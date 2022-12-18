Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
(Located) Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 17-Year Old
Update: Ronan Auffret has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old from Potomac. Ronan Auffret was last seen on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., at his residence on Hunt Club Dr. in Potomac.
1 night, 3 carjackings; Prince George’s County police investigate possible 4th, deadly one
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating three carjackings that took place in a span of about four hours Monday night. A deadly shooting may have taken place during a fourth carjacking. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit said the three confirmed incidents happened at these […]
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police make arrest in connection with reported package larcenies
A Stanardsville man is in custody in Albemarle County on charges related to a recent raft of thefts and package larcenies. And now, Albemarle County Police want to know if the man and his truck might have been involved in more of the same. William H. Kennedy, 50, was arrested...
1 man dead, another person injured after shooting in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man has died and another person is suffering from injuries after a shooting in Prince George's County early Wednesday morning. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Old Branch Avenue, off of Allentown Road, in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Once at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Person found dead with multiple gunshots in car in Barboursville area
A person was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road in the Barboursville area in Albemarle County late Wednesday, and Albemarle County Police are investigating the case as a homicide. Police say the investigation points to the incident...
fox5dc.com
VIDEO: Shots fired at elderly couple's home in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Multiple shots were fired at an elderly couple's home in Prince George's County on Monday night, and it was captured on their neighbor's Ring doorbell camera. The daughter of the elderly couple, two 83-year-old residents living in the 800 block of Heron...
WJLA
Man found dead inside Alexandria apartment building, police say
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A man was found dead inside an Alexandria apartment building early Wednesday morning, authorities said. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., The Alexandria Police Department (APD) officers responded to the 5500 block of Ascot Court in response to a weapon violation call for service. Police said they found a man dead inside an apartment building near the mailboxes.
NBC Washington
‘That Was My World': 6-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Spotsylvania County Apartment
A 6-year-old girl was found dead Friday morning in a Spotsylvania County apartment while with her mother and her mother’s boyfriend. The couple – Cera Harper, 32, and Jonathan Copenhaven, 36 – were arrested on multiple felony charges, including child abuse or neglect, injuring the health of a child in one's custody, and possession of narcotics.
One Killed In Shooting Near Prince George's Community College
The victim of a shooting in Largo has died after being allegedly shot in the face, authorities say. Prince George's County police are investigating the shooting that they say occurred in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo around 11 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19. Once on the scene,...
Unbelted Driver Ejected, Killed In VA Crash, Police Say
A 26-year-old man who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt died after crashing his Honda while speeding in Northern Virginia overnight, police said.Manassas resident Alex Randy Portillo died at a Virginia hospital late on Tuesday, Dec. 20, following a single-vehicle crash where he rolled over his 2014 Honda C…
alxnow.com
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ this morning in West End
A police investigation of a shooting early this morning in the West End has turned to a “suspicious death” investigation. The Alexandria Police Department said the initial call for service was this morning (Wednesday) at 5:35 a.m. in the 5500 block of Ascot Court. According to police:. The...
WJLA
Critical missing: Herndon police looking for 10-year-old girl with 'medical concerns'
HERNDON, Va. (7News) — UPDATE: Lillian Robertson has been found and is safe, Herndon Police report. The Herndon Police Department is looking for a 10-year-old girl who police have deemed, "critical due to medical concerns." Lillian Robertson was last seen leaving her home in the 1000 block of Charles...
mocoshow.com
(Located) Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year Old
Update: Damary Hernandez has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Aspen Hill. Damary Hernandez was last seen on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 9:15 a.m., in the 11100 block of Newport Mill Road in Kensington. Damary Hernandez is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has long, dark brown hair that is curly and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a plain black zip-up hoodie and gray sweatpants. Police and family are concerned for her welfare.
fox5dc.com
15 displaced after early morning fire in Prince George’s County
LARGO, Md. - Authorities say an early morning fire damaged several units at a Prince George's County apartment building forcing 15 residents from their homes. Investigators say the fire was reported just before 3:55 a.m. at the three-story garden apartments in the 10000 block of Prince Place in Largo. No...
mocoshow.com
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 14-Year Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Rockville. Allison Espinales was last seen on Monday, December 12, 2022, at approximately 1 p.m., at her residence on Canterbury Lane in Rockville.
dcnewsnow.com
Llama on Loose Night-vision Video and Body Cam Video from Fairfax County Police Department
Police in Fairfax County helped wrangle a llama that was spotted roaming. Llama on Loose Night-vision Video and Body Cam Video …. Police in Fairfax County helped wrangle a llama that was spotted roaming. Man impersonates police officer, targets people in …. D.C. Metropolitan Police are looking for a man...
Bay Net
GoFundMe Created For Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Senior Deputy Flynt
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Saturday, December 17, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk. During the initial stop, the suspect vehicle fled from deputies at a high rate southbound on Rt. 4. Preliminary investigation revealed the...
Inside Nova
Manassas man killed in crash on Sudley Road
A 26-year-old Manassas man was killed in a Tuesday night crash on Sudley Road. Police were called to the 8400 block of Sudley Road at 10:43 p.m. after a 2014 Honda Civic was traveling at a high rate of speed east struck a curb approaching Rixlew Lane, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
VIDEO: Llama on loose wrangled by police, others in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A wandering llama caught the attention of a number of people in Fairfax County Monday, including police officers who helped round her up. The Fairfax County Police Department shared night-vision video of the efforts to wrangle the llama as well as body camera footage from officers who were […]
alxnow.com
D.C. man arrested after Friday’s armed carjacking on S. Van Dorn Street
A Washington, D.C. man is in custody after an armed carjacking and eluding police in Alexandria’s West End on Friday morning (Dec. 16). The incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of S. Van Dorn Street in the city’s Landmark area. Police said that the suspect brandished a handgun and that the 29-year-old male victim went to the hospital, but was not injured.
