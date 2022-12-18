ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, WV

Route 635 in McDowell County closed due to an alleged officer-involved shooting

By Lootpress News Staff
 4 days ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An alleged officer-involved shooting has been reported in McDowell County.

Lootpress has very limited details right now and is working to confirm more details.

McDowell County Emergency Management says, “Per law enforcement, route 635, Three forks highway will be closed for 4 to 6 hours, only emergency traffic will be allowed through, so please find an alternate route, thank you for your understanding.“

