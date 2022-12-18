ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Closings reported in West Michigan on Thursday, Dec. 22

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Thursday, Dec. 22. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3's closing system, click here for instructions.
MICHIGAN STATE
lowellsfirstlook.com

Lowell Student Named USA National Miss Michigan Teen

Sports have surrounded Abigail German her whole life. She has three athletic sisters and a dad who officiates football games and coaches the Lowell varsity track team. But the Lowell High School senior has never enjoyed sports the way the rest of her family does. That meant Abigail needed to...
LOWELL, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Driving Will Be ‘Hazardous’ in These Areas This Weekend

Why couldn’t the snowstorm have waited until after the holidays? This weekend is one of the busiest for travel the entire year, and now, it will be hampered with a major snowstorm across much of the Midwest and across the U.S. According to AccuWeather.com, there’s even a 16% chance...
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

Tracking The Latest Blizzard Snowfall for West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday brought the official declaration of a Blizzard Warning for West Michigan. This is the first Blizzard Warning in West Michigan since 2019, and the first warning in Grand Rapids since the Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011. All of this is to say we are...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Nontraditional school calendar not popular in Michigan

Few Michigan schools follow a balanced — or year-round — calendar, even though students, teachers and families say they benefit from it. According to the Washington Post, only 4% of students nationwide go to schools where they have a shorter six- to eight- week summer break and more frequent, longer breaks throughout the school year. Students following a balanced calendar start school in mid-August and end in mid-June.
MICHIGAN STATE
southcountynews.org

Bud’s Bar, part of Schoolcraft’s history

People and buildings have much in common, if you think about it. Each has a beginning and an end in this world… with some having longer life spans than others. Like people, buildings can have a façade, serve multiple roles during their life, and have periods of prosperity and hardship.
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
98.7 WFGR

Graceland May Be Top Historical Home But Michigan Has One In The Top 3

The most visited historic home for the holidays in America has long been the former home of Elvis Presley, but there is one Michigan home that is closing in on that title. Graceland is the former home of "The King of Rock and Roll" Elvis Presley and as long as I can remember, it has definitely been one of the most famous homes to visit in the entire United States. Graceland is officially the most visited historic home in the country.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last

The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

KCSO gives update on missing Portage mother

Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Dealing with...
PORTAGE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy