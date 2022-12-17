Read full article on original website
One killed in officer-involved shooting at Richland Walmart
RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at the Richland Walmart. According to MBI, the shooting happened at the Walmart off of U.S. 49 around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Agents said Richland police were responding to an apparent hostage situation. […]
WLBT
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in ‘hostage situation’ at Richland Walmart
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Richland Police Department were involved in an officer-involved shooting after they responded to a weapon being reported in the U.S. 49 Walmart. The shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday night. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has since revealed that Richland police were responding to a hostage situation at the Walmart.
WLBT
Richland Police on scene at Walmart after ‘incident involving a weapon’ reported
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Richland Police were involved in an officer-involved shooting after they responded to a weapon being reported in the U.S. 49 Walmart. “There was an incident involving a weapon. The scene is now secure,” said Richland Police Department spokeswoman Allison Clark said. “We can confirm it...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting at Mississippi Walmart
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting. The Richland Police Department responded to a shooting on Dec. 21 at approximately 5:45 p.m., at the Walmart on Market Place. When officers arrived, they found one person dead, according to a media release. MBI...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg woman wanted on warrant turns self in to police
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman wanted on a warrant for embezzlement in Hattiesburg has turned herself in. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 22-year-old Aniaya Butler, of Hattiesburg, turned herself in to authorities. She has been charged with embezzlement by an agent/officer/trustee of a company for a sum greater than $1,000, and she has been booked in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
WDAM-TV
Two murdered in Waynesboro drive-by shooting
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A drive-by shooting in Waynesboro left two people dead and law enforcement searching for answers. According to the Waynesboro Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at a residence on E. Hill Drive off of Patton Creek Parkway. Officers found two victims, a 16-year-old female and an adult male, at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds.
kicks96news.com
Weapon Wielding Intruder in Leake News
4:49 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Old Walnut Grove Rd reporting that someone broke into the home wielding a gun. The intruder, who reportedly hit the caller as well as drew a weapon, was determined to be the caller’s ex.
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking 3 suspects on active warrants
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking three people on active arrest warrants. These suspects are wanted by HPD on the following charges:. Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for embezzlement, after allegeldy stealing more than $4,700 from deposit bags during the month of September 2022 from her place of employment, Loanmax Title Loans.
WDAM-TV
Police investigating theft of golf cart, clubs from Hattiesburg home
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing burglary investigation. According to HPD, a 2022 Evolution golf cart and a set of Cleveland golf clubs were stolen from a home on Brookline Drive in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 16. If you...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 20, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WDAM-TV
Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street. Witnesses informed police that the residence was...
What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers
A rally has been scheduled for the Mississippi Black man who mysteriously when missing in early October. The post What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers appeared first on NewsOne.
WDAM-TV
Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call for medical assistance on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, a homeless person, who was reportedly living in the woods, contacted authorities about an injury to his leg, which the individual stated occurred prior to Thanksgiving. Officials responded to...
WDAM-TV
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, last communicated with his girlfriend on Sunday, Dec. 11, but was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5, when he left his home on Columbia Street and stated he didn’t know when he would return.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Pearl Police Searching For Man Wanted For Escape And Grand Larceny
Darron Nathaniel Pointer is wanted by the Pearl Police Department. He is a white male who is 21-years-old and is 5’10” tall. He weighs about 185 pounds. Pointer is wanted for escape and Grand Larceny. If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please contact the Pearl...
WTOK-TV
Overnight driveby shooting in Meridian wounds three
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police Department Lt. Heather Luebbers confirmed to News 11 that MPD responded to a local emergency room around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to three men who had been shot. According to Lt. Luebbers the men said they were traveling together in the area of the Hwy....
WLBT
Brandon daycare at center of viral Facebook post cleared of all wrongdoing
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - After an investigation, the daycare at the center of a viral Facebook post regarding a child becoming intoxicated while in the facility’s care has been cleared of all wrongdoing, police say. The post, which garnered thousands of likes and shares online, was made by a...
WDAM-TV
Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the victim in a suspicious death investigation in Jones County has been released. According to Jones County Coroner Burl Hall, the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Savannah Cochran. The next of kin has been notified. According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, officials...
kicks96news.com
Lots of Drug and DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala
THOMAS L HOWELL, 55, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000. LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A. CHRISTOPHER POSTERARO, 53, of Brooklyn, NY, Felony Simple Assault on a Policeman or Official, Giving / Selling Alcohol...
Two wanted for Bath & Body Works theft in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people are wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing from a Bath and Body Works store. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the man and woman are wanted in connection to an ongoing shoplifting investigation. They are accused of stealing merchandise from the store location inside Turtle Creek Mall […]
