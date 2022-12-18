ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Spielberg ‘truly regrets’ decimation of shark population due to Jaws

By Mike Bedigan
 4 days ago

Steven Spielberg said he “truly regrets” the “decimation of the shark population” following the success of his 1975 film Jaws.

Joining Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs he discussed his successful directing career, including his latest project – semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans.

Spielberg, 75, is known for Hollywood blockbusters including ET, Indiana Jones , Jurassic Park and Jaws.

The 1975 Oscar-winning thriller tells the story of a man-eating great white shark that attacks a US seaside town, which prompted a rise in sports fishing across America.

Asked by Laverne how he felt about having real sharks circling his desert island, he said: “That’s one of the things I still fear.

“Not to get eaten by a shark, but that sharks are somehow mad at me for the feeding frenzy of crazy sports fishermen that happened after 1975.”

He added: “I truly and to this day regret the decimation of the shark population because of the book and the film. I really, truly regret that.”

Spielberg’s latest film The Fabelmans tells the mostly true story of his own childhood and introduction to filmmaking in post-war America.

The film, starring Paul Dano and Michelle Williams, has already received wide critical acclaim, picking up top nods at both the 2023 Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

Discussing the making of the film, Spielberg admitted he had initially thought the project would be the “most self indulgent thing I’ve ever asked people to accompany me through”.

Describing it as “40 million dollars of therapy”, he said: “I didn’t know really what I was doing, except I was answering a need I had.

“Being an orphan, or recently orphaned by the loss of both parents, to recapture some of those memories in some way that wouldn’t seem too indulgent to actors I really respected.

“So it was a tight rope for a while.”

Asked by Laverne if he had become emotional while filming, he replied: “Yes, I did. I did. Oh, my God, I did.

“Probably the biggest struggle I had making the film was not to get emotional. But there were times where it just it was out of my control.”

He said that the project had sent his fear levels “through the roof”.

“I’m a private person that’s going public about and I can’t hide behind somebody else’s authorship or a book or a genre or American history,” he said.

“I can’t get into any of those really convenient bomb shelters and be just stuck with myself, right here talking to you.”

Spielberg added it was “absolutely right” to see him as a “sentimental and nostalgic” person.

He added: “I think nostalgia even more than sentimentality, but I never bristle when I hear that at all unless somebody says it ruined the movie for them…I don’t like that.”

Speaking more generally, he said the role of a filmmaker was not to “manipulate” the audience by playing on their emotions, though he confessed to having done so himself with Jaws and his 1982 supernatural horror film Poltergeist.

“A filmmaker must never manipulate the audience unless every single scene has a jack-in-the-box kind of (scary moment). That’s manipulation,” he said.

“I did that a couple of times in Poltergeist and I certainly did it once in Jaws where the head comes out of the hole. That’s okay, I confess that…

“Our job is to guide an audience to really forming a better understanding of themselves through the stories that we’re telling.”

The full interview with Steven Spielberg on Desert Island Discs will air on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds on Sunday at 11am.

The Independent

Jessica Henwick talks making it, diversity and Nicolas Cage

Just before Jessica Henwick was cast in “Game of Thrones” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” the then-aspiring actor had already left Los Angeles for her hometown in England. “I ran out of money, so I went back and moved back in with my parents,” she recalled.Although she hadn’t quite given up on acting, Henwick was struggling to find jobs in front of the camera. Before leaving LA, she did work as a crew member on sets — an experience she drew from for her role in Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which debuts Friday on...
The Independent

Bill Gates admits divorce from Melinda Gates a ‘personal low point’ in recent years

Bill Gates has reflected on his split from his wife of 27 years, Melinda Gates, in an end-of-year blog post.The Microsoft co-founder lamented that the end of his marriage was one of his “personal low points over the past few years”.Bill and Melinda announced in May 2021 that they were divorcing “after a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship”.They continue to work together to run the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which is the largest private charity in the world.In his blog GatesNotes, the 67-year-old billionaire philanthropist wrote about how the past three...
The Independent

Prince Harry to be interviewed by journalist who prompted Meghan’s ‘not OK’ comment in 2019

The Duke of Sussex is recording a new interview with ITV news anchor Tom Bradby to publicise his forthcoming memoir, according to reports. Spare, which has been ghost-written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, JR Moehringer, is expected to contain more revealing insights into Harry’s experience of growing up as part of the royal family and his subsequent marriage to Meghan Markle and move to the US. Bradby, who has known Harry since he was a teenager, is also the person to whom Markle famously confessed she was “not OK” after he asked about her mental health during the...
The Independent

