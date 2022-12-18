Ole Miss Defeats Temple 63-55 at Home Thanks to Second-Half Comeback

The Ole Miss Rebels struggled out of the gate but managed to orchestrate a second-half comeback to beat the Temple Owls 63-55 at home.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels secured their eighth win of the season on Saturday night, beating the Temple Owls 63-55 in the SJB Pavilion.

After holding a brief lead at the start of the game, the Rebels trailed for most of the first half. Ole Miss managed to cut down Temple’s lead to three points at halftime, however, thanks to bench guards Daeshun Ruffin and TJ Caldwell both contributing a team-high six points during the first 20 minutes of play.

The Rebels could not get any of their shots to fall in the first half, as they shot 26.9 percent from the field and 15.4 percent from beyond the arc as a team.

Ole Miss regained the lead after guard Matthew Murrell threw down a vicious one-handed alley-oop in the second half. Murrell led the team in scoring with 21 points, followed by Ruffin with 17 points, and Caldwell with nine.

The Rebels and the Owls battled back and forth for the remainder of the game until Ole Miss managed to pull away with less than five minutes remaining in the second half.

As a team, the Rebels finished the game shooting 38.2 percent from the field and 18.2 percent from the three-point line.

The Rebels are now 8-3 after defeating Temple and will now prepare to host the North Alabama Lions on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. CT and the matchup will be televised on ESPN +.

