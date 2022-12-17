TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Police is currently looking for a suspect with a felony warrant out for armed robbery and battery with a deadly weapon. On Dec. 19, the THPD posted on their Facebook page a photo of Frederick Johnson, asking for those who may have tips or knowledge about Johnson’s location to contact the US Marshal’s Task Force at 812-230-0295.

2 DAYS AGO