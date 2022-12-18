ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

US105

Keep An Eye Out: Bell County, Texas Most Wanted For December

Law enforcement in Bell County is always looking to keep us safe. Some of us may even not realize when a crime is taking place. But unfortunately every day, it does happen. Some individuals crimes are minor, and may result in a fine. Other however require a harsher sentence. Some individuals also chose to run from the law.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Protecting your pipes before the polar plunge moves into Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As Central Texas braces for the upcoming extreme low temperatures, Waco plumber shares tips on how to protect your pipes from freezing, or, even worse, bursting. Mike Staas, owner of Mike Staas Services, Inc. said bursting pipes are very common during below-freezing temperatures, causing pricy damages.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

YMCA merger leads to facility upgrades

After 136 years serving the McLennan County area, the YMCA of Central Texas merged with the larger YMCA of Greater Williamson County on Jan. 1, 2022. Under the direction of the local board and Executive Director Michelle Cornelissens, an ambitious facility renovation and upgrade on virtually the entire Harvey Drive location is underway.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco homeless memorial service: Dec. 21, 2022

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2022, The Hangar hosted an annual memorial service to honor people in McLennan County who were experiencing homelessness or were unclaimed at the time of their death, an honor that humanizes the city’s most vulnerable individuals. McLennan County groups hold memorial for homeless residents who...
WACO, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Waco, TX

In McLennan County, Waco is known as the "Heart of Texas." This city, situated between Austin and Dallas, sits along the famous Brazos River. Despite its size, Waco has plenty of attractions and activities that make your visit there worthwhile. Meanwhile, Waco's community welcomes the younger generation since it's home...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Blue Santa: Waco Police Department

The Waco Police Department’s Blue Santa program made the rounds Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 to bring gifts to 24 McLennan County families. // Song: unknown_signal - Christmas Night Music provided by Tunetank. Free Download: https://tunetank.com/track/596-christmas-night/
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

WIND CHILL WARNING/HARD FREEZE WARNING

25 WEATHER — The arctic front is on the move and will arrive Thursday morning here in Central Texas! It should warm slightly before 9-10am Thursday into the mid to upper 40s. The arctic front will blast into Central Texas around 8am across the northwestern counties, be in the...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Trail plan would connect downtown Waco to Lake Waco, China Spring, McGregor

The Waco City Council got its first look Tuesday at a master plan for 130 miles of hike and bike trails that would eventually connect the downtown riverwalk to the Lake Waco dam, East Waco, China Spring and the McGregor area. Waco Parks and Recreation officials, consultants from Halff Associates...
WACO, TX
KWTX

North Pole coming to Central Texas for three-day Christmas celebration

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The North Pole is coming to Central Texas, and not just the arctic blast that we’re expecting, but a three-day event which will transform a small Central Texas downtown into a winter wonderland, complete with real snow. Area businesses are joining forces Wednesday through Friday...
MCGREGOR, TX
KWTX

Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ following morning fire

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A Salado business has burned down following a fire Wednesday morning. The Salado Fire Department responded at around 4:14 a.m. Dec. 21 at Wilds Angel Boutique at 110 North Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the building fully involved in flames and units from Salado and...
SALADO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco's Wood Shack preparing for winter blast in December 2022

The Wood Shack, a firewood supplier at 1124 N. Loop Drive in East Waco, was busy restocking and selling their supplies throughout the day on Monday as people prepared for the incoming arctic weather. Forecast for holiday arctic blast has Waco in prep mode for people, pipes, pets. A cold...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Temple's York commits to Texas A&M

Temple linebacker Taurean York committed to Texas A&M on Monday night after recently decommitting from Baylor. York is one of the top players in Central Texas and a top 100 recruit in Texas. York collected 120 tackles with 16 for loss and six sacks while forcing three fumbles for Temple...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Man held in Killeen car-to-car shooting

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 22-year-old Killeen man remains in the Bell County Jail after being arrested following a pursuit in connection with a car-to-car shooting incident which occurred last Wednesday. Killeen Police Department Assistant Chief Alex Gerhart said it started in a Killeen residential neighborhood on Sand Dollar...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

New Tennyson Middle School Principal named

Waco (FOX 44) — The Waco Independent School District has named a new principal for Tennyson Middle School. Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon selected Bradford McMillan as the next person to lead the school. McMillan is currently an assistant principal at Killeen High School. McMillan will begin work on January...
WACO, TX

