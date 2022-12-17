Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
US says Russia's Wagner Group bought North Korean weapons for Ukraine war
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, took delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, a sign of the group's expanding role in that conflict, the White House said on Thursday.
Trump reported negative income four times between 2015 and 2020
The House Ways and Means Committee will soon be making good on a campaign promise that former President Donald Trump left unfulfilled. Six years of Trump’s tax returns, including all four years of his Presidency, will be made public.
kalkinemedia.com
MEDIA-Singapore’s Sea freezes salaries, cuts bonuses as tougher 2023 looms - Bloomberg News
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Precious metals rally as U.S. dollar extends losses
(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed more than 1% to their highest levels in a week on Tuesday and other precious metals also rallied on the back of a sliding dollar, as markets remained focused on the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was up 1.5% to $1,814.68 per ounce...
U.S. officials: Russia is increasingly relying on Wagner in Ukraine
The Wagner group is recruiting prisoners to fight on the frontline in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
kalkinemedia.com
International trade union body suspends chief over 'Qatargate' link
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) suspended its general secretary on Wednesday over links to the criminal investigation into corruption that has rocked the European Parliament. Luca Visentini, who became ITUC general secretary a month ago, has said he is innocent. ITUC said it had decided at...
kalkinemedia.com
US ban on 'Made in Hong Kong' label breaches trade rules: WTO
The United States is flouting international trade rules by labeling imports from Hong Kong as those from China, the World Trade Organization ruled Wednesday, an outcome that Washington rejects. The WTO ruling addressed a decision under former president Donald Trump's administration after Beijing imposed a sweeping security law on the...
Incoming GOP lawmaker George Santos says he will tell his ‘story’ next week
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Thursday said he would tell his “story” next week after various reports raised questions about his life and suggested he may have embellished his résumé and made up claims about his Jewish heritage. “To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next…
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-World Bank releases $100 million for Zambia amid delays in debt restructuring
LUSAKA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The World Bank is releasing $100 million for Zambia amid substantial delays in debt restructuring, it said on Wednesday. The World Bank approved in October a $275 million grant to Zambia to help the southern African nation recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the spillovers from the war in Ukraine and emerge from its debt crisis.
kalkinemedia.com
World Bank approves $610 million Ukraine aid package
The World Bank said Tuesday that it has approved a fresh $610 million package for Ukraine, with financing aimed at sustaining essential services and supporting health care as war rages on. This comes as Russia's invasion "continues to have devastating economic and humanitarian consequences," World Bank President David Malpass said...
kalkinemedia.com
Canada Condo Shooting Vigil
Members of the public attend a candlelight vigil for victims of a deadly condo shooting in Vaughan, Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
kalkinemedia.com
Euro zone almost closed current account deficit in October
FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The euro zone almost closed its current account deficit in October, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday, likely thanks to cheaper energy imports. The euro zone's current account deficit narrowed to 400 million euros from 8 billion euros in September and over 20 billion...
This Stateless Refugee Has To Be Deported, But He Has Nowhere To Go
Motaz Alhelou is one of at least 200,000 people who are currently in the U.S. but don’t have a country to call their own.
kalkinemedia.com
Israel's Netanyahu forms new government
Veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he had formed a new Israeli government on Wednesday, returning to power as the head of the most right-wing coalition in Israel's history. Following his November 1 election win, Netanyahu secured a mandate to form a government backed by ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties and an...
kalkinemedia.com
Turkey hikes minimum wages for third time to fight inflation
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday announced the third major minimum wage hike in a year to try and combat a historic jump in consumer prices ahead of crunch elections. More than 40 percent of Turkey's workforce earns the lowest income allowed by law. Erdogan relied on support from...
Comments / 0