Oprah Winfrey divides fans with shocked reaction to man’s request for gift ideas that cost less than $100

Oprah Winfrey has divided fans after she appeared surprised to learn a $100 Christmas present may not be in everyone’s budget.The former talk-show host’s realisation occurred during a conversation with Colin Drummond, who goes by the username @10gsocial on TikTok, and who identifies himself as TMZ’s Washington Bureau Chief on LinkedIn.In a video uploaded this week, Drummond approached Winfrey to ask her for Christmas gift suggestions for his mother, who he said is “not doing well”. “A favourite gift for my mom, she’s not doing well,” the TikToker said.In response to the question, Winfrey paused to take a moment...
The Independent

The Pale Blue Eye review: Christian Bale leads a handsome if unnecessarily Easter egg-filled thriller

Wednesday Addams may see her title of “Netflix’s resident goth detective” challenged by the release of The Pale Blue Eye. Scott Cooper’s period thriller places a young Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) at the centre of a fictionalised murder mystery in upstate New York. But, to Cooper’s credit, the film feels a lot less silly in practice than the one-sentence elevator pitch of Louis Bayard’s source novel. It’s a handsome adaptation, albeit with an unnecessary bit of literary celebrity dragged alongside it.It’s 1830, and veteran detective Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) has been summoned to Westpoint Military Academy, where Poe...
The Independent

Diane von Furstenberg jokingly praised for ‘healing the world’ with post showing Kate and Meghan in same dress

Diane von Furstenberg has weighed in on the alleged royal rift between the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales. Now, the designer has reminded her followers that, based on their fashion choices, the women aren’t so different after all.The 75-year-old Belgian fashion designer took to Instagram on Saturday, where she posted two images of Princess Kate and Meghan Markle wearing the same lace dress from her DVF brand.“Once upon a time two beautiful women married two kind and handsome princes…(here both wearing the same @dvf dress called Zorita),” she captioned the post. “Wishing them all peace and...
The Independent

Charlie Cox says Disney’s Daredevil reboot will be ‘dark’ but ‘probably’ not ‘as gory’

Charlie Cox has teased his forthcoming Daredevil reboot coming to Disney Plus in 2024.The British actor starred as the crime-fighting superhero in Netflix’s original three-season series, based on the comics created by Stan Lee and Bill Everett, before it came to an end in 2018.It was announced earlier this year that Cox would be reprising his role as Marvel’s attorney Matt Murdock by day, turned vigilante Daredevil by night in Daredevil: Born Again, a spinoff series from writers and co-producers Matt Corman and Chris Ord.In a new interview with NME, Cox spoke about his role as Murdock/Daredevil, suggesting...
The Independent

Black Prince who changed course of English history may have died differently than previously believed

The Black Prince may have died of malaria or even inflammatory bowel disease rather than chronic dysentery as is commonly believed, according to a new study.The death of Edward of Woodstock, known as the Black Prince, at the age of 45 in 1376, is said to have changed the course of English history.He was the eldest son of King Edward III of England, and heir apparent to the throne.Edward, who earned distinction as one of the most successful English commanders during the Hundred Years’ War and was heralded as the greatest English soldier ever to have lived, died before his...
The Independent

Jessica Biel reveals why Christmas is ‘overwhelming’ for her and Justin Timberlake’s children

Jessica Biel opened up about her and husband Justin Timberlake’s upcoming holiday festivities, sharing why Christmas is such an “overwhelming” time for her children.Biel, 40, explained to People that her family’s Christmas plans are different every year. She and Timberlake share two sons: Silas, seven, and Phineas, two.“We spend Christmas all over the place,” she said. “We never know where we’re going to be. We have no tradition really around it. Sometimes we’re in snow, sometimes we’re by the ocean. We have no rhyme or reason currently as to where we should be or where we’re going to be.”Still,...
The Independent

Ana de Armas fans win ruling in lawsuit over misleading movie trailer

Two Ana de Armas fans may just have their day in court after a judge ruled that movie studios can be sued for deceptive movie trailers under false advertising laws.On Tuesday (20 December), US District Judge Stephen Wilson issued a ruling on the fans’ January lawsuit brought against Universal Pictures.In the lawsuit, Conour Wolfe and Peter Michael Rosza allege that they each paid $3.99 (£3.29) to rent the studio’s 2019 romance musical Yesterday – about a world void of the Beatles – on Amazon Prime after seeing De Armas in the trailer, only to find out that the Cuban-Spanish actor...
The Independent

