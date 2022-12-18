ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Central Park Attacker Yells 'Kanye 2024' In Antisemitic Attack

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSjOg_0jmNzOg600

Manhattan police were still on the hunt Saturday for a suspect who allegedly shouted “numerous” antisemitic statements as he attacked a 63-year-old man in Central Park, officials reported.

Police said at one point, the attacker yelled: “Kanye 2024” — a reference to the notorious antisemitic rapper’s planned run for the U.S. presidency in 2024.

Kanye West , now known as Ye, recently dined with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago and proclaimed on a podcast earlier this month that he “likes” Hitler and “loves” Nazis . His Twitter account was restricted — again — early this month when he posted an image of the Star of David intertwined with a swastika .

The victim of the assault was walking in the park early Wednesday night when the attacker struck him from behind, according to a statement from the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The man fell to the ground and suffered a broken hand and chipped tooth, according to police. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Images of the suspect were captured on surveillance video. He appeared to be in his 40s, and he fled on a bike, according to the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force. A small cart was attached to the bike with a sign reading “Hungry Disabled,” police said.

The New York/New Jersey branch of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) was “horrified” by the antisemitic assault, said Scott Richman, ADL’s regional director.

“Crimes like these have a ripple effect across communities and cause unique trauma on top of physical harm,” the ADL noted in a tweet.

The attack demonstrates how Ye’s antisemitic rhetoric has perpetuated violence and incited others to act, Richman told CNN. “When public figures with huge platforms fan the flames of antisemitism , people will copy it and begin to think it’s normal,” he said.

Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. spiked last year , according to an annual report by the ADL. Antisemitic incidents reported to the ADL in 2021 — 2,717 — were 34% more than in 2020 and the highest number since the organization began tracking antisemitic attacks in 1979.

Antisemitic attacks have also surged in New York, with an increase of 125% last month compared with November 2021, according to data released by the NYPD and reported by New York’s ABC 7 News . New York police just this month arrested a man accused of firing a BB gun at a Jewish father and his son outside a kosher supermarket in Staten Island, CBS reported .

Comments / 7

Richard ODonnell
4d ago

Breaks my heart. To my Jewish friends and neighbors please know we care deeply about you.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Accused of Sabotaging Trump by Arranging Meeting With a White Supremacist and Rapper Ye

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It emerged on November 28 that just before Thanksgiving, Donald Trump hosted disgraced anti-Semitic rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) and the white supremacist and leader of the America First movement - Nick Fuentes - for dinner at his Florida Mar-A-Lago home.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

The mysterious fourth guest at Trump's ill-fated dinner party has a story to tell

Former President Donald Trump ignited a firestorm of controversy when he took a dinner meeting at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida, with Kanye "Ye" West, a far-right rapper who subsequently professed admiration for Adolf Hitler, and Nick Fuentes, a neo-Nazi livestreamer who has called for creating a white, Christian theocracy that strips Jews of political power.
PALM BEACH, FL
New York Post

Former Nazi ‘Secretary of Evil’, 97, speaks out for the first time

The former Nazi death camp secretary on trial for her complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people broke her silence for the first time this week, saying she was “sorry” for the horrors inflicted on prisoners.  “I’m sorry for everything that happened,” Irmgard Furchner told the Itzehoe Regional Court on Tuesday. Now 97, Furchner was a secretary at the Sutthof concentration camp in Poland from June 1943 through April 1945. Under German law, any person who helped Nazi death camps operate, even if they did not work directly on the site, can be held responsible as an accessory to the...
The Independent

A devastating day for Donald Trump: ‘Greed and cheating’ and expanding criminal probes target former president

Donald Trump has spent decades trying to avoid criminal attachments, accusing his political enemies of launching spurious investigations despite a growing list of credible accusations of wrongdoing.Less than three weeks after he formally declared his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, a launch fuelled by grievances and his failure to overturn the election he lost just two years ago, and largely seen as an attempt to shield himself from looming criminal investigations, his eponymous family business was branded as a felon.On 6 December, a jury in his hometown of New York City found the Trump Organization guilty of...
Law & Crime

Rudy Giuliani Snaps at Disciplinary Counsel and Claims He’s Been ‘Persecuted,’ as Rowdy Testimony in Attorney Misconduct Hearing Kicks Off

The debut witness during his own disciplinary proceedings, attorney Rudy Giuliani testified that former President Donald Trump tapped him to lead his litigation blitz the day after Election Day. The former mayor of New York City depicted that effort as scattershot and disorganized. “I showed up with a small group...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein hurled racial slurs during meltdown

Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein’s plane meltdown started with her hurling racial slurs at fellow passengers on the Thanksgiving day Spirit Airlines flight, according to documents obtained by The Post. Epstein, 25, was later slapped with multiple charges related to her violent arrest just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 24 in the New Orleans airport. She allegedly injured six police officers — biting and spitting on them — and yelled, “Do you know who I am?” A Spirit Airlines supervisor told a responding officer Epstein was “asking Hispanic families if they were smuggling cocaine,” the arrest documents detailed, forcing the plane to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host

"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
Rolling Stone

Elon Brings One of America’s Most Prominent Nazis Back to Twitter

Neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin has been reinstated to Twitter under Elon Musk’s new policies for the platform. The founder of the white supremacist website The Daily Stormer had been banned from Twitter since 2013.  Anglin has publicly indicated that the goal of his operation and adherence to white nationalist ideology is to “ethnically cleanse White nations of non-Whites and establish an authoritarian government. Many people also believe that the Jews should be exterminated.” Anglin is a staunch supporter of Nazi ideology and regularly espouses Holocaust denail. In 2018, Anglin wrote that he “[hates] women. I think they deserve to be beaten,...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends

Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Salon

“Very loud message”: Ex-FBI official says Oath Keepers verdict makes Trump prosecution more likely

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe argued that Attorney General Merrick Garland's speech, in the wake of top Oath Keepers' conviction for seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is a direct message to other people who were involved in carrying out, organizing, or inciting the attack.
HuffPost

HuffPost

231K+
Followers
13K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy