Max Olson at The Athletic has updated his list of the Top 25 players available on the NCAA transfer portal. Bad news if you’re a Virginia fan: three of them are our guys. Olson ranks cornerback Fentrell Cypress II at #4 on his list, citing how Cypress put up shutdown-corner numbers in 2022 – allowing 18 catches on 40 targets, with nine pass breakups, which ranked him fifth among all the CBs at the Power 5 level.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO