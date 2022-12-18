ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road reopens after deadly crash on SH 29 in Georgetown

By Taylor Girtman
 8 days ago

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A fatal crash temporarily closed State Highway 29 in Georgetown on Saturday evening, Georgetown police said.

The Georgetown Police Department said first responders were working the SH 29 crash near Wood Ranch Road. That’s west of Wolf Ranch.

The highway reopened at 10:22 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.

News Channel 25

1-14 crash involving 18-wheeler under investigation: Killeen police

KILLEEN, Texas — Crews have completed the clean up of I-14 — and all lanes are now open — where an 18-wheeler was involved in an accident late Friday. KILLEEN, Texas — City of Killeen and TxDOT workers continued Saturday to clean up a late-night 18-wheeler crash on I-14.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Fire Department recovered a body near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Austin Police Department confirmed they responded to the location at 5400 N Capital of Texas Hwy. APD has not confirmed the identity of the person, but an autopsy is expected...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

APD: Body found near Pennybacker Bridge Saturday afternoon

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a body was found early Saturday afternoon near Pennybacker Bridge. APD said the man's body was found just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The body has not been identified at this time. Police said the Travis County Coroner's Office is...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

APD: Body found in Lady Bird Lake on Christmas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake near the pedestrian bridge that runs alongside South Lamar Sunday evening. First responders had repeatedly been called out to the area as people reported the body, but couldn’t find anything, according to APD.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Four vehicle collision results in one person transported to the hospital

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A four vehicle collision early Saturday morning resulted in one person transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) received a call to the 1000 block of Hwy US 290 service road eastbound for a four vehicle collision. Once medics arrived on scene, they discovered the collision also included an entrapment of at least one person.
AUSTIN, TX
TheDailyBeast

Missing Texas A&M Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead

A Texas A&M University student has been found dead in Austin over a week after he went missing. Twenty-two-year-old Tanner Hoang was last seen near the school’s main campus. His cause of death has not been released, but police told CBS News that they do not suspect foul play. Hoang’s family said on social media that they were in town for Tanner’s graduation; however, they later learned following his disappearance that Hoang had fallen short of the requirements to graduate. A representative for the family posted on Saturday evening in the Facebook group “Finding Tanner Hoang” that Hoang was found deceased in the vicinity of Pennybacker Bridge. The post ended with two lines from “The Heroes’ Roll Call,” a 1943 poem featured in a Texas A&M tradition for honoring Aggies who have died: “Softly call the muster/Let comrade answer, ‘Here!’”Read it at CBS News
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Temple Police ask for public’s help in search for missing man

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing Temple man. John Cain, 36, reportedly has not reported to work for the last few days. Cain drives a 2014 BMW, with Texas Temp Tag 1445G21. If you have...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

One person is dead after Christmas Eve shooting in Killeen

Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police officers are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane. Officers went to the scene around 2:07 Christmas Eve morning after getting a call about a shooting victim. They found Clint Demetri Jones suffering from a gunshot wound and they began life-saving measures.
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

Extinguished structure fire in Elgin, road opened

ELGIN, Texas — A residential road has been reopened after a structure fire in Elgin on Saturday afternoon. At 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Travis County Emergency Services District 12 (TCESD12) and Travis County Fire Rescue were called out to the scene of a structure fire in the 22000 block of Ann Showers Drive.
ELGIN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Woman found shot to death in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was found shot to death early Thursday morning in Killeen, according to a news release from Killeen police. The victim, Kila Nanette Spencer, 47, was found lying in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of Stetson Ave. a little before 1:30 a.m., police said.
KILLEEN, TX
