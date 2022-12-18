ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

click orlando

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Orlando, according to police. Officers responded to the area of Maguire Boulevard and East Colonial Drive, police said. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The pedestrian, so far only identified as a man, was...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

93-year-old man killed after driving onto railroad tracks, colliding with SunRail train

SANFORD, Fla. — Update: A 93-year-old man died after he drove onto train tracks and collided with a SunRail train, according to Florida Highway Patrol. It happened just before 3:40 p.m. at Old Lake Mary Road and West Airport Boulevard. The driver of the Ford F-150, who has not been identified, was traveling north on Old Lake Mary Road approaching West Airport Boulevard as the train was also heading north parallel to Old Lake Mary Road.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Woman, 10-year-old killed in Osceola County crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman and child are dead after a crash in Osceola County. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 6 p.m. Monday in the area of State Route 429 at mile marker 1. Officials say a Ford F-350 failed to slow down and struck a...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead after SunRail train collides with vehicle between Lake Mary, Sanford stations

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Traffic along Lake Mary Blvd. was backed up for several hours while authorities responded to an incident near the railroad tracks just east of Old Lake Mary Rd. Lake Mary Blvd. was closed in both directions after a SunRail train collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said. The driver of the truck was pronounced deceased at the scene.
LAKE MARY, FL
click orlando

Woman shot near Orlando, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in her 50s was shot near Orlando Tuesday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard at around 9:49 p.m. after receiving reports about a shooting in the area. [TRENDING: Food...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Casselberry police ask for public’s help to find driver in hit-and-run crash

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – Casselberry police shared videos with News 6 of the pickup truck that they believe was involved in the death of Bridgett Marie Garret, a 51-year-old woman struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersections of State Road 436 and U.S. 17-92. “Whether it’s the holidays or not, it’s still hard to lose a family member, so I would ask them: put yourself in this family’s position that lost this person,” said Officer Scott Munn, one of the traffic homicide investigators in charge of the case. “We’re trying to track a path of the suspect vehicle to see if we can find out not only the direction they traveled afterwards, but we’re hoping for an LPR hit on the tag.”
CASSELBERRY, FL
villages-news.com

Fatal accident shuts down traffic at County Road 466 at Buena Vista Boulevard

A fatal accident Monday night shut down the intersection of County Road 466 at Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages. Details of the accident were not immediately available. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the fatality. Two of the vehicles involved in the crash remained at the scene overnight as the trooper completed his investigation.
villages-news.com

FHP called in to investigate crash at U.S. 301 and County Road 466

The Florida Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate a crash Monday morning at U.S. 301 and County Road 466. The crash at about 9:30 a.m. involved a large Waste Management truck hauling a dumpster and a pickup truck. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Sumter County Fire Rescue...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

