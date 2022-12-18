ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

One more day of chilly weather before temperatures climb

By Catherine Wylie
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P8rZt_0jmO3Xyh00

The UK must endure one more day of bitterly cold weather before temperatures soar to as high as 14C on Monday.

Freezing rain and snow will batter parts of the country on Sunday leading to ice build up of 2-3mm on untreated surfaces, likely causing treacherous travel conditions and road closures.

But within 24 hours, temperatures are expected to jump by 15 degrees and the cold snap will be replaced with warmer weather due to milder air coming in from the Atlantic.

Daytime maximum temperatures across the UK on Monday will range from 11C to 14C – in stark contrast to the chilly temperatures recorded over the last week.

On Tuesday, the mercury plunged to minus 17.3C in Braemar in Scotland – the coldest temperature since February 11 2021.

On more recent nights, other places around the country have recorded lows of minus 10C to minus 15C.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said both daytime and night-time temperatures are expected to increase over the next couple of days.

He told the PA news agency: “At the moment daytime temperatures are low single figures, and in places are staying below freezing under snow cover, so some areas are just a little bit below zero.

“But daytime temperatures by Monday, we’re looking at across the UK highs of 11C to 14C, so around about 15 degrees certainly higher than they’ve been.”

Mr Petagna said people can expect a leap of “15 degrees or more” as some snow-covered spots could see an increase of more than 15 degrees.

On Saturday, temperatures in Aberdeen were expected to hit a high of 2C, rising sharply to 12C or 13C on Monday.

In London, temperatures on Saturday were expected to hit a high of 5C, while on Monday they could hit 14C.

Mr Petagna said cold wind has been coming down from the north in the last week or 10 days, but this week winds are going to start coming in from the west or south west.

“So it’s bringing milder air off the Atlantic, rather than coming down from the Arctic,” he said.

Mr Petagna said it is not unheard of to get temperatures in the low teens at this time of year, but said the contrast of going from very cold to very mild in a day or two is quite unusual.

The Met Office has issued a number of yellow warnings for snow, ice and rain around Britain on Sunday, as well as an amber warning for ice which covers north-east and north-west England, East Midlands , West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber from 9am to 8pm.

A level three cold weather alert was issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for all of England until midnight on Sunday, which it warns could “increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services”.

Peter Jenkins, director of campaigns at Water UK , advised that the rise in temperature could cause burst pipes.

He said: “The recent freezing weather has been very disruptive to many people.

“The last thing we want is for people to experience further disruption as temperatures rise this weekend, putting many homes at risk of burst pipes due to freeze-thaw.

“That’s why we’re urging everyone to check their water pipes are well insulated now and to follow our simple tips to protect homes against weather conditions.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Cold and ice warnings before blizzards sweep in, forecasters warn

Weather warnings of severe cold, ice and snowy conditions are in place for the weekend before blizzards are expected to sweep across the north of the country.The Met Office has issued the yellow warnings of ice for much of Scotland, the North West and Wales for Saturday, with this extending to snow for the north and ice for most of the rest of England on Sunday.A level three cold weather alert has also been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for all of England until midnight on Sunday, which it warns could “increase the health risks to vulnerable...
NBC News

Messy winter storm moving through the Northeast in final act of fierce weather week

On Friday morning, much of the interior Northeast and New England remained under winter alerts for the messy winter storm moving through the regions. A raw, cold rain was hitting the big cities from Philadelphia to Boston along the I-95 corridor for the morning commute, while a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain blanketed interior parts of the Northeast and into New England.
MAINE STATE
The Hill

Major snowstorm could deliver white Christmas in much of US

A major snowstorm will head across the central U.S. toward the eastern seaboard next weekend, potentially delivering a white Christmas to many states. The low-pressure storm is expected to develop by Thursday and coincide with frigid temperatures as the storm make its way across the country. As a result, states in the southern and northern…
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cold and blustery, some flurries

It's another chilly and breezy afternoon to close out the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. With the wind, it'll feel more like the 20s at times.A few flurries are possible, mainly to the north and west.Expect a quiet start to Hanukkah this evening with temps in the mid 30s around sunset. We'll fall into the 20s overnight, with some wind chills in the teens waking up Monday morning.The beginning of the new week remains quiet and chilly. We're dry through Wednesday before our next storm system rolls in late week.As of now, it's looking more like a rain event for many with perhaps some snow in the mountains. Either way, winds will be cranking, and arctic air will rush in behind.We'll go from near 50 Friday morning to single-digit wind chills by Christmas Eve!This will be a dynamic storm, so as always, stay tuned this week for any changes. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
wearebuffalo.net

Strongest Storm in a Generation for New York on Christmas Weekend

While New York state and surrounding states will get a break from the wind, rain and snow for the next two days, that all changes by Thursday, as we will likely see a historic storm for the Christmas holiday. There's a major winter storm coming to much of the United...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Winter solstice celebrations at Ireland’s prehistoric Newgrange monument

Crowds gathered at the prehistoric Newgrange monument to witnesses the winter solstice and take part in a ceremony.The iconic structure in County Meath was built over 5,000 years ago during the Stone Age for the Neolithic people of Ireland.It was marvelously engineered to catch the sunlight during the winter solstice to dramatically illuminate the passage tomb’s chamber.This video shows people waiting their turn to witness the magical moment, as others played musical instruments outside.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Winter solstice: Lanterns illuminate Brighton streetsWinter solstice: Lanterns illuminate Brighton streetsBear fatally shot after escaping Florida enclosure and attacking zookeeper
The Independent

Tens of thousands could face Christmas without water after pipes burst

Thousands of households in south-east England could face Christmas without running water after freezing temperatures caused pipes to burst.Water companies are working to ensure tens of thousands of homes in large parts of Sussex, Kent and Hampshire are reconnected by the weekend.Firms said the rapid thaw of frozen pipes had increased the number of bursts and leaks on the underground network of pipes, causing storage reservoir levels to drop after temperatures plunged below zero.Our teams are working flat out to find, fix and repair the leaks... but we’re asking customers to help too by checking their homes, businesses, empty properties,...
The Independent

Rail fares in England to rise up to 6% from March amid soaring inflation

Rail fares in England will increase by up almost 6% from March 5, capping a torrid period for passengers hit by ongoing strikes, cancellations and delays.The cap for regulated fares, such as season tickets on most commuter journeys, is much lower than current inflation figure on which annual rises are usually based.Transport secretary Mark Harper said the increase was “a fair balance between the passengers who use our trains and the taxpayers who help pay for them.”"This is the biggest-ever government intervention in rail fares,” he said.“I'm capping the rise well below inflation to help reduce the impact on passengers....
marthastewart.com

An Arctic Blast Will Sweep Across the Country This Week, Resulting in the Coldest Christmas in 40 Years

While many people across the country are preparing for Christmas by shopping for last-minute gifts and hanging ornaments on the tree, others are getting ready for the coldest weather event of the season. According to a report by a federal weather prediction agency, millions of United States residents are about to experience the chilliest Christmas in 40 years.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

987K+
Followers
318K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy