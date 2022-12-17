Read full article on original website
🎧 308 BMX, North Platte get big win from City Council
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-After six years of hard work, 308 BMX got a big victory from the North Platte City Council on Tuesday. The Council approved a location for the track which is founded by Brand McCook. The track will be located at the former dog park on the north side of the city.
Santa Watch (Monday, December 19)
Episode 1 - Listen for SANTA WATCH all week on FM98.1, Mix 97.1, and Z93.5 Country! Brought to you by Jorgensen Chiropractic in North Platte. Listen Monday-Friday at 9am, Noon & 5pm CST. On Christmas Eve, we'll follow NORAD at 9am, Noon, 5pm, 8pm & at 10pm!!!
Glitch Making One Time Appearance Tonight in North Platte
North Platte, Ne - The emphamous Glitch is going to be out for ONE NIGHT ONLY, this eveing (December 16th) beginning at 5:3opm at 10th and Poplar streets (Holiday Road)! Enjoy warm beverages and cookies and donate to the Guardians Of The Children- Flat Rock Chapter.
City of North Platte reminds residents to protect their pipes
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Old Man Winter can cause more problems than cold feet, he can also lead to frozen pipes and thousands of dollars in repairs. With temperatures below zero in the forecast, the City of North Platte Water Department reminds residents that some simple steps can prevent pipes from freezing.
Van Gogh inspired Mrs. Claus wins Prairie Arts Center's Christmas show
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mrs. Claus was the queen of the Prairie Art Center's Van Gogh Christmas Art Show. The work by local artist Tara Lienemann took first place at the show which is currently on display in the main gallery of PAC. Artists were asked to paint a Christmas picture based...
knopnews2.com
Grocery stores say they’re prepared for influx of shoppers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- Many people are getting prepared for the arctic conditions that are expected late Wednesday night and all of Thursday. This includes getting all the essentials that they need in order to bear the cold weather ahead. This is coming at a time when people are also preparing themselves for Christmas and the rest of the holidays as well. The combination of the two has caused an influx of grocery shoppers, causing long lines.
North Platte man accused of domestic violence in front of child
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man has been arrested on domestic violence and child abuse allegations. According to police, at around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of Spruce St. Police said officers arrived and entered the residence when they...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Theft of services, FTA or comply with citation. 1 warrant: Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device $500.00 - $1500.00. Tianna R. Estrada. Age: 22. 1 warrant: Terroristic threats. Monica R....
Schmidt Foundation donates $10,000 to Hope Esperanza
North Platte, Ne - The Schmidt Foundation, the foundation arm of Eagle Communications donated $10,000 to Hope Esperanza on Saturday. Janssen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in North Platte hosted a free lunch, and Santa as they teamed up with Hope Esperanza, a new North Platte area non-profit trying to build Hope in the hispanic community.
Wallace man sentenced to federal prison for bank robbery
Acting United States Attorney Steve Russell announced that Wesley S. Cassidy, 27, of Wallace, Nebraska, was sentenced today in Lincoln, Nebraska, by Judge John M. Gerrard for armed bank robbery. Cassidy was sentenced to 50 months in prison, 5 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee. There is no parole in the federal system.
