary Rd. Lake Mary Blvd. was closed in both directions after a SunRail train collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said. The driver of the truck was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Woman shot outside 7-Eleven gas station in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are trying to figure out who shot a woman at a 7-Eleven gas station. The woman was shot at the corner of John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said a woman in her 50s...
click orlando
Former UCF football player Mike Merritt killed in wrong-way crash in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A former UCF football player died Saturday morning in a wrong-way crash on State Road 417 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The FHP confirmed Tuesday that Mike Merritt, 38, was killed in the wreck, which happened around 3:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of S.R. 417 near mile marker 36.
click orlando
Woman shot near Orlando, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in her 50s was shot near Orlando Tuesday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they responded to John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard at around 9:49 p.m. after receiving reports about a shooting in the area.
click orlando
Casselberry police ask for public’s help to find driver in hit-and-run crash
CASSELBERRY, Fla. – Casselberry police shared videos with News 6 of the pickup truck that they believe was involved in the death of Bridgett Marie Garret, a 51-year-old woman struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersections of State Road 436 and U.S. 17-92. “Whether it’s the holidays or not, it’s still hard to lose a family member, so I would ask them: put yourself in this family’s position that lost this person,” said Officer Scott Munn, one of the traffic homicide investigators in charge of the case. “We’re trying to track a path of the suspect vehicle to see if we can find out not only the direction they traveled afterwards, but we’re hoping for an LPR hit on the tag.”
click orlando
Man in standoff with Osceola SWAT team on his birthday wanted to ‘get high first,’ records show
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted Intercession City man was arrested earlier this month after he barricaded himself inside a home because he wanted to get high on his birthday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. On Dec. 10 at around 4:41 p.m., deputies responded to a...
Orlando police investigate the death of a couple after apparent murder-suicide inside their home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said two people are dead after a shooting inside of a home on Tuesday evening. Officers responded just after 5:20 p.m. to a home on Floral Drive to a wellbeing check when they found the two people dead inside, police said.
villages-news.com
Fatal accident shuts down traffic at County Road 466 at Buena Vista Boulevard
A fatal accident Monday night shut down the intersection of County Road 466 at Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages. Details of the accident were not immediately available. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the fatality. Two of the vehicles involved in the crash remained at the scene overnight as the trooper completed his investigation.
4 Plant City teens charged with attempted murder after drive-by shooting that left two adults injured
Four Plant City teenagers have been charged after two adults were shot last week.
villages-news.com
FHP called in to investigate crash at U.S. 301 and County Road 466
The Florida Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate a crash Monday morning at U.S. 301 and County Road 466. The crash at about 9:30 a.m. involved a large Waste Management truck hauling a dumpster and a pickup truck. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office and Sumter County Fire Rescue...
