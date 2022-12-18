Read full article on original website
CNET
Please Don't Forget to Clear Your iPhone Cache
Your iPhone is just like every other piece of technology -- it needs a little routine maintenance. And while you should definitely keep it in good physical condition, like regularly cleaning its screen, some of it should happen digitally, too. Even behemoths like the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
How to know if your iPhone is listening to you
Kurt "Cyberguy" Knutsson gives you a step-by-step on how to prevent companies and scammers from listening to your private conversations through your phone.
technewstoday.com
How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password
Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
Engadget
The best iPhone cases for 2023
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. There are two...
Digital Trends
Amazon is having a flash sale on Apple products – iPad and more
If you’re an Apple fan who wants to buy more of the brand’s products for the holidays, or an interested shopper who’s looking to buy their first Apple device, there’s a secret sale on Amazon that you wouldn’t want to miss. The retailer’s offers include discounts on the AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, and more, but you have to hurry if you want to avail any of them because the price cuts may end at any moment. If one or more of Amazon’s Apple deals catch your attention, you should add them to your cart and check out as fast as you can.
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
9to5Mac
How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2
Apple has launched a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
CNET
22 Essential iOS Settings to Boost Your iPhone's Performance
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. You should always tinker with your iPhone's settings. As much as any phone is ready to use out of the box, there's always something you can toggle on or off to make it work better for you. If you're burning through battery, you might always turn on low-power mode. If you enjoy working out, you might set up a shortcut to automatically turn on your workout playlist when you walk into the gym.
CNET
Pixel Fold Rumors: Everything We've Heard So Far About a Google Foldable
Google could be the next major tech company to throw its hat into the foldable ring. There have been rumors fluttering for a while that a bendy Pixel phone might see the light of day, especially given the company's focus on hardware in recent years. Although the name of a potential Google foldable is nowhere near confirmed -- it could be called the Pixel Fold or maybe the Pixel Notepad -- the rumor mill seems to have settled on a timeframe for a launch, which is likely to come the first half of next year.
People are just noticing secret iPhone hack that unlocks hidden features
YOU can unlock hidden iPhone features in minutes – if you know how. There's a clever tricks that lets you into a "special club" where you can gain access to brand new iPhone hacks. It's called the iOS beta, and it's a way to try out iPhone updates before...
Digital Trends
iOS 16.2’s new always-on display made me hate my iPhone 14 Pro
When Apple announced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices, one of the big differences that set them apart was the display. The standard iPhone 14 wasn’t much different from the iPhone 13 before it, but the iPhone 14 Pro has the new Dynamic Island and an always-on display (AOD) feature.
CNET
RIP to the Tech That Died in 2022
This year we say goodbye to a mix of iconic gadgets, long-lived services... and tech we already thought was dead but is now actually dead. For real this time. (Ahem, BlackBerry.) Every time we approach the end of the year, we look back to remember the technology that has been...
Gizmodo
How To Use Apple’s Brand New Freeform App
Apple’s got a brand new app out, which doesn’t happen often: Freeform is available now for iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, or macOS Ventura 13.1, and is described as a “flexible canvas” that you can use in pretty much any way you see fit. The emphasis is on sharing and collaboration, but you can use Freeform—essentially a blank digital whiteboard—on your own as well as in groups.
The Verge
Successes of 2022: iOS 16’s amazing lock screen customization
In 2022, Apple introduced iOS 16, which brought with it vastly improved lock screens — and made the iPhone so much better. With iOS 16, you can now set things on your lock screen, like different clock fonts, lock screen widgets, and new wallpapers, in just a few taps. Anytime I want to give my iPhone a fresh coat of paint, I can do it right from the same screen I see every time I wake my phone — without having to dive into settings. And even better, when you start to make a new wallpaper, the page contains a bunch of suggestions and options to help you decide what it might look like.
Digital Trends
Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K TV is $900 off — with financing available
Over at Samsung, you can buy the 75-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV for $1,400 saving you a huge $900 off the usual price of $2,300. Even though that’s one of the best TV deals available right now, if you can’t afford to pay the full price straight away, financing deals are also available bringing it down to $39 per month for 36 months. Working out at 39% off, this is a tremendous deal for anyone looking to upgrade to a high-end TV for less. Here’s why it’s worth it.
CNET
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3 Months Later: There's a Lot To Discuss
In a year packed with numerous phone releases, the iPhone 14 lineup is curious. There is the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, which represent the pinnacle of Apple's design, software and hardware. The iPhone 14 Pro is notably defined by an oval-shaped screen cut out for the True Depth camera, which replaces the notch, called the Dynamic Island. But then, there's the iPhone 14 which seems like a repackaged iPhone 13 Pro without the stainless steel body or the third rear camera for telephoto pictures.
Engadget
Get a travel-friendly refurbished MacBook Pro for under $500
While the events of recent years sped up our shift toward teleconferencing, many self-employed individuals have practiced remote work for years, leading careers as digital nomads in without ever meeting clients in person. For instance, freelance photographers and edit projects at home or in coworking spaces, and web developers often advertise their services with an online portfolio.
CNET
Verizon Goes After Switchers With a New Welcome Unlimited Plan Discount
Verizon is making some small adjustments to its cheapest unlimited plan in its latest bid to lure new users. The carrier has announced that it will be running a "limited time" offer that will drop the price for its Welcome Unlimited offering by $5 per month, pitting it more closely comparable to rival T-Mobile's Essentials and Base Essentials offerings. The new deal starts on Friday.
CNET
AT&T Teams With Satellite Provider AST SpaceMobile as It Looks to Boost Coverage
T-Mobile has partnered with SpaceX to boost its coverage through SpaceX's Starlink satellite network. Verizon has been talking about working with Amazon's Project Kuiper program. Now AT&T has announced a new satellite partner of its own. On Tuesday the carrier announced a new partnership with AST SpaceMobile, a satellite company,...
CNET
Google Maps Cheat Sheet: The Most Useful Tricks You Need to Know
Using a navigation app like Google Maps is a must when you're traveling anywhere -- even if you're just traveling an hour away to a frequented location like work. Doing so may help you avoid long commute times, traffic hazards, wrecks, tolls and other potential obstacles preventing you from reaching your destination on time. If you're looking for extra tricks and tips to make Google Maps even more useful, we've compiled a list.
