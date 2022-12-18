Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in TennesseeKristen WaltersAlcoa, TN
Related
Knoxville accepting applications for grants for youth violence programs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville announced organizations could start applying for its annual youth violence prevention micro-grant programs. They first announced the Spring Break Opportunity Youth micro-grant program, which is meant to help create engagement activities and job opportunities for young people during Spring Break across Knox County schools, between March 13, 2023, and March 17, 2023.
Hometown Spotlight: Downtown Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Maryville is a picturesque part of Blount County, in the heart of the history-filled city. Not only are the businesses, restaurants and shops one of a kind—the people who live and work there are the very definition of heartfelt hospitality. Downtown's growth is catapulting...
WBIR
Karns running back DeSean Bishop signs, commits to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Karns running back DeSean Bishop announced his commitment and signed with the University of Tennessee on Signing Day on Wednesday. The back-to-back Mr. Football winner was committed to Coastal Carolina initially. After a coaching change, he recommitted and reopened his recruiting. His final two schools the...
Drag show at Tennessee Theatre puts spotlight on age limits
'A Drag Show Christmas' performance at the Tennessee Theatre has brought age limits at drag shows into the spotlight.
Lifelong Vols fan worked to take tickets at Neyland Stadium gates for around 40 years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For 41 years, Helen York has been a familiar sight at Neyland Stadium. She has taken fans' tickets and led them into the gates, where they could cheer for their favorite team. However, York was recently hospitalized after going through a near-death experience. As she recovers,...
rockytopinsider.com
Jacob Warren Talks Decision on Future
Tennessee Football tight end Jacob Warren met with the media on Wednesday afternoon to discuss how he is handling bowl prep and his decision on whether or not to return to Tennessee. Warren was noncommittal on his decision, noting he is intently focused on the bowl game at the moment,...
WBIR
TDH: Two pediatric deaths confirmed due to influenza
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there have been two confirmed pediatric deaths due to influenza. One death was in Middle Tennessee and the other was in the East Grand Division, according to TDH. It is not too late to get your flu shot. TDH...
Sertoma Center brings joy to residents, ensuring they get gifts for the holidays
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Sertoma Center delivered gifts to its residents on Wednesday, bringing joy to people who may otherwise not get any gifts during the holidays. The center works with adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, caring for around 150 people from across the Knoxville community. It was founded in 1961 and its first goal was to prepare preschool children for special education classes in public schools.
WATE
Maryville Denso facility tests out shortened work-week
A four-day workweek amongst some employee groups is in the experimental phase at DENSO’s largest manufacturing facility in the United States. That facility is located in East Tennessee. Maryville Denso facility tests out shortened work-week. A four-day workweek amongst some employee groups is in the experimental phase at DENSO’s...
WBIR
'Celebrating is something our larger community does' | Jewish school in Knoxville celebrates Hanukkah with students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Jewish school in Knoxville hosted a celebration with students on Sunday to mark the first day of Hanukkah. The eight-day holiday officially started at sundown on Sunday, and the Stanford Eisenberg Knoxville Jewish Day School hosted a celebration with its young students. Students between kindergarten and the fifth grade lit a menorah together with community elders.
DENSO Maryville facility experimenting with 4-day workweek
A four-day workweek amongst some employee groups is in the experimental phase at DENSO's largest manufacturing facility in the United States. That facility is located in East Tennessee.
rockytopinsider.com
BREAKING: Tennessee Receiver Returning For Senior Season
Tennessee receiver Bru McCoy is returning to Knoxville for his senior season, the Southern Cal transfer told reporters Wednesday afternoon. “Without a doubt, I’ll be coming back next year,” McCoy said. “As far as a role, just be the best teammate I can be and continue to grind and work and do whatever I can to help win games.”
RAM telehealth program provides virtual medical consultations to uninsured patients
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical, an East Tennessee-based nonprofit, is working towards closing the health disparity. Their telehealth program is reaching people who are in need of basic medical care. They are using virtual appointments to connect uninsured patients who may not be able to attend a clinic with a medical provider. Through a phone or a computer screen, patients can be connected to a doctor in an instant.
Blount Memorial Hospital sues to be independent from political control
The Blount Memorial Hospital filed a lawsuit to be declared independent from the political control of the Blount County Commission and Blount County Mayor, according to Moxley Carmichael.
wvlt.tv
WATCH: 1940s facility at National Security Complex demolished
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After over 20 years out of service, the Biology Complex in the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge has officially been demolished. Crews finished demolishing the buildings last year but have been focused on tearing up the expansive building foundations. The Biology Complex dated...
wvlt.tv
Knox County Commission approves revamping ambulance contract
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Commission voted on the future of Knoxville’s ambulance services on Monday. Knox County mayor Glenn Jacobs recommended ending the county’s Ambulance Service Agreement with Rural Metro of Tennessee (AMR), and AMR officials want the current agreement to end and be renegotiated.
City of Knoxville offices to close for the holidays, KAT buses and 311/211 services affected
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Offices for the City of Knoxville will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 to observe the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, to observe the New Year's Day holiday. Both holidays fall on a weekend this year.
khn.org
From Her View in Knoxville, the Health System Is ‘Not Designed for Poor People’
“I don’t buy a lot of food. Just plain and simple.”. Monica Reed, 60, Knoxville, Tenn. What Happened: Monica Reed considers herself luckier than most. Born in Knoxville and raised by a single mother, Reed became the first in her family to own a home, a small house built after the city demolished The Bottom, a once thriving Black neighborhood that was systematically wiped out in a midcentury urban renewal campaign. For the past 15 years, Reed has worked for a faith-based nonprofit that assists low-income residents of Knoxville.
Tennessee Vols Early Signing Period Guide
Recruits across the country will see dreams turn to reality tomorrow as they send in their National Letter of Intent to college programs. Tennessee, who currently holds 24 commits in the class, is expected to have a relatively quiet day, but there will still be several guys out there to watch. We ...
Student at L&N STEM Academy dies after crash over the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The principal of the L&N STEM Academy in downtown Knoxville sent a release to families of students who attend the school on Tuesday, saying a student passed away over the weekend due to a car crash. The principal, Jimm Allen, said Conor Dolin passed away in...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0