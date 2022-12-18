Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Drop that Boot! Pajamas Parties, Holiday Closures, Baby Galaxies – My Drive December 21st, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover the Whiskey Row Boot Drop, Prescott Valley Holiday Closures, Prescott area bars, taverns, and saloons you should try, and more. Buckle up...
SignalsAZ
Christmas Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley
With Christmas Day right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city and town closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. Prescott Valley Civic Center. The Prescott Valley Civic Center...
SignalsAZ
28 NARTA Grads Earn Badges, Positions with AZ Law Enforcement
The Yavapai College-based Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy, NARTA, is sending 28 new police officers to work supporting law enforcement agencies across Arizona. NARTA Class 53 graduates celebrated their successful completion of a rigorous 21-week training program on Dec. 8 in the YC Performing Arts Center. The ceremony featured a swearing-in, presentation of individual performance awards, and the traditional pinning of badges by the new police officers’ loved ones.
SignalsAZ
Chino Valley North Road 1 East Closed Dec 22nd
North Road 1 East between East Road 3 North and East Perkinsville Road will be closed for the installation of new underground utilities on Thursday, December 22nd between 8:30 am and 5:00 pm. Drivers are asked to obey traffic control devices, signage, and flaggers. Use caution around construction personnel and...
SignalsAZ
Christmas Closures for Flagstaff, Sedona
With Christmas Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Flagstaff, and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. Flagstaff city administration functions will be closed on December 25 and 26, for the Christmas...
theprescotttimes.com
Here are 6 Photos of the Amazing Prescott, AZ
A variety of aerial images of downtown Prescott, AZ courthouse holiday light displays. I hope everyone has a wonderful holiday season! Photos by – TreeRose Photography. To ask for prints go to https://www.facebook.com/treerosephotography.
SignalsAZ
Upper Verde River Wild and Scenic Suitability Comment Period Open
The Bradshaw and Chino Valley Ranger Districts of the Prescott National Forest are seeking comments on the Upper Verde Wild and Scenic River Suitability Study Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA). The purpose of this draft environmental assessment is to determine whether the eligible portions of the Upper Verde River continue to be suitable for and should be recommended to Congress for inclusion in the National Wild and Scenic River System (NWSRS).
AZFamily
Prescott Frontier Days 2023 dates announced, tickets on sale
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The World’s Oldest Rodeo has announced tickets are on sale for its annual Prescott Frontier Days, to be held June 28, 2023, until July 4!. This year will be the 136th year of the event, and it boasts a nearly week-long lineup of events. The first Prescott rodeo was held on July 4, 1888, to show off the skills and talents of bullfighters. Tickets are likely to sell out, so click here to get yours! Every day, gates will open two hours prior to each performance, and Mutton Bustin’ will get started at 6 p.m. before the full show.
SignalsAZ
Phil Goode Makes Council Updates and Holiday Closures Feel Good!
We had three council meetings last week. At the Study Session, we heard from two students from the LaunchPad who presented information on their Better Together Campaign. Their presentation was followed by a presentation on Pavement Management with our Public Works Director, Ashley Couch. We learned about the steps and stages of pavement preservation and rehabilitation. Couch emphasized the importance of the Right Treatment at the Right Time. Did you know that there are 757 paved lane miles in Prescott? That’s a lot of road to maintain.
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?
Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
prescottenews.com
City of Prescott Sales Tax Rate to Decrease Effective January 1, 2023
Tax is sunsetting as a result of paying down of PSPRS Unfunded Liability. Effective January 1, 2023, the City of Prescott’s transaction privilege (sales) tax rate is decreasing from 2.75% to 2%. The combined tax rate (State, County & City) for Prescott will decrease from 9.10% to 8.35%. The...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Seeking Board, Commission Members
The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill various roles in several boards and commissions. The positions are volunteer positions and offer an opportunity for residents to be a part of what happens in Cottonwood. Planning and Zoning Commission. The City of Cottonwood is seeking to fill one seat...
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Minimum Wage Increases on January 1
The minimum wage in the City of Flagstaff will increase to $16.80 on Jan 1, 2023. This increase was announced by the City in September of 2022. Flagstaff voters passed the Minimum Wage Act (“the Act”) on November 8, 2016, as a citizen’s initiative (Proposition 414). The Act, which is codified in Title 15 of the Flagstaff City Code, prescribes that beginning in 2023, the Flagstaff minimum wage shall be increased annually by the increase in the cost of living.
prescottenews.com
Healthcare frontlines soon to gain 45 Yavapai College-trained registered nurses
A passing score on a national exam is now the only thing separating 45 new Yavapai College Nursing Program graduates and their dreams of joining the healthcare frontlines. The 44 men and women representing both the YC Prescott and Verde Valley campuses celebrated their successful nursing student journeys with a traditional pinning ceremony Dec. 9 in the YC Performing Arts Center. The pinning of each graduate by one or a bevy of loved ones was a highlight of the ceremony that also featured a recitation of the Florence Nightingale pledge and emotional speeches.
