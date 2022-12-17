ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
kalkinemedia.com

MEDIA-Singapore’s Sea freezes salaries, cuts bonuses as tougher 2023 looms - Bloomberg News

-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com

Precious metals rally as U.S. dollar extends losses

(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed more than 1% to their highest levels in a week on Tuesday and other precious metals also rallied on the back of a sliding dollar, as markets remained focused on the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was up 1.5% to $1,814.68 per ounce...
kalkinemedia.com

International trade union body suspends chief over 'Qatargate' link

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) suspended its general secretary on Wednesday over links to the criminal investigation into corruption that has rocked the European Parliament. Luca Visentini, who became ITUC general secretary a month ago, has said he is innocent. ITUC said it had decided at...
kalkinemedia.com

US ban on 'Made in Hong Kong' label breaches trade rules: WTO

The United States is flouting international trade rules by labeling imports from Hong Kong as those from China, the World Trade Organization ruled Wednesday, an outcome that Washington rejects. The WTO ruling addressed a decision under former president Donald Trump's administration after Beijing imposed a sweeping security law on the...
WASHINGTON STATE
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-World Bank releases $100 million for Zambia amid delays in debt restructuring

LUSAKA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The World Bank is releasing $100 million for Zambia amid substantial delays in debt restructuring, it said on Wednesday. The World Bank approved in October a $275 million grant to Zambia to help the southern African nation recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the spillovers from the war in Ukraine and emerge from its debt crisis.
kalkinemedia.com

World Bank approves $610 million Ukraine aid package

The World Bank said Tuesday that it has approved a fresh $610 million package for Ukraine, with financing aimed at sustaining essential services and supporting health care as war rages on. This comes as Russia's invasion "continues to have devastating economic and humanitarian consequences," World Bank President David Malpass said...
kalkinemedia.com

Canada Condo Shooting Vigil

Members of the public attend a candlelight vigil for victims of a deadly condo shooting in Vaughan, Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
kalkinemedia.com

Euro zone almost closed current account deficit in October

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The euro zone almost closed its current account deficit in October, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday, likely thanks to cheaper energy imports. The euro zone's current account deficit narrowed to 400 million euros from 8 billion euros in September and over 20 billion...
kalkinemedia.com

Israel's Netanyahu forms new government

Veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he had formed a new Israeli government on Wednesday, returning to power as the head of the most right-wing coalition in Israel's history. Following his November 1 election win, Netanyahu secured a mandate to form a government backed by ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties and an...
WASHINGTON STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Turkey hikes minimum wages for third time to fight inflation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday announced the third major minimum wage hike in a year to try and combat a historic jump in consumer prices ahead of crunch elections. More than 40 percent of Turkey's workforce earns the lowest income allowed by law. Erdogan relied on support from...

