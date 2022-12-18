Read full article on original website
WWE Main Event Results (12/22): Axiom Faces Mustafa Ali, Andre Chase In Action
WWE aired its latest episode of WWE Main Event on December 22. Matches were taped on December 19 from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The event aired on Hulu. Full results and highlights are below. WWE Main Event Results (12/22) - Andre Chase defeats Cedric Alexander. -...
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Returning To Universal Studios With AEW For AEW Dark Tapings
On December 17, Jeff Jarrett returned to Universal Studios for AEW to compete at the AEW Dark tapings. Jarrett spent years at Universal Studios with TNA/IMPACT as the company taped television and events at the Soundstage from 2004 to March 2013. Universal Studios was dubbed The IMPACT Zone since IMPACT made its home there.
AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash (12/21) Preview: Bryan Danielson, Ricky Starks, FTR, More
It's Wednesday, December 21, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's the holiday season, so hoop-de-doo and dickery dock and don't forget to set your clocks because just exactly at 8 o'clock, Dynamite is coming on the TV, pal. Tonight, Bryan Danielson will speak for the first time in...
Tony Khan: ROH Is In A Strong Position, It's The Perfect Time To Take The Training Wheels Off
Tony Khan discusses the return of HonorClub and previews Ring of Honor's future. Khan announced that he acquired ROH in March. Over the next several months, ROH titles were often defended on AEW programming, and Khan held three pay-per-views over the course of the year. After the Final Battle pay-per-view on December 10, Khan announced that the company will be relaunching HonorClub, which will be the home for its television show once it returns.
Athena Says People Backstage Thought She Took Liberties With Jody Threat
On the October 17 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, Athena took on Jody Threat in singles competition. Athena was victorious in the hard-hitting affair, but many fans online thought Athena was being too rough with Jody in how she was hitting her and tossing her around. The match was a...
Bianca Belair To Defend Raw Women's Title On 1/2 WWE RAW, US Title Match Also Announced
WWE will kick off the near year with a Raw Women's Championship Match. On the December 12 episode, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in a #1 Contender's Match to earn a shot at the gold. The two stars earned their place in the bout by winning Triple Threat contests on the December 5 episode; Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Bliss beat Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch. After Bliss defeated Bayley, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair entered the ring. Bliss went for a hug, but she seemingly snapped when Bray Wyatt's logo appeared. She nearly dropped the champion with a Sister Abigail, but she shifted back into her normal persona at the last second.
Jeff Jarrett Says There Was 'A Lot Of Head Nodding' Backstage After 12/14 AEW Dynamite Segment
Jeff Jarrett reflects on taking out The Acclaimed. At AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, & Satnam Singh attacked The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & Billy Gunn during Caster's rap. In the ring, Jarrett blasted Caster with a guitar and then cut a...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (12/20/22): Kenny Omega, Jeff Jarrett, Ricky Starks, More In Action
AEW Dark (12/20) Angelico & Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) def. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz & Richard Adonis. After the match, Tony Schiavone revealed that Angelico and Chaos Project would be called the Spanish Announce Project going forward. Julia Hart def. Sahara Seven. Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh def. Dean...
Dax Harwood Talks His Physical State, Reiterates That FTR/Briscoes III Was His 'Greatest Masterpiece'
Dax Harwood talks the Dog Collar Match between FTR and The Briscoes and gives an update on his current physical state. Throughout the duration of 2022, FTR and The Briscoes have arguably put together not one, not two, but three classic matches against one another. Most recently, the two teams faced off against each other in a Dog Collar match at the Final Battle pay-per-view that occurred earlier this December.
Evil Uno On AEW Fight Forever, Dark Order Dissolving, Angels, Preston Vance | 2022 Interview
Evil Uno On AEW Fight Forever, Dark Order Dissolving, Angels, Preston Vance | 2022 Interview
Athena Says There Was Interest From IMPACT Wrestling After WWE Release, Always Wanted To Be In AEW
On November 4, 2021, Athena (Ember Moon in WWE) was released by WWE after a six-year run with the company that saw her win the NXT Women's and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. After a run on the Independent scene, Athena joined AEW at AEW Double or Nothing to confront...
$300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale, TBS Title Bout, More Set For 12/23 AEW Rampage
The lineup is set for the December 23, 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. First, a massive trios battle royale will take place. Trios involved in the match include the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli), Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, & Chuck Taylor), Top Flight & AR Fox, Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds), along with many more.
Rich Swann Signs Two-Year Extension With IMPACT Wrestling
Rich Swann is sticking with IMPACT Wrestling. Swann announced he has signed a two-year extension with IMPACT Wrestling. He made the announcement while speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight. "I've signed a two-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. They have done nothing but treat me with the utmost respect. It's...
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Matches To Air On Delay On AXS TV
AXS TV is continuing its coverage of NJPW. AXS TV announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 matches will air on delay beginning January 12 with Kenny Omega vs. Will Osprey. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom is scheduled to air on January 4 on NJPW World. From AXS:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH...
Women's Title, Rick Ross | AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Bash 12/21/22 | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash for December 21, 2022!
Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy Added To MLW Blood & Thunder 2023
Billie Starkz will be in action at MLW Blood & Thunder. As previously announced, Starkz will compete at the MLW Fusion taping at the 2300 Arena on January 7. In an update, MLW announced that Starks will face Kayla Kassidy at the show. Starkz is coming off her first tour...
AEW Rampage On 12/16 Records Uptick In Viewership, Highest Key Demo Rating Since October
The numbers are in for the December 16 episode of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's AEW Rampage drew 464,000 viewers. This number is up slightly from the 457,000 viewers the show drew on December 9. Friday's show drew a 0.15 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Kenny Omega, Jeff Jarrett, Jade Cargill, More Set For Action On 12/20 AEW Dark
AEW Dark (12/20) Angelico & Chaos Project (Serpentico & Luther) vs. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz, & Richard Adonis. TBS Championship Eliminator Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Dream Girl Ellie. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth) vs. Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott. Julia Hart vs. Sahara Seven. Kip Sabian...
Evil Uno Provides More Details On AEW Fight Forever, Compares It To Deep Rock Galactic, No Man’s Sky
Evil Uno talks in depth about AEW Fight Forever. Since the inception of the company in 2019, the fans of All Elite Wrestling have been clamoring for the promotion to make a video game that can help disrupt WWE's monopoly over the wrestling game industry. In November 2020, the game's development was officially revealed to the public. Although the game has still yet to be released as of publish time, the company is beginning to ramp up promotion for the release of the game, which is seemingly set to come sooner rather than later.
Sol Ruca Discusses Viral Finisher, Wants To Set A New Bar In The Women's Division
Sol Ruca went viral on the December 9 episode of NXT Level Up when she hit a forward flipping cutter out of the corner on Valentina Feroz. She has dubbed the move the Sol Snatcher. The move caught the attention of Triple H, who said the future is SO bright.
