Volunteers in Wichita lay wreaths for veterans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Millions of wreaths were laid on graves across the country Saturday to honor our fallen heroes as part of the annual Wreaths Across America.

Volunteers in Wichita took a moment to honor those veterans by grabbing a wreath and laying it on their grave.

“Shows that people still care about these men even though they’ve been gone for well over 100 years,” Wreaths Across America coordinator Patrick Coyne Camp Jr. said. “Our veterans still mean a lot to the country and we like to honor them as best we can. And putting a wreath out on their headstone once a year is a good way to do that.”

Nearly 50 people spent Saturday morning at the Maple Grove Cemetery, one of the 2,700 locations for the annual Wreaths Across America.

“Children are here, other friends and family so it’s just a wonderful experience to bring everyone together and remembering those who have served here,” Mary Ayers said.

Volunteers ranging from old to young laid more than 200 wreaths.

“Because they gave us freedom,” Gabriel Lewis, a child, said.

Kansans used each one to say thank you.

