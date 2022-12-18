ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

LGBTQ+ organizations illuminate Byrd Theatre with love letter to Richmond’s LGBTQ+ community

By Ivy Tan
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Folks could feel the love after LGBTQ+ organizations, allies and advocates partnered with Reclaiming the Monument to project a ‘love letter’ to the city’s LGBTQ+ community on a side of Byrd Theatre on Saturday evening.

According to a press release from Virginia Pride, members the LGBTQ+ community in Richmond and around the country have been attacked through acts of violence and hateful messaging in recent weeks and months.

The love letter, which was projected from the New York Deli’s roof deck, debuted at 6 p.m. on the west-facing wall of Byrd Theatre, located at 2908 W. Cary Street. A crowd gathered on the roof deck to watch the projection go live and listen to remarks from local advocates.

Lakeside Local Maker’s Market to feature more than 40 vendors for holiday shoppers

The projection reflects a message of love and acceptance to Richmond’s LGBTQ+ community and will stay up until 11 p.m.

Check out photos from the scene below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pl2HX_0jmNzp4N00
Photo: Annie Gallo / 8News.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Q9BQ_0jmNzp4N00
Photo: Annie Gallo / 8News.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fnTma_0jmNzp4N00
Photo: Annie Gallo / 8News.
