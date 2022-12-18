75-year-old assaulted trying to stop shoplifter in Brooklyn: NYPD

CYPRESS HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A shoplifter assaulted a 75-year-old employee in Brooklyn on Friday, sending him to the hospital, according to NYPD.

The employee saw the woman hide an item in her coat around 8 p.m. and went to confront her outside the store on Fulton Street to try and get the item back. Police said the woman hit the man in the face, making him fall and get a cut on his head.

The employee was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. Police described his condition as stable.

The NYPD on Saturday released surveillance images of the suspect. Police said the woman is around 5’4″, of medium build, and has black hair.

