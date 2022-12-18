Update: Damary Hernandez has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Aspen Hill. Damary Hernandez was last seen on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 9:15 a.m., in the 11100 block of Newport Mill Road in Kensington. Damary Hernandez is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has long, dark brown hair that is curly and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a plain black zip-up hoodie and gray sweatpants. Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

KENSINGTON, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO