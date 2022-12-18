Mother, man arrested after boy found buried under house in Arkansas; another child found injured

MORO, Ark. — A mother and a man have been arrested after a boy’s body was found buried under a house in Lee County, Arkansas, and another child was found injured, officials say.

The Arkansas State Police in a news release Saturday said the body of a 6-year-old boy was discovered buried below a hallway floor inside of a house in Moro, Arkansas, Friday evening. Lee County sheriff’s deputies called special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division just before 11 p.m. Friday.

A 6-year-old girl was also found inside the house with burns to her scalp, police said, according to The Associated Press.

The girl was transported to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and is in stable condition, ASP said.

According to the AP, police say the boy may have been dead for up to three months.

The mother, Ashley Roland, 28, and Nathan Bridges, 33, have been arrested by ASP and are being held at the Lee County Jail, according to ASP.

Roland and Bridges have both been charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor, according to ASP.

According to the AP, it is not clear what the relationship was between Roland and Bridges. It is also not clear why authorities went to the house.

ASP said that based on initial findings, they believe the boy died from injuries he received in the house about three months ago, according to WHBQ.

According to ASP, the state medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

