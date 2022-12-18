Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major InjuryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
IFD: 1 hospitalized after truck crashes into apartment building on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to the hospital after a truck crashed into an apartment building on Indianapolis' near north side Thursday morning, IFD said. Around 9:30 a.m., crews responded to an apartment building in the 700 block of East 30th Street, near East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, for a report of a crash.
Remembering victims of the Greenwood Park Mall shooting
GREENWOOD, Ind. — When gunfire erupted inside the Greenwood Park Mall July 17, 2022, everyone who was in the food court was forever changed. That includes Diane Paul's grandsons Joe and Mac, who were 12 and 14 at the time. Paul attended Tuesday's news conference about the gunman and...
Pedestrian dies in south Indianapolis crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on the far south side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening. Police responded to the crash at Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue around 7 p.m. Investigators believe a driver who was traveling north on Maidson Avenue struck a pedestrian in the...
Man found dead in Carmel pond
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a man was found dead in a pond near a nursing home Tuesday morning. Police confirmed a body was removed from the pond behind the Majestic Care of Carmel, located at 12999 N. Pennsylvania St., around 9 a.m. Police said foul...
WISH-TV
How to prevent pipes from freezing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm headed toward Indiana this week will bring temperatures below zero, with wind chills reaching -25°. Those temperatures can threaten to freeze water pipes in homes. The frozen water then expands, causing the pipes to burst. Here are tips from Citizens Energy Group...
Pedestrian hit by 2 vehicles in Whiteland crash
WHITELAND, Ind. — A person was seriously injured after being hit by two vehicles in Johnson County Wednesday. Investigators believe the person was standing on Whiteland Road, near Bob Glidden Boulevard, trying to stop traffic around 6 p.m. when they were hit twice by vehicles. Whiteland Fire Department Chief Eric Funkhouser said the person, who has not yet been identified, was hit by a westbound vehicle, which knocked them into the path of an eastbound path, which also hit the victim.
Indianapolis, state leaders detail winter storm preps
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis and state leaders laid out their plans ahead of the winter storm. The plans cover how to keep roads clear, helping people who are experiencing homelessness, protecting pets and even activating the Indiana National Guard. City leaders and public health officials said the storm's expected sub-zero...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Indianapolis Fire’s New $15M Training Academy to Hold Grand Opening Wednesday
Ernest V. Malone, Indianapolis Fire Department Chief of Fire, is pleased to announce the completion and grand opening of the Indianapolis Fire Department Training Academy, the department said in a press release. The academy is 42 years in the making. This academy is the first dedicated IFD training facility since...
Pet owners reminded of Indy rules on winter pet safety
With dangerous cold weather on the way to central Indiana along with the winter storm, it's critical for Indy residents to bring their pets inside.
Charities working hard to prepare those without homes for winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — As the Midwest braces for a winter storm, Hoosiers in central Indiana need help. Organizations have been reaching out to make sure people in need stay warm. According to the latest research from Indiana University, there were more than 1,900 people experiencing homelessness in Marion County. 13News...
'Knock Out The Need' Red Cross blood drive returns Jan. 5-6
INDIANAPOLIS — Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood for surgeries, cancer treatments or injuries. A decline in donations has the Red Cross asking people to donate. WTHR-TV is a partner in this effort to keep blood on the shelves. “WTHR cares about the needs of our...
IMPD seeking wanted man after east Indianapolis pursuit, crash
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants who twice fled from officers on Wednesday. After the man fled from officers once, he was located again before fleeing in a vehicle. A brief vehicle pursuit was terminated by officers on the near east side of Indianapolis. A short time after the pursuit ended, the suspect crashed into two other vehicles at East Michigan Street and North Sherman Drive.
shelbycountypost.com
One person injured as car runs into East Michigan Road home
A car ran though a house on East Michigan Road Monday morning. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department reports Terrie Brown, 63, of Shelbyville, was driving a 2010 Toyota Rav 4 about 10:45 a.m. when for an unknown reason the vehicle left the road and ran through a house. Brown...
After 400 days, man leaves Riley Hospital for Children with new heart
400 days ago, Gadling was admitted to Riley as he waited on a donor heart to become available. The call he had been waiting for came on Dec. 3.
3 Indianapolis minors taken to hospital after police chase ends in crash
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three Indianapolis minors went to a Lafayette hospital Wednesday morning after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash. Just after 3 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper tried to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations on Interstate 65, near the State Road 26 exit in Lafayette.
Police chase 3 juveniles from Indianapolis in early morning crash on I-65
WISH-TV
Newborn triplets to spend first Christmas in NICU at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Flower family received their Christmas gifts earlier than expected. Tara Flower gave birth to a set of triplets on Oct. 4. Elenore, Ari, and Frances all weighed around 2 pounds when they were born at 29 weeks and three days. Their early arrival means the...
Fire destroys Lebanon family’s home less than a week before Christmas
LEBANON, Ind. — One Lebanon family will not be able to spend Christmas in their home after a Monday morning house fire. Fire crews responded after 10 a.m. to a mobile home fire on S. Lebanon Street with one person inside. The one person inside, Lebanon authorities said, made it out safely. The homeowner’s family, […]
KMBC.com
Video: Indiana school principal goes all in as 'Elf On The Shelf'
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (Video above: WTHR via CNN) — A principal at an elementary school in Indiana has made herself into a human ice cream cone and taped herself to a wall, all to bring smiles to her students. Beth Hoeing's ice cream stunt was the result of the Indianapolis-area...
Current Publishing
‘It takes a village’: Local business owner reflects on her time on Main Street
Since opening her clothing store in the Zionsville village in 2009, Lesley Jane Hunt has been heavily involved in the local business community, particularly in helping solidify Christmas in the Village as a monthlong annual tradition. With her impending retirement at year’s end, Hunt said she knows she will miss...
