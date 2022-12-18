ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

mocoshow.com

(Located) Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 17-Year Old

Update: Ronan Auffret has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old from Potomac. Ronan Auffret was last seen on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., at his residence on Hunt Club Dr. in Potomac.
POTOMAC, MD
DC News Now

1 night, 3 carjackings; Prince George’s County police investigate possible 4th, deadly one

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating three carjackings that took place in a span of about four hours Monday night. A deadly shooting may have taken place during a fourth carjacking. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit said the three confirmed incidents happened at these […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

1 man dead, another person injured after shooting in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man has died and another person is suffering from injuries after a shooting in Prince George's County early Wednesday morning. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Old Branch Avenue, off of Allentown Road, in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Once at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Man found dead inside Alexandria apartment building, police say

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A man was found dead inside an Alexandria apartment building early Wednesday morning, authorities said. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., The Alexandria Police Department (APD) officers responded to the 5500 block of Ascot Court in response to a weapon violation call for service. Police said they found a man dead inside an apartment building near the mailboxes.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

Unbelted Driver Ejected, Killed In VA Crash, Police Say

A 26-year-old man who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt died after crashing his Honda while speeding in Northern Virginia overnight, police said.Manassas resident Alex Randy Portillo died at a Virginia hospital late on Tuesday, Dec. 20, following a single-vehicle crash where he rolled over his 2014 Honda C…
MANASSAS, VA
alxnow.com

Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ this morning in West End

A police investigation of a shooting early this morning in the West End has turned to a “suspicious death” investigation. The Alexandria Police Department said the initial call for service was this morning (Wednesday) at 5:35 a.m. in the 5500 block of Ascot Court. According to police:. The...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

(Located) Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year Old

Update: Damary Hernandez has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Aspen Hill. Damary Hernandez was last seen on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 9:15 a.m., in the 11100 block of Newport Mill Road in Kensington. Damary Hernandez is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has long, dark brown hair that is curly and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a plain black zip-up hoodie and gray sweatpants. Police and family are concerned for her welfare.
KENSINGTON, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 14-Year Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Rockville. Allison Espinales was last seen on Monday, December 12, 2022, at approximately 1 p.m., at her residence on Canterbury Lane in Rockville.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Inside Nova

Manassas man killed in crash on Sudley Road

A 26-year-old Manassas man was killed in a Tuesday night crash on Sudley Road. Police were called to the 8400 block of Sudley Road at 10:43 p.m. after a 2014 Honda Civic was traveling at a high rate of speed east struck a curb approaching Rixlew Lane, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
MANASSAS, VA
alxnow.com

D.C. man arrested after Friday’s armed carjacking on S. Van Dorn Street

A Washington, D.C. man is in custody after an armed carjacking and eluding police in Alexandria’s West End on Friday morning (Dec. 16). The incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of S. Van Dorn Street in the city’s Landmark area. Police said that the suspect brandished a handgun and that the 29-year-old male victim went to the hospital, but was not injured.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

