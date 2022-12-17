Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Cory Collier Jr. transfers to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Safety Rahmir Stewart commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Assaults on staff nearly double at Lincoln Regional Center
LINCOLN — Assaults on staff nearly doubled this past year at the Lincoln Regional Center, according to a new report that detailed concerns and progress at state institutions. The annual review of Nebraska’s public institutions also raised concerns about staff turnover that exceeded 30% in some facilities, and the...
Holdrege man sentenced to prison on meth charges
Acting United States Attorney Steven A. Russell announced that Josiah Negley, 35, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Negley to 120 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release.
Green to retire as U of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor
LINCOLN — Ronnie Green, the chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for nearly the past seven years, announced Tuesday that he will retire in June, or sooner if a successor is found. In a video, Green said that after “reflection, we reached the family decision that 2023 would be...
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Judge: Candidate failed to prove ‘actual malice’ from Neb. GOP ads
OMAHA — The two-year legal fight is not yet over between the loser of a 2020 GOP-on-GOP legislative race and the Nebraska Republican Party that accused her in ads of wrongdoing. Nebraska City business owner Janet Palmtag lost her defamation lawsuit against the state GOP, a Lancaster County District...
Semi driver arrested after hit-and-run with Neb. trooper
One person has been arrested following a hit-and-run with a Nebraska State Trooper, a pursuit, and an hour-long standoff on Interstate 80. The incident began at approximately 5:10 p.m., after NSP had received information regarding a semi pulling a flatbed trailer that was driving recklessly on Interstate 80 near Lincoln. A trooper observed the semi driving recklessly and attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 409.
165 Nebraska apartments shuttered, residents displaced
OMAHA — A sprawling northwest Omaha apartment complex that was shuttered Monday due to “widespread” and “dangerous” conditions had passed a city inspection about a year earlier. That October 2021 inspection of Legacy Crossing focused on a random sample of 61 apartments generated by a...
Neb. meat processor fined for false beef grading records
OMAHA — Omaha meat processing company Nebraska Beef Ltd. has been sentenced to a year’s probation and fined $200,000 for falsely representing beef grading records. In addition to that sentence this month in federal court, the company paid a $550,000 fine as part of a civil settlement with the government for its conduct.
Long-delayed Neb. expressway set to be completed in 2036
LINCOLN — The long-delayed state expressway system — once projected to be completed by 2003— is now expected to be completed by 2036, state lawmakers were told Tuesday. That’s good news, because last year, the projected end date was 2040, according to John Selmer, the director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Jefferson Elementary counselor named Elementary School Counselor of the Year
News Release Nebraska School Counselors Association. In conjunction with their Annual School Counselor Academy, the Nebraska School Counselor Association (NSCA) is pleased to announce recipients of numerous awards. Ms. Kara Hahn was named the 2022 Nebraska Elementary School Counselor of the Year. Ms. Hahn is a school counselor at Jefferson...
Lincoln South Beltway now open for traffic
Governor Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) Director John Selmer, and other state and local partners gathered to celebrate the opening of the Lincoln South Beltway. Through the collaborative efforts of NDOT and its partners, work is complete on the mainline of the Lincoln South Beltway. As of...