'The Best Man' wraps up storylines with new Peacock series

When the film “The Best Man” was released in 1999, featuring a cast of young, up-and-coming, attractive Black actors including Taye Diggs, Nia Long and Terrence Howard, it wasn't just a box office hit but also a fresh perspective on film, following the ups and downs of friendship, careers and love through the lens of young Black professionals.“I remember reading that script and feeling, ‘Oh, this is something I’ve never seen before. Black people represented in this way,'” recalled Diggs, who plays Harper, a successful author. “I had never seen a project where I saw myself.”Morris Chestnut, however, says at...
The Independent

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery review – A lighter, brighter sequel but with the same social conscience

Can you really eat the rich when a hundred-billion-dollar corporation is footing the bill? It’s the unavoidable question eating away at the recent mainstream wave of anti-capitalist media, from Squid Game and The White Lotus to last week’s culinary comedy-thriller The Menu. It feels especially apt, though, when talking about Knives Out. The sequel rights to Rian Johnson’s 2019 murder mystery, where the decent and just are pitted against the monied and morally corrupt, were acquired from Lionsgate by Netflix in 2020 for an eye-watering $469m. But, to his credit, Johnson seems fully aware of the irony.While 2019’s Knives...
The Independent

Dolly Parton reveals the key to her 56-year marriage

Dolly Parton has revealed what the key to her happy marriage is with her husband of 56 years, Carl Dean.The 76-year-old singer discussed her marriage during a recent interview with ET Canada and shared that their similar sense of humour is what’s kept their relationship so strong for so long.“We both have a warped sense of humour,” she said. “And I think humour, honestly, is one of the best things when you’re married like that. Even if you have a problem, if you have a great sense of humour, if you say something you can’t take back [you] usually...
The Independent

‘There goes the knighthood!’: Lee Mack pokes fun at Prince Edward during Royal Variety Performance

Lee Mack poked fun at Prince Edward during his opening monologue at the Royal Variety Performance.The stand-up comic hosted the annual celebration at the Royal Albert Hall, which was broadcast on Tuesday (20 December) and attended by the Earl and Countess of Wessex.In his opening speech, Mack welcomed the audience to the show, before addressing Edward, who is the youngest of Queen Elizabeth II’s children.“I’ve got three kids,” he told the audience. “The youngest is the naughtiest. It’s always the youngest that’s the trickiest, isn’t it?“No disrespect,” he added, while the camera cut to a laughing Edward and wife...
The Independent

David Hockney says painting is ‘all I want to do’ ahead of immersive exhibition

David Hockney has said “I’m usually drawing or painting, it’s all I want to do now,” ahead of the launch of his immersive experience early next year.The show, created by the 85-year-old Bradford-born artist, will launch in January at Lightroom, a new four-storey venue in King’s Cross, London.Speaking ahead of the show’s launch, which will give visitors the opportunity to engage with audio and visual elements to follow a journey through his art, Hockney told the BBC: “I’m usually drawing or painting, it’s all I want to do now.“I mean, I’m 85, how much longer do I have? I’m a...
The Independent

Lily Allen warns of the nepo babies people should really be worrying about

Lily Allen has been posting on social media about “nepo babies”.In recent weeks, TikTok users have shared their fascination with famous figures from the entertainment industry who they didn’t realise had famous or successful parents, christening them “nepo babies” (short for nepotism).Actor Zoë Kravitz (daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actor Lisa Bonet) and model and musician Lourdes Leon (Madonna’s eldest daughter) are among those who, in response, have defended themselves over the debate.Now, singer and actor Allen – daughter of the actor Keith Allen – has weighed in.“The nepo babies y’all should be worrying about are the ones...
The Independent

Sharon Osbourne shares health update on Instagram after hospital scare

Sharon Osbourne has given fans an update on her health since returning home from hospital, after experiencing a medical emergency on Friday (16 December).The music manager and TV personality, 70, was reportedly taken ill on the set of her son Jack’s new TV special, Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror, on Friday. She was quickly taken in for treatment.At the time, Santa Paula police chief Don Aguilar confirmed to US press that the fire department had brought Osbourne to the hospital.Late on Saturday (17 December), Jack shared the latest on his mother’s medical status, confirming that she had been discharged...
