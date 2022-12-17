Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jeremiah Byers details decision to continue college career at Florida State
Byers announced his commitment to the Seminoles on Monday night.
floridahsfootball.com
Attendance up at FHSAA state championship games; highest reported number in 15 years
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The new metro/suburban classifications in football might have just been a boon for the state’s official governing body of high school athletics. According to attendance numbers reported through all nine state championship games between the host sites in Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale, attendance numbers were up compared to 2021 by nearly 47%.
FSU continues to add offensive line talent via the portal with addition of Jeremiah Byers
Florida State continues to add offensive line talent via the transfer portal with the latest addition being UTEP transfer Jeremiah Byers. Byers chose the Seminoles on Monday evening. He selected the Seminoles over Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, and many other interested schools. “FSU because it felt the most like home...
Florida State loses another defensive back to the NCAA Transfer Portal
The Seminoles' top signee from the 2020 class is exploring his options elsewhere.
247Sports
5-star WR commit Hykeem Williams recaps his FSU official visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosted their top ranked 2023 commitment on campus this weekend in the form of Stranahan (Fla.) five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams. The talented wideout spoke with Noles247 after his trip and recapped his last time in Tallahassee before enrolling in less than a month. Williams is...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU RB Lawrance Toafili, OL Maurice Smith, and WR Johnny Wilson talk bowl prep after practice
The Florida State Seminoles kicked off their last few weeks of practice before heading down south to Orlando on December 29 for the Cheez-It Bowl. Taking on the Oklahoma Sooners, this opportunity will be a first for many to play in a bowl game, and for some, it will be the last time on the field with all of their current teammates wearing the same uniform.
Riley Williams Could Play Early for Miami
Miami scored a well-rounded tight end with Riley Williams.
caneswarning.com
Miami football continues hot on recruiting trail with Mark Fletcher commit
The Miami football program continued its scorching week on the recruiting trail with a commitment from four-star running back Mark Fletcher on Sunday night. Fletcher is the 243rd-ranked prospect, 15th RB and 48th recruit in Florida in the class of 2023 out of American Heritage. Fletcher is the fifth Miami...
WSVN-TV
Miami Central Rockets continue state championship streak after beating American Heritage in FHSAA State Championships Football Class 2M
MIAMI (WSVN) - Sustaining greatestness is the only way of life for the Miami Central Rockets, and after securing yet another state championship, the rocket nation wants national attached to their school name. Boasting nine state titles with seven coming in the last decade, Miami Central has always been recognized...
Nation’s Best Pass rusher: Miami Commitment Rueben Bain?
Analyzing the talents of Miami Central defensive end Rueben Bain.
247Sports
4-star Edge commit Lamont Green Jr. has best ever visit experience on weekend official visit to Florida State
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State has had a commitment from Lamont Green Jr. since February, but Seminole football is also part of the family business. Boots, as Green Jr. known as to those closest to him, is the son of former Seminole Lamont Green. Boots had quite the time on his...
Florida State reveals new renderings for football-only facility and locker room
The facility is supposed to be completed in 18-24 months.
Pompano Beach, December 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Fort Lauderdale High School soccer team will have a game with Pompano Beach High School on December 19, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
wlrn.org
The multiple impacts of the FTX bankruptcy on Miami
The cryptocurrency company FTX was in the middle of moving its U.S. headquarters from Chicago to Miami when it collapsed last month. But the arena where the Miami Heat plays still bears the name of FTX. That was part of a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship deal for the arena. Bloomberg...
denisesanger.com
Travel for Women 50+ Everything You Need to Know
Have a trip to the Bahamas scheduled? Wondering how the trips from Bimini to Miami work? Easier than you might expect. This article is about doing this fun trip in reverse from Miami to the Bahamas: Boat Trips From Miami to the Bahamas. I absolutely love the Bahamas and have...
WCTV
Colleague remembers woman killed in Bannerman Road crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The former executive director of the Florida Public Defenders Association died Sunday evening in a one-vehicle crash in Tallahassee. Kristina Wiggins, 48, was a staffer at numerous state agencies for the past 20 years and had worked for the past two years as an operations director for Tallahassee Community College.
WCTV
Tallahassee woman killed in crash on Bannerman Road
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person has died after crashing on Bannerman Road in Tallahassee. The victim, who is being identified as a 48-year-old woman from Tallahassee, lost control of her SUV and crashed into a line of trees around 8:30 Sunday night near Bannerman Lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The woman, who was wearing a seat belt at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Non-Stop Flights From Miami To Paris Are Cheaper Round-Trips Than Going Domestic To Dallas
Holiday travel is at an all-time high, and, although Miami is one of the most popular destinations for winter vacations in the U.S., you can get a non-stop flight from the Magic City straight to Paris for cheaper than most American domestic flights. It's called French Bee airlines, and it...
WCTV
Tallahassee resident burned in cooking fire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee resident was injured in a cooking fire late Saturday night. It happened around 11 p.m. on the 500 block of Box Wood Court, according to the City of Tallahassee. Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes and saw flames and smoke pouring out of...
Comments / 0