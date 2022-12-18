LGBTQ+ organizations illuminate Byrd Theatre with love letter to Richmond’s LGBTQ+ community

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Folks could feel the love after LGBTQ+ organizations, allies and advocates partnered with Reclaiming the Monument to project a ‘love letter’ to the city’s LGBTQ+ community on a side of Byrd Theatre on Saturday evening.

According to a press release from Virginia Pride, members the LGBTQ+ community in Richmond and around the country have been attacked through acts of violence and hateful messaging in recent weeks and months.

The love letter, which was projected from the New York Deli’s roof deck, debuted at 6 p.m. on the west-facing wall of Byrd Theatre, located at 2908 W. Cary Street. A crowd gathered on the roof deck to watch the projection go live and listen to remarks from local advocates.

The projection reflects a message of love and acceptance to Richmond’s LGBTQ+ community and will stay up until 11 p.m.

Check out photos from the scene below.

