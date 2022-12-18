ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

College football writer ranks three Virginia guys among Top 25 portal ‘best available’

Max Olson at The Athletic has updated his list of the Top 25 players available on the NCAA transfer portal. Bad news if you’re a Virginia fan: three of them are our guys. Olson ranks cornerback Fentrell Cypress II at #4 on his list, citing how Cypress put up shutdown-corner numbers in 2022 – allowing 18 catches on 40 targets, with nine pass breakups, which ranked him fifth among all the CBs at the Power 5 level.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy