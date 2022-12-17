Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymixfm.com
12 Points Revitalization plans unveiled
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute’s 12 Points neighborhood has seen a lot of growth over the past few years. Now, it’s looking ahead to the future. The 12 Points Revitalization Nonprofit Organization unveiled its 5-year plan for the community on Monday. It has four pillars:
mymixfm.com
Home destroyed in fire on 9th Street in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. According to Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. The home was damaged enough to...
mymixfm.com
ISP: Vincennes couple killed in fatal US 41 crash
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police have identified a Vincennes couple who died in a crash involving a semi on US 41 in Knox County. According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of US 41 and Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes.
mymixfm.com
THPD searching for suspect of armed robbery
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Police is currently looking for a suspect with a felony warrant out for armed robbery and battery with a deadly weapon. On Dec. 19, the THPD posted on their Facebook page a photo of Frederick Johnson, asking for those who may have tips or knowledge about Johnson’s location to contact the US Marshal’s Task Force at 812-230-0295.
Comments / 0