ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

24-year-old killed after being hit by car in Tangipahoa Parish

By Ka'Cell El-Mansura
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kc6BB_0jmO4Bz000

KENTWOOD, La. ( WGNO ) — A fatal crash on Highway 10 has claimed the life of 24-year-old Timothy Warden Jr., according to Louisiana State Police.

It happened on Friday, Dec. 16th. on Highway 10 near North Jackson Road in Tangipahoa Parish.

The report shows Warden Jr. was wearing dark clothes, walking along the highway around 6:00 p.m. That’s when a car hit him.

Traffic accident becomes murder investigation in Gentilly

Warden Jr. sustained severe injuries as a result of the crash. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

So far, the driver has not been cited for any violations. Impairment is not suspected to be a cause of the crash.

At this time, it remains under investigation.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 5

Related
wbrz.com

Sheriff's deputies searching for man accused of breaking into home, stealing several items

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man accused of breaking into a home and stealing almost $2,000 worth of items. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to Spring Cove Drive off Burbank Drive on Dec. 12. The victim told deputies someone broke into their home and stole multiple items worth $1800. A man could be seen on surveillance footage carrying a TV away from the home.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Pedestrian killed on Chef Menteur Highway Tuesday evening

New Orleans police are currently investigating a traffic fatality that involves the death of a pedestrian on Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, a pedestrian was struck and killed on the 4800 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:50 p.m. The driver remained at the crash scene. This fatality is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Livingston Parish man charged with DWI again

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Walker was arrested for DWI on Monday, December 19. This was the second time that 24-year-old Dylan Sasso was charged with this crime. Sasso was driving a Toyota truck when a traffic stop was initiated on Siegen Lane. The traffic stop...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Driver identified in I-12 crash that left vehicle 'fully engulfed in flames'

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a car crash near Covington as 21-year-old, Consuela Marie Garcia. Garcia died of multiple blunt force trauma and thermal injuries, according to the Coroner's Office. Her death was ruled as accidental. The crash happened early Sunday morning on Interstate 12 near Louisiana 21 when Garcia's vehicle became disabled while traveling eastbound in the left lane.
COVINGTON, LA
brproud.com

Driver dies after 18-wheeler overturns on I-10 East

MARINGOUIN, La. (BRPROUD) – Robert Wilson, 47, of Gloster, Miss. was killed while driving an 18-wheeler on I-10 East. The deadly accident took place around 8 p.m. in Iberville Parish. The 2009 International Prostar 113 was the only vehicle involved in this accident near milepost 136. LSP said that...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WWL

Woman shot while driving on I-10 in New Orleans; second shooting in a week

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot while driving on the Interstate near Louisa the New Orleans Police Department reports. According to an initial police report, a woman was driving on I-10 East when a vehicle swerved around her and the occupant inside began firing shots at her. Police say the woman was struck once by the gunfire and was taken to the local hospital by EMS.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

38K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy