Augusta Free Press

Virginia looks awful most of the night, has chance to win late, ultimately falls at Miami, 66-64

On one level, Virginia looked bad for long stretches on both ends of the floor, probably should have lost Tuesday at #22 Miami by double-digits. Another level, you want to give the kids credit for getting back into it late, then after Miami pushed the lead back to 10 in the final two minutes, scratching and clawing back to one with 5.6 seconds left, then having a chance to tie it or win it at the buzzer.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Live Blog: Sixth-ranked Virginia faces #22 Miami in ACC hoops road opener

The game airs on the ACC Network, incidentally.
MIAMI, FL
WJBF

Bald Eagle rescued by concerned citizen in South Carolina

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown woman and local first responders joined forces on Saturday to find treatment for a sick Bald Eagle. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, a citizen arrived at Station #9 on Saturday with a sick Bald Eagle she found in her driveway. The crew at Station 9 contacted […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Our View: Lump of coal for the College of Charleston

Reserve a special lump of coal for the College of Charleston for its scheduled Dec. 20 unveiling of a portrait of its former president, Glenn McConnell, on the 162nd anniversary of South Carolina’s secession from the Union. To mark McConnell’s presidency just about any other day wouldn’t cause a...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Stuck bridge impacted Sunday afternoon traffic in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The bridge that connects West Ashley to downtown Charleston was closed for over an hour Sunday afternoon. Charleston Police were called at 3:39 p.m. about the Ashley River Memorial Bridge being stuck. The bridge had just opened for two passing sailboats. Officers responded to the area...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Charleston, South Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Charleston-North Charleston, SC metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

8 Affordable Apartments coming to Liberty Hill, the oldest community in North Charleston, SC

The Lecque Legacy lives on. The Lecque Family is one of the four founding families of Liberty Hill. Founded in 1871 by 4 freedmen, Liberty Hill is the oldest community in North Charleston. As the City of North Charleston continues to grow, the Lecques are doing their part to ensure that long-time residents of Liberty Hill can continue to live affordably in their neighborhood.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

How likely is Charleston to see snow on Christmas?

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly everyone is dreaming of a white Christmas. But what are the chances we will see a few flakes fly in the Lowcountry? Well, not very likely, despite what you may have seen circulating on social media over the past two weeks. Don’t blame us – it’s a matter of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care

MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal …. MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care. Operation Un-Pleasant: Alleged child predators charged …. Operation Un-Pleasant: Alleged child predators charged by MPPD. Sullivan’s Island PD hosts Toys for Tots bike drive. Charleston introduces Mobile Giving Machines. John’s Island clinic provides free medical care to...
