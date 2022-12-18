Read full article on original website
Keep An Eye Out: Bell County, Texas Most Wanted For December
Law enforcement in Bell County is always looking to keep us safe. Some of us may even not realize when a crime is taking place. But unfortunately every day, it does happen. Some individuals crimes are minor, and may result in a fine. Other however require a harsher sentence. Some individuals also chose to run from the law.
KWTX
Protecting your pipes before the polar plunge moves into Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As Central Texas braces for the upcoming extreme low temperatures, Waco plumber shares tips on how to protect your pipes from freezing, or, even worse, bursting. Mike Staas, owner of Mike Staas Services, Inc. said bursting pipes are very common during below-freezing temperatures, causing pricy damages.
WacoTrib.com
YMCA merger leads to facility upgrades
After 136 years serving the McLennan County area, the YMCA of Central Texas merged with the larger YMCA of Greater Williamson County on Jan. 1, 2022. Under the direction of the local board and Executive Director Michelle Cornelissens, an ambitious facility renovation and upgrade on virtually the entire Harvey Drive location is underway.
WacoTrib.com
Waco homeless memorial service: Dec. 21, 2022
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2022, The Hangar hosted an annual memorial service to honor people in McLennan County who were experiencing homelessness or were unclaimed at the time of their death, an honor that humanizes the city’s most vulnerable individuals. McLennan County groups hold memorial for homeless residents who...
WacoTrib.com
McLennan County groups hold memorial for homeless residents who died this year
Save the mittens, blankets and coats for the thrift store donation box. Dusty Kirk, owner of The Hangar, said there is one thing he knows the homeless population he sees come through his doors will use this holiday season: $5 McDonald’s gift cards. “I have so many gloves that...
The City of Killeen wants you to be prepared for freezing temperatures
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is telling residents to prepare for the artic cold front coming in on Thursday, Dec. 22. Although roads are not expected to be affected by frozen precipitation, it's important to make sure everything is ready for the freeze that will likely last until Saturday.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Waco, TX
In McLennan County, Waco is known as the "Heart of Texas." This city, situated between Austin and Dallas, sits along the famous Brazos River. Despite its size, Waco has plenty of attractions and activities that make your visit there worthwhile. Meanwhile, Waco's community welcomes the younger generation since it's home...
WacoTrib.com
Beyond the Kitchen: J-Petal & Poke shares healthy fare at second location
The healthy options available at J-Petal & Poké are no longer limited to downtown Waco. The restaurant, which opened its first location in October 2018 in Waco, launched its second site in Hewitt in May 2021. While the restaurant is far from the ordinary fare, the customer can be...
KWTX
Emergency officials preparing for possibility of power outages during arctic blast in central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Emergency management officials are making plans in case the looming artic blast causes some issues for Central Texas. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has assured everyone that the grid will hold up, but some folks are concerned that power will be a big issue during this cold weather.
WacoTrib.com
Blue Santa: Waco Police Department
The Waco Police Department’s Blue Santa program made the rounds Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 to bring gifts to 24 McLennan County families. // Song: unknown_signal - Christmas Night Music provided by Tunetank. Free Download: https://tunetank.com/track/596-christmas-night/
News Channel 25
WIND CHILL WARNING/HARD FREEZE WARNING
25 WEATHER — The arctic front is on the move and will arrive Thursday morning here in Central Texas! It should warm slightly before 9-10am Thursday into the mid to upper 40s. The arctic front will blast into Central Texas around 8am across the northwestern counties, be in the...
One Waco, Texas Woman Tried To Use What To Smuggle Items Into Jail?
We all know crime doesn't pay. Committing any crime usually results in the individual in question going through the legal process, and possible jail time. But after the legal process has taken its course, and the individual is either convicted or found innocent, that's the where the story usually ends.
WacoTrib.com
Trail plan would connect downtown Waco to Lake Waco, China Spring, McGregor
The Waco City Council got its first look Tuesday at a master plan for 130 miles of hike and bike trails that would eventually connect the downtown riverwalk to the Lake Waco dam, East Waco, China Spring and the McGregor area. Waco Parks and Recreation officials, consultants from Halff Associates...
KWTX
North Pole coming to Central Texas for three-day Christmas celebration
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The North Pole is coming to Central Texas, and not just the arctic blast that we’re expecting, but a three-day event which will transform a small Central Texas downtown into a winter wonderland, complete with real snow. Area businesses are joining forces Wednesday through Friday...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (7) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
KWTX
Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ following morning fire
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A Salado business has burned down following a fire Wednesday morning. The Salado Fire Department responded at around 4:14 a.m. Dec. 21 at Wilds Angel Boutique at 110 North Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the building fully involved in flames and units from Salado and...
WacoTrib.com
Waco's Wood Shack preparing for winter blast in December 2022
The Wood Shack, a firewood supplier at 1124 N. Loop Drive in East Waco, was busy restocking and selling their supplies throughout the day on Monday as people prepared for the incoming arctic weather. Forecast for holiday arctic blast has Waco in prep mode for people, pipes, pets. A cold...
WacoTrib.com
Temple's York commits to Texas A&M
Temple linebacker Taurean York committed to Texas A&M on Monday night after recently decommitting from Baylor. York is one of the top players in Central Texas and a top 100 recruit in Texas. York collected 120 tackles with 16 for loss and six sacks while forcing three fumbles for Temple...
fox44news.com
Man held in Killeen car-to-car shooting
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 22-year-old Killeen man remains in the Bell County Jail after being arrested following a pursuit in connection with a car-to-car shooting incident which occurred last Wednesday. Killeen Police Department Assistant Chief Alex Gerhart said it started in a Killeen residential neighborhood on Sand Dollar...
fox44news.com
New Tennyson Middle School Principal named
Waco (FOX 44) — The Waco Independent School District has named a new principal for Tennyson Middle School. Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon selected Bradford McMillan as the next person to lead the school. McMillan is currently an assistant principal at Killeen High School. McMillan will begin work on January...
