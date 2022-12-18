ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walls, MS

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in North Memphis Wednesday midday. At approximately 12 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Wells Avenue, off Thomas Street. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 fatally shot while MPD investigates homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead following two shootings in North Memphis on Wednesday. Police say officers initially responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Wells Avenue just before noon. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. To Michael Hollowell’s surprise, more than two hours later tragedy struck again near his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Police investigating fiery crash that left 1 dead in Southeast Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead Thursday morning after they were found inside a burning car in Southeast Shelby County, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said. According to the Sheriff's Office, at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a single, overturned car fire/accident that occurred at the 800 block of South Collierville Arlington Road in Southeast Shelby County.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend. On the gridiron is where Christian Saulsberry shined. It’s where his mother, Melissa Smith, saw a twinkle in his eyes at a young age. “I said Christian, if […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wells Avenue that happened just before noon Wednesday. Police say a woman called them to report her friend was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers are investigating as a homicide. There’s no word on a possible suspect...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglars hit officer with car door during escape: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are on the run after an officer was injured while responding to a car break-in Monday afternoon. It all started when officers were patrolling the Poplar Plaza shopping center around 3 p.m. Police say a citizen flagged down officers when a group of men were breaking into a black Dodge […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crashes into South Memphis food market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Man found shot in South Memphis Sunday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man Sunday night in south Memphis. MPD officers responded to a shooting just after 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2022, in the 300 block of Essex Ave. They found a man shot. He was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Teacher assaulted at school in Covington, student charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student at the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center was arrested after police say he assaulted a teacher on Dec. 16. According to Covington Police, teacher and coach James Comer was assisting on a bus when a student, identified as 18-year-old Shamar Burton, refused to follow bus rules and caused a disturbance. […]
COVINGTON, TN
Magnolia State Live

Police arrest one suspect, another flees after shoplifting more than $2,000 in merchandise from Mississippi sporting goods store

Police arrested one man and are looking for another after the two suspects stole more than $2,000 of merchandise from a Mississippi sporting goods store. Olive Branch Police report that shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, officers responded to the Olive Branch Academy Sports store in reference to a shoplifting in progress.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS

