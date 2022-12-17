Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
kalkinemedia.com
MEDIA-Singapore’s Sea freezes salaries, cuts bonuses as tougher 2023 looms - Bloomberg News
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Canada Condo Shooting Vigil
York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween speaks during a candlelight vigil for victims of a deadly condo shooting in Vaughan, Ontario, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
kalkinemedia.com
Zelensky back in Ukraine after Washington trip: spokesman to AFP
President Volodymyr Zelensky has returned to Ukraine after a historic visit to the United States in his first international trip since Russia's full-scale invasion in February, his spokesman told AFP. Sergiy Nykyforov, a presidential press secretary, confirmed that the Ukrainian leader had crossed the country's borders after a brief stop...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 6-Bankman-Fried hearing to resume on Wednesday as extradition decision looms
NASSAU, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A court hearing in the Bahamas in the case of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will resume on Wednesday, a court official said on Tuesday, and a person close to the matter said the 30-year-old cryptocurrency mogul still intends to consent to extradition. Bankman-Fried was arrested...
kalkinemedia.com
NKorea has delivered arms to Russia's Wagner group: WHouse
North Korea has delivered arms to Russia's private military group Wagner, the White House said Thursday, calling the group a "rival" for power to the defense and other ministries in the Kremlin. The US will boost sanctions on the Wagner group following North Korea's sale of rockets and missiles to...
kalkinemedia.com
In retaken Ukraine village, ruins, hungry cats and few residents
When Yuri Ponomarenko first came back to his home village in eastern Ukraine several weeks ago, he found it almost completely deserted, its silence broken only by the meowing of famished cats. Little has changed since then in Bogorodychne, highlighting the rough road ahead for front-line villages looking to make...
kalkinemedia.com
Bankman-Fried accepts extradition to US to face fraud charges: media
Samuel Bankman-Fried, the onetime head of highflying cryptocurrency business FTX, agreed Wednesday to be extradited from the Bahamas to face charges of fraud in New York, local and US media reported. Nine days after his arrest in his Nassau home, Bankman-Fried appeared in magistrate court where he submitted his agreement...
kalkinemedia.com
Zelensky says met Duda in Poland on way back to Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that he stopped in Poland on his return to Ukraine after visiting the United States and met President Andrzej Duda. "On the way home, I had a meeting with a friend of Ukraine –- President of Poland Andrzej Duda. We summed up the year, which brought historic challenges due to a full-scale war," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.
kalkinemedia.com
US ban on 'Made in Hong Kong' label breaches trade rules: WTO
The United States is flouting international trade rules by labeling imports from Hong Kong as those from China, the World Trade Organization ruled Wednesday, an outcome that Washington rejects. The WTO ruling addressed a decision under former president Donald Trump's administration after Beijing imposed a sweeping security law on the...
kalkinemedia.com
COVID border restrictions on migrants to stay in place after Supreme Court order
WASHINGTON/CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said COVID-era restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum should be kept in place for now, siding with Republicans who brought a legal challenge. The restrictions, known as Title 42, were...
kalkinemedia.com
Appeals court says U.S. cannot mandate federal contractor COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Monday said the White House could not require federal contractors to ensure that their workers are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of government contracts. The U.S. government has contracts with thousands of companies, and courts have said the issue could affect up...
kalkinemedia.com
US to provide Patriot missile system to Ukraine
The United States said Wednesday it would provide Ukraine with the advanced Patriot air defense system to help counter Moscow's relentless aerial attacks. The system is part of $1.85 billion in security assistance unveiled in parallel with a visit to Washington by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his first trip outside the country since Russia invaded in February.
kalkinemedia.com
REFILE-FTX'S Bankman-Fried's lawyer departs courthouse in Bahamas - Reuters witness
(Fixes spelling error of "lawyer" in first paragraph) Dec 20 (Reuters) - A lawyer for Sam Bankman-Fried departed a court in the Bahamas on Tuesday and the founder of the failed FTX crypto exchange was not seen at the court, according to a Reuters witness, after a source said Bankman-Fried was prepared to return to the United States to face fraud charges. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)
kalkinemedia.com
Panama mourns US invasion 33 years ago
Panama on Tuesday observed a day of national mourning for the first time ever to mark the anniversary of the US invasion in 1989 to oust dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega. "We pray for the fallen, looking upward and moving forward together," President Laurentino Cortizo said at a ceremony attended by some 300 relatives of victims, government officials, diplomats, soldiers and activists.
Comments / 0