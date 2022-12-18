We’re heading into 2023, and that means we’re one step closer to the completion of a MAJOR construction project in Disney World!. The EPCOT transformation has been underway for a few years now, but it’s finally coming to a close in 2023! Before the end of the year, we’ll get to see the revamped World Celebration, as well as the addition of Journey of Water — Inspired by Moana. We’re still a ways away from the end of the project, but what does that construction progress look like right now?

