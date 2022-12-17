ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

LYNX announces bus service hours for the holiday season

By Jackie Cardentey, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — LYNX buses will be operating on a holiday schedule on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The company said that if bus or NeighborLink service runs on Sunday, it will offer the same schedule.

However, the Customer Service and Lost & Found areas will be closed.

The call center will be open during its regular hours, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Regular service hours will resume on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 2023.

The ACCESS LYNX will be available to transport anyone with an advance reservation.

Customers wanting to buy tickets can call 407-423-8747 (option 4) to book a trip.

Orlando, FL
