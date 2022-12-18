ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Volunteers in Wichita lay wreaths for veterans

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42xrjB_0jmO08HE00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Millions of wreaths were laid on graves across the country Saturday to honor our fallen heroes as part of the annual Wreaths Across America.

Volunteers in Wichita took a moment to honor those veterans by grabbing a wreath and laying it on their grave.

“Shows that people still care about these men even though they’ve been gone for well over 100 years,” Wreaths Across America coordinator Patrick Coyne Camp Jr. said. “Our veterans still mean a lot to the country and we like to honor them as best we can. And putting a wreath out on their headstone once a year is a good way to do that.”

Woman ‘steals’ top-prize lottery ticket at white elephant party

Nearly 50 people spent Saturday morning at the Maple Grove Cemetery, one of the 2,700 locations for the annual Wreaths Across America.

“Children are here, other friends and family so it’s just a wonderful experience to bring everyone together and remembering those who have served here,” Mary Ayers said.

Volunteers ranging from old to young laid more than 200 wreaths.

“Because they gave us freedom,” Gabriel Lewis, a child, said.

Kansans used each one to say thank you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Wichita restaurant server receives $2,200 tip for Christmas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita server working at Delano's Diner received the biggest tip of her life after waiting on a table of 22. Tayler Sullivan was waiting tables at Delano's Diner when a group of 22 came in for a to eat. When it was time to pay, Sullivan brought their checks to the table and received the largest tip she has ever been given in the four years she has worked at the restaurant.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Popular Colwich restaurant to switch catering only

COLWICH, Kan. (KSNW) — A popular Colwich restaurant will be transitioning to a catering-only business. Syl’s has announced that they will no longer offer dine-in lunch beginning Friday, Dec. 23. The restaurant, which had been in business for 40 years, was not only popular in Colwich but often drew visitors from Wichita and other surrounding […]
COLWICH, KS
KSN News

One person dead in Winfield fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Winfield Fire/EMS Department says a body was found in a burning home Wednesday morning. So far, officials are not releasing the person’s name. Dispatchers got the call of a structure fire around 8:20 a.m. and dispatched fire, EMS, and police to a home in the 100 block of N. Minnesota. […]
WINFIELD, KS
KSN News

City of Wichita, Sedgwick County: Ready for cold and snow

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the cold and snow in the forecast. The KSN Storm Track 3 forecast calls for dangerously low temperatures. Mayor Brandon Whipple said the City is fully stocked on salt and sand and is ready to go into action to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

What is the problem with fruitcake?

Fruitcake seems to be the one polarizing holiday confection that people either lovingly defend or vehemently condemn. What is it about this sweet, often boozy brick that causes such division?
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
TOPEKA, KS
greatbendpost.com

Gary Brack, age 66

Gary Laverne Brack, 66, passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at his home in Wichita. He was born on Nov. 5, 1956, in Great Bend, to Daylon and Roberta (Spitzmiller) Brack. He married Charla Geier and they later divorced. He then married Mary (Richmond) and they later divorced also. A Wichita...
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

KSN News

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy