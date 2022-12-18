Read full article on original website
Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in North Memphis Wednesday midday. At approximately 12 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Wells Avenue, off Thomas Street. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead...
WSMV
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As police were wrapping up a homicide scene in the New Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, another man was shot and killed by a person in the onlooking crowd. Police were working on the scene of a fatal shooting on Wells Avenue just a few yards away.
1 fatally shot while MPD investigates homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead following two shootings in North Memphis on Wednesday. Police say officers initially responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Wells Avenue just before noon. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. To Michael Hollowell’s surprise, more than two hours later tragedy struck again near his […]
Police investigating fiery crash that left 1 dead in Southeast Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead Thursday morning after they were found inside a burning car in Southeast Shelby County, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said. According to the Sheriff's Office, at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a single, overturned car fire/accident that occurred at the 800 block of South Collierville Arlington Road in Southeast Shelby County.
Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend. On the gridiron is where Christian Saulsberry shined. It’s where his mother, Melissa Smith, saw a twinkle in his eyes at a young age. “I said Christian, if […]
actionnews5.com
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wells Avenue that happened just before noon Wednesday. Police say a woman called them to report her friend was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers are investigating as a homicide. There’s no word on a possible suspect...
Burglars hit officer with car door during escape: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are on the run after an officer was injured while responding to a car break-in Monday afternoon. It all started when officers were patrolling the Poplar Plaza shopping center around 3 p.m. Police say a citizen flagged down officers when a group of men were breaking into a black Dodge […]
MPD: Suspects wanted after being caught breaking into car, then striking officer while getting away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three men they said were caught breaking into a car, then crashing into several other cars and striking an officer with a car door before getting away. MPD said officers were flagged down about guys breaking into a Dodge Charger about...
3 adults, 1 child hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-40, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were taken to the hospital, in varying conditions, after a late-night car crash. At approximately 9 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a four-vehicle crash on I-40 and Warford Street. Three people were taken to Regional One in critical condition. Additionally, one person was taken...
KNOE TV8
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A mother in Arkansas and her boyfriend were arrested after a 5-year-old boy’s body was found in the boyfriend’s home. The boy’s 6-year-old sister is reportedly being treated for injuries in Memphis. Ashley Rolland, the mother of the children, was charged with...
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into South Memphis food market
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
Driver shot on I-40, pulls over into car dealership, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting on I-40 sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police said, around 10:30 a.m., they responded to a shooting call at I-40 East and North Hollywood Street. When police got there, they found one person...
Stolen car crashes into building, three children taken to hospital, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three children and an adult were hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in South Memphis on Tuesday, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said that a vehicle was stolen about 3 a.m. Tuesday and later ran into a building near South Danny Thomas and Mississippi boulevards. Police noted that officers used stop sticks in the crash.
Woman shot, critically injured in Berclair area; suspect on the run, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was critically injured after being shot overnight near the Berclair area. Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Victor Drive at 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. The suspect fled in a...
Woman set fire to home, resisted arrest, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home and resisting arrest. On Dec. 20, Memphis Police responded to 232 Fairway Ave., where they saw a woman starting a fire near the front window of the property. She was identified as Latonya Parks, according...
Man found shot in South Memphis Sunday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man Sunday night in south Memphis. MPD officers responded to a shooting just after 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2022, in the 300 block of Essex Ave. They found a man shot. He was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.
Police: Teacher assaulted at school in Covington, student charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student at the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center was arrested after police say he assaulted a teacher on Dec. 16. According to Covington Police, teacher and coach James Comer was assisting on a bus when a student, identified as 18-year-old Shamar Burton, refused to follow bus rules and caused a disturbance. […]
14-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy arrested after boy shot in stolen car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers are facing charges after a 17-year-old boy was shot in a stolen car Tuesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said they received a shooting call on Bontura Drive around 4:15 a.m. When they arrived, officers said they found a 17-year-old...
MPD officer injured during attempted car theft at Kroger; 3 suspects on the run, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was injured during an attempted car theft at a local Kroger. Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault at a Kroger at 3444 Plaza Ave. on Dec. 19 just after 3 p.m. Police were working a holiday detail patrol at the location...
Police arrest one suspect, another flees after shoplifting more than $2,000 in merchandise from Mississippi sporting goods store
Police arrested one man and are looking for another after the two suspects stole more than $2,000 of merchandise from a Mississippi sporting goods store. Olive Branch Police report that shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, officers responded to the Olive Branch Academy Sports store in reference to a shoplifting in progress.
