TODAY.com

Oprah’s sweet gift idea for any mom goes viral — and it’s free

Oprah Winfrey is dishing out gift-giving advice we can all afford. In a now-viral undated TikTok video titled "Oprah Just Slayed Mom Christmas Gift," Winfrey, 68, is asked by a reporter about gift ideas for his mother. "A favorite gift for my mom, she's not doing well," the reporter prompts...
domino

So Long, Granite and Dark Wood Kitchen; Hello, Cozy Breakfast Nook and Hidden Pantry

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. New York designer Kate Gray is aware that dark wood kitchen cabinets are making a comeback, and she’s here for it. “I’ve worked on a lot of brownstones, and one that we’re doing in Park Slope, Brooklyn, has older wood paneling that we’re keeping,” shares the Hamilton Gray Studio founder. But there is a special breed of circa-1990 cupboards that she can’t get behind, especially when it’s in a 1924 grand Tudor-style house. After four years of dealing with their space as is, a couple living in South Orange, New Jersey, called on Gray to reimagine their dark and dated kitchen, while also carving out a few bonus zones.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Ridley's Wreckage

Magic Cookie Bars 🪄

I love the holidays. Everyone is cheerful and on best behavior, I love all the bright lights and decorations, it's hard to not get into the spirit with all the hustle and bustle going on around you. Every year at this time my mom would make magic cookie bars for us kids. Something about this recipe brings back a sense of nostalgia, our days were simpler, the excitement of the holidays was in full force and really all we had to do was be kids. Not going to lie there are plenty of days, I wish I could just be a kid again.
Refinery29

The Japanese Manicure Saves Weak Nails (& Makes Them Look Glossy)

There's always something new keeping us entertained in the nail world. So far this year, we've spotted SNS nails (a colourful powder, which is applied to the nail and hardened) and BIAB (also known as Builder In A Bottle, a gentle type of gel). Then came the Italian manicure, said to make nails appear longer, and the Russian nail trend (arguably the cleanest manicure you'll have).

