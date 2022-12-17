ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

floridahsfootball.com

Attendance up at FHSAA state championship games; highest reported number in 15 years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The new metro/suburban classifications in football might have just been a boon for the state’s official governing body of high school athletics. According to attendance numbers reported through all nine state championship games between the host sites in Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale, attendance numbers were up compared to 2021 by nearly 47%.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
247Sports

5-star WR commit Hykeem Williams recaps his FSU official visit

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosted their top ranked 2023 commitment on campus this weekend in the form of Stranahan (Fla.) five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams. The talented wideout spoke with Noles247 after his trip and recapped his last time in Tallahassee before enrolling in less than a month. Williams is...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU RB Lawrance Toafili, OL Maurice Smith, and WR Johnny Wilson talk bowl prep after practice

The Florida State Seminoles kicked off their last few weeks of practice before heading down south to Orlando on December 29 for the Cheez-It Bowl. Taking on the Oklahoma Sooners, this opportunity will be a first for many to play in a bowl game, and for some, it will be the last time on the field with all of their current teammates wearing the same uniform.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
caneswarning.com

Miami football continues hot on recruiting trail with Mark Fletcher commit

The Miami football program continued its scorching week on the recruiting trail with a commitment from four-star running back Mark Fletcher on Sunday night. Fletcher is the 243rd-ranked prospect, 15th RB and 48th recruit in Florida in the class of 2023 out of American Heritage. Fletcher is the fifth Miami...
MIAMI, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Pompano Beach, December 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Fort Lauderdale High School soccer team will have a game with Pompano Beach High School on December 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

The multiple impacts of the FTX bankruptcy on Miami

The cryptocurrency company FTX was in the middle of moving its U.S. headquarters from Chicago to Miami when it collapsed last month. But the arena where the Miami Heat plays still bears the name of FTX. That was part of a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship deal for the arena. Bloomberg...
MIAMI, FL
denisesanger.com

Travel for Women 50+ Everything You Need to Know

Have a trip to the Bahamas scheduled? Wondering how the trips from Bimini to Miami work? Easier than you might expect. This article is about doing this fun trip in reverse from Miami to the Bahamas: Boat Trips From Miami to the Bahamas. I absolutely love the Bahamas and have...
MIAMI, FL
WCTV

Colleague remembers woman killed in Bannerman Road crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The former executive director of the Florida Public Defenders Association died Sunday evening in a one-vehicle crash in Tallahassee. Kristina Wiggins, 48, was a staffer at numerous state agencies for the past 20 years and had worked for the past two years as an operations director for Tallahassee Community College.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee woman killed in crash on Bannerman Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person has died after crashing on Bannerman Road in Tallahassee. The victim, who is being identified as a 48-year-old woman from Tallahassee, lost control of her SUV and crashed into a line of trees around 8:30 Sunday night near Bannerman Lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The woman, who was wearing a seat belt at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee resident burned in cooking fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee resident was injured in a cooking fire late Saturday night. It happened around 11 p.m. on the 500 block of Box Wood Court, according to the City of Tallahassee. Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes and saw flames and smoke pouring out of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

