WWMTCw
Closings reported in West Michigan on Thursday, Dec. 22
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Thursday, Dec. 22. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3's closing system, click here for instructions.
Ahead of the storm, some West Michigan schools already making Thursday a half day
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- With a strong winter storm bearing down on Michigan, some school districts already are announcing an abbreviated schedule for Thursday and closing Friday. Among the districts so far to call for reduced hours Thursday are Jenison Public Schools, Zeeland Public Schools, Spring Lake Public Schools and Galesburg-August Community Schools.
lowellsfirstlook.com
Lowell Student Named USA National Miss Michigan Teen
Sports have surrounded Abigail German her whole life. She has three athletic sisters and a dad who officiates football games and coaches the Lowell varsity track team. But the Lowell High School senior has never enjoyed sports the way the rest of her family does. That meant Abigail needed to...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Driving Will Be ‘Hazardous’ in These Areas This Weekend
Why couldn’t the snowstorm have waited until after the holidays? This weekend is one of the busiest for travel the entire year, and now, it will be hampered with a major snowstorm across much of the Midwest and across the U.S. According to AccuWeather.com, there’s even a 16% chance...
WZZM 13
Tracking The Latest Blizzard Snowfall for West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday brought the official declaration of a Blizzard Warning for West Michigan. This is the first Blizzard Warning in West Michigan since 2019, and the first warning in Grand Rapids since the Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011. All of this is to say we are...
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
COMPLETE UPDATE AS OF 7:30 A.M. THURSDAY- PLEASE READ THIS LINK FOR LATEST SNOWFALL FORECAST. The forecast information below is still very close, but is getting outdated now. The post link above has the latest update. The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells...
5 Things Michigan Transplants Need to Be Ready for This Winter
If this is your first winter in Michigan, you're about to experience something rather unique. Here are five things that transplants to the state of Michigan need to be ready for as we approach another winter season. Michigan Drivers May Not Be Any Better at Winter Driving Than Your State.
lansingcitypulse.com
Nontraditional school calendar not popular in Michigan
Few Michigan schools follow a balanced — or year-round — calendar, even though students, teachers and families say they benefit from it. According to the Washington Post, only 4% of students nationwide go to schools where they have a shorter six- to eight- week summer break and more frequent, longer breaks throughout the school year. Students following a balanced calendar start school in mid-August and end in mid-June.
Jimmy Kimmel’s 2022 Clip of The Year is Michigan’s train wreck Giant Slide
DETROIT - It’s perhaps the most ride at your own risk attraction in the country and the video of its reopening was such a train wreck, it has been named the 2022 Clip of The Year by Jimmy Kimmel. When Michigan’s famous Belle Isle Giant Slide reopened this past...
‘Big Tree Hunt’ winner finds giant bald cypress
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Tree huggers, you’re going to need longer arms. A Grand Rapids man may have found one of the biggest trees in the state. Rob Nelson won the prize of “Potential State Champion Tree” at the ReLeaf Michigan’s Big Tree Hunt. Nelson...
abc57.com
National Weather Service declares blizzard warning for Indiana, Michigan counties
The National Weather Service has declared a blizzard warning for St. Joseph, La Porte, Berrien, and Cass counties. The warning is in place from 4 p.m. on Thursday through 7 a.m. on Saturday.
southcountynews.org
Bud’s Bar, part of Schoolcraft’s history
People and buildings have much in common, if you think about it. Each has a beginning and an end in this world… with some having longer life spans than others. Like people, buildings can have a façade, serve multiple roles during their life, and have periods of prosperity and hardship.
The real Elaine from ‘Seinfeld’ is rethinking Michigan transportation. And ‘The Jacket’ was real.
GRAND BLANC, MI – When Larry David was first asked to do a round of golf with the top fundraising bidder for Monica Yates Shapiro’s nonprofit, David texted back his honest opinion. “I wouldn’t subject myself to four hours with a stranger even if someone’s life depended on...
Graceland May Be Top Historical Home But Michigan Has One In The Top 3
The most visited historic home for the holidays in America has long been the former home of Elvis Presley, but there is one Michigan home that is closing in on that title. Graceland is the former home of "The King of Rock and Roll" Elvis Presley and as long as I can remember, it has definitely been one of the most famous homes to visit in the entire United States. Graceland is officially the most visited historic home in the country.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for December 22-24
Some portions of Mid-Michigan could be buried beneath up to a foot and a half of snow before Christmas, according to the latest projections from forecasters at AccuWeather.com. A developing winter storm is expected to begin dropping snow onto Mid-Michigan by the wee hours of Thursday morning, with relatively minor...
Here’s How to Track Snowplows Across Southwest Michigan in Real-Time
As we head into the Winter season it's important to remember that Michigan Winters can look very different from year to year. However, the one thing we can always depend on is snow. At a recent meeting, the Kalamazoo City Commission approved a new GPS-tracking system for its city vehicles,...
1051thebounce.com
10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last
The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
WOOD
KCSO gives update on missing Portage mother
Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Dealing with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
