Lincoln, NE

North Platte Post

Assaults on staff nearly double at Lincoln Regional Center

LINCOLN — Assaults on staff nearly doubled this past year at the Lincoln Regional Center, according to a new report that detailed concerns and progress at state institutions. The annual review of Nebraska’s public institutions also raised concerns about staff turnover that exceeded 30% in some facilities, and the...
LINCOLN, NE
Holdrege man sentenced to prison on meth charges

Acting United States Attorney Steven A. Russell announced that Josiah Negley, 35, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Negley to 120 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release.
KEARNEY, NE
Green to retire as U of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor

LINCOLN — Ronnie Green, the chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for nearly the past seven years, announced Tuesday that he will retire in June, or sooner if a successor is found. In a video, Green said that after “reflection, we reached the family decision that 2023 would be...
LINCOLN, NE
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
Semi driver arrested after hit-and-run with Neb. trooper

One person has been arrested following a hit-and-run with a Nebraska State Trooper, a pursuit, and an hour-long standoff on Interstate 80. The incident began at approximately 5:10 p.m., after NSP had received information regarding a semi pulling a flatbed trailer that was driving recklessly on Interstate 80 near Lincoln. A trooper observed the semi driving recklessly and attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 409.
LINCOLN, NE
165 Nebraska apartments shuttered, residents displaced

OMAHA — A sprawling northwest Omaha apartment complex that was shuttered Monday due to “widespread” and “dangerous” conditions had passed a city inspection about a year earlier. That October 2021 inspection of Legacy Crossing focused on a random sample of 61 apartments generated by a...
OMAHA, NE
Neb. meat processor fined for false beef grading records

OMAHA — Omaha meat processing company Nebraska Beef Ltd. has been sentenced to a year’s probation and fined $200,000 for falsely representing beef grading records. In addition to that sentence this month in federal court, the company paid a $550,000 fine as part of a civil settlement with the government for its conduct.
OMAHA, NE
Long-delayed Neb. expressway set to be completed in 2036

LINCOLN — The long-delayed state expressway system — once projected to be completed by 2003— is now expected to be completed by 2036, state lawmakers were told Tuesday. That’s good news, because last year, the projected end date was 2040, according to John Selmer, the director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
NEBRASKA STATE
Lincoln South Beltway now open for traffic

Governor Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) Director John Selmer, and other state and local partners gathered to celebrate the opening of the Lincoln South Beltway. Through the collaborative efforts of NDOT and its partners, work is complete on the mainline of the Lincoln South Beltway. As of...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

