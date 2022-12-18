Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
BurgerFi Enters South Jersey Burger Scene in Cherry HillMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
We got your 7 fishes right here in 3 Central NJ locations
When I was growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, Christmas dinner for me always started on Christmas Eve. That's when we would celebrate the "feast of the seven fishes" as Vinnie LaFranca of Tuscany Italian Market explains;. "The feast began in the southern part of Italy," says...
Foodie Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Favorite Christmas Cookie
Eating could easily be named an Olympic sport in New Jersey, so we know a little something about great food, whether it's a savory meal or a sweet treat. And we now know what our favorite and delicious Christmas cookie is just in time for the holiday weekend. Maybe you're...
Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey
I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
eastside-online.org
Spread Bagelry opens its first location in New Jersey
Spread Bagelry, a Philadelphia-based mini-chain of bagel shops, opened its Cherry Hill Location at 950 Blvd (next to Crumbl Cookies). Spread Bagelry, known for its hand-rolled, Montreal bagels has eight locations in Philadelphia, and this will be its first location in New Jersey. The 1,564 square foot Cherry Hill store offers 18 seats inside and, in the warmer months, up to 25 seats on the neighboring patio outdoors. The staff are all properly dressed in matching attire, and the space is clean and modern. The wood-fired oven, chandelier over the coffee bar, and baskets of warm bagels right at the entry are sure to catch customers’ attention. Customers can observe the unique bagel-making process up close as their Montreal-style bagels are brought fresh from the oven.
Experts Say This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In The State
We're always searching for great food here in New Jersey, and there is plenty to be had. When we hear of great food locations, we can't wait to share them, and today we share a wonderful nugget about Garden State burritos. There is such an amazing variety of food in...
Amazingly Only One New Jersey City Made The List Of Healthiest City’s In The Country
Each year a national list of the healthiest cities in the country is released, and this year there was only one city in the state of New Jersey that made the list!. Now I know that during the holidays, it may be the hardest time to keep health on the top of your mind especially when there are cookies and egg nog that need to be eaten and drank!
A Major Publication Has Named This Great Town The Quirkiest In New Jersey
There is no doubt that New Jersey has some unusual places. But you don't often hear the word quirky being associated with New Jersey. Having said that, we apparently do have a town that is considered the quirkiest in the state. The people who have crowned this town the quirkiest...
This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter
Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
Beautiful! Top 10 Most Amazing Lakes in New Jersey You Must See
When it comes to water and New Jersey, the first thing that pops into mind is our beaches. No one can dispute the fact we have some of the most beautiful beaches in America right here in New Jersey. That being said, what about our lakes? We have some of the most beautiful lakes in the nation and we thought we would take a look at possibly the best "10" in the state.
The best cannolis can be found at these NJ bakeries
Have you ever met someone that doesn’t enjoy a cannoli? Especially coming from New Jersey. We are full of amazing bakeries that serve the best and freshest pastries. If you head to an Italian restaurant for dinner, you almost always order the cannolis for dessert. And let’s not forget...
Top 6 places in NJ to get the best seafood for your home cooking
I love seafood in all forms: shellfish, fin fish, even fish eggs. It's not as simple as you think though to get fresh fish at the market for your home cooking. We spent many summers visiting family in Narragansett, Rhode Island, and it was easy to literally buy the current day's catch as the fishing boats were coming in.
The Oldest Operating Lighthouse In New Jersey Is One Of The Oldest In The Country
I always knew that New Jersey was home to a bunch of lighthouses, but I didn't know that it's also home to the oldest continually operating lighthouse in the entire country!. This past week I had a day off and decided to do something I haven't done since moving to Ocean County but have been told to do countless times.
New Jersey Has Some Awesome Food But This Has Been Named The Weirdest
There are many things New Jersey is famous for, and there are a few things the Garden State is infamous for. This falls into the latter category. We are talking about the weirdest food in all of New Jersey. There is no question that we are one of the states...
Amazing! The Oldest High School in New Jersey is Among Most Historic in America
When it comes to history here in the United States, New Jersey usually has a hand in it. As one of the original colonies, New Jersey is a part of the nation's history and when it comes to education, there's no surprise we have deep history here in the Garden State.
Netflix unveils NJ plan for $848M studio at massive Fort Monmouth property
Netflix has detailed its vision for a sprawling mega parcel in Monmouth County, involving 12 sound stages at an East Coast production facility offering more than 1,500 permanent jobs. On Wednesday, the Board of the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA) approved a purchase and sale & redevelopment agreement with...
These 7 Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made Tops in New Jersey
Our restaurants are the best here in Ocean County. This list is from blog.yelp, the top 100 restaurants in New Jersey. Some are a little pricey, some are not. It all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. There's a restaurant on here, that's more of a quick pick-up, but you love it and I do, too. Let's just say, "Taco's."
Scungilli – an Italian American Christmas staple – has unique New Jersey history
Have you ever tried scungilli? The meat of whelks caught off the coast of New Jersey has been a staple of the Christmas Eve “Feast of the Seven Fishes” for generations of Italian American families in the northeast.
Just In! Netflix is Coming to Monmouth County with a Huge Production Studio
This is exciting news for New Jersey and for Monmouth County. According to a recent Patch article, the entertainment giant Netflix is going to set up a "massive" production studio in Eatontown. According to the Patch, "It's official: Netflix is coming to New Jersey, where the streaming giant will open...
This Cheesecake Is Ranked The Best In New Jersey
Cheesecake is the perfect thing to bring to your holiday gathering. Just ask the Golden girls, there is almost nothing better than a cheesecake to solve your problems or get through the holidays. There are lots of options so let’s cut to the chase and tell you the highest-ranked cheesecake spots in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. I want to make sure your bases are covered.
What a New Jersey downtown really needs to be special & thrive
With the popularity of online shopping continuing to grow during the holiday season and throughout the year, efforts are being ramped up to revitalize downtown areas in communities across the Garden State. According to Courtenay Mercer, the executive director of Downtown New Jersey, in order for downtowns to really flourish,...
