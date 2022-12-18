Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Basketball: Virginia falls at Duke, 12-game winning streak snapped
In a matchup of two of the more underrated teams in women’s hoops, Duke walked away with the W, knocking off previously unbeaten Virginia, 70-56, on Wednesday. Duke (11-1, 1-0 ACC) led 38-26 at the break, and maintained a double-digit lead for much of the second half. Virginia (12-1,...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia looks awful most of the night, has chance to win late, ultimately falls at Miami, 66-64
On one level, Virginia looked bad for long stretches on both ends of the floor, probably should have lost Tuesday at #22 Miami by double-digits. Another level, you want to give the kids credit for getting back into it late, then after Miami pushed the lead back to 10 in the final two minutes, scratching and clawing back to one with 5.6 seconds left, then having a chance to tie it or win it at the buzzer.
Augusta Free Press
Tony Bennett searching for answers as to how to get #6 Virginia back on track
I’d put Virginia’s November up against anybody else’s in the country. UVA scored 86 points in a win over Baylor, then two days later beat a talented Illinois team. The Cavaliers closed out the month with a come-from-behind win at Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The...
Augusta Free Press
Live Blog: Sixth-ranked Virginia faces #22 Miami in ACC hoops road opener
Augusta Free Press
Freshman Isaac McKneely is stealing minutes: is Virginia’s iMac ready to be a starter?
My #TeamAFP colleageue, Scott German, asked me, during Saturday’s Virginia-Houston game, if it seemed like freshman guard Isaac McKneely has been getting more minutes of late. Yep. So let me ask you, he said. Whose minutes is he getting?. We both had the answer. Armaan Franklin’s. I just...
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
live5news.com
Demolition underway for $27M N. Charleston athletic complex renovation
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Demolition has begun to make way for a new recreation complex in North Charleston that city officials say will bring upgraded amenities to the community. The renovations to the Danny Jones Athletic Complex near East Montague Avenue will cost a total of around $27 million.
Bald Eagle rescued by concerned citizen in South Carolina
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown woman and local first responders joined forces on Saturday to find treatment for a sick Bald Eagle. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, a citizen arrived at Station #9 on Saturday with a sick Bald Eagle she found in her driveway. The crew at Station 9 contacted […]
Charleston City Paper
Our View: Lump of coal for the College of Charleston
Reserve a special lump of coal for the College of Charleston for its scheduled Dec. 20 unveiling of a portrait of its former president, Glenn McConnell, on the 162nd anniversary of South Carolina’s secession from the Union. To mark McConnell’s presidency just about any other day wouldn’t cause a...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia taking first steps to widen the ’64 Gap’ between Richmond, Williamsburg
Virginia is finally taking steps to do something about that annoying 29-mile section of Interstate 64 known as the 64 Gap – where the interstate narrows from three to two lanes in each direction between Richmond and Williamsburg. It being a roads project, it’s going to be slow going...
The Best South Carolina Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Mashed found 50 of Guy Fieri's favorite spots featured on his hit show.
live5news.com
Stuck bridge impacted Sunday afternoon traffic in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The bridge that connects West Ashley to downtown Charleston was closed for over an hour Sunday afternoon. Charleston Police were called at 3:39 p.m. about the Ashley River Memorial Bridge being stuck. The bridge had just opened for two passing sailboats. Officers responded to the area...
abcnews4.com
I-26 backed-up nearly 5 miles after reported crash near Aviation Avenue
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A reported crash on I-26 eastbound is causing major traffic delays near Aviation Avenue Wednesday morning. As of 7:30 a.m., the left two lanes are blocked- causing traffic to be backed up for about five miles. The current estimated commute time from Summerville to...
counton2.com
CCSO: Woman reportedly shot at party, dropped off at mobile home park Saturday morning
CCSO: Woman reportedly shot at party, dropped off at mobile home park Saturday morning. CCSO: Woman reportedly shot at party, dropped off …. CCSO: Woman reportedly shot at party, dropped off at mobile home park Saturday morning. 2 The Point 12/18/2022. Operation Un-Pleasant: Alleged child predators charged …. Operation Un-Pleasant:...
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Charleston, South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Charleston-North Charleston, SC metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the […]
charlestondaily.net
8 Affordable Apartments coming to Liberty Hill, the oldest community in North Charleston, SC
The Lecque Legacy lives on. The Lecque Family is one of the four founding families of Liberty Hill. Founded in 1871 by 4 freedmen, Liberty Hill is the oldest community in North Charleston. As the City of North Charleston continues to grow, the Lecques are doing their part to ensure that long-time residents of Liberty Hill can continue to live affordably in their neighborhood.
abcnews4.com
14-year-old injured after crashing vehicle into tree in Summerville Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A 14-year-old was injured after crashing a vehicle into a tree last Friday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials confirmed. SCHP confirmed the young driver crashed at the end of Bacons Bridge Road, crashing into a tree and almost landing on a home. The teen...
How likely is Charleston to see snow on Christmas?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly everyone is dreaming of a white Christmas. But what are the chances we will see a few flakes fly in the Lowcountry? Well, not very likely, despite what you may have seen circulating on social media over the past two weeks. Don’t blame us – it’s a matter of […]
mahoningmatters.com
Crossword spells out unbelievable lottery win for SC mom. ‘I’ve never won anything big’
A mom in South Carolina was skeptical when her crossword ticket spelled out a big lottery win. “I’d never won anything big before,” The Lowcountry woman told lottery officials in a Dec. 15 news release. The mom racked up 11 words for a win on a lucky $3...
counton2.com
MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care
MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal …. MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care. Operation Un-Pleasant: Alleged child predators charged …. Operation Un-Pleasant: Alleged child predators charged by MPPD. Sullivan’s Island PD hosts Toys for Tots bike drive. Charleston introduces Mobile Giving Machines. John’s Island clinic provides free medical care to...
