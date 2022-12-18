Brenda Mock Brown returns to UNC Asheville for the first time as an opposing coach

Coach Brenda Mock Brown has roamed the sidelines at UNC Asheville’s Kimmel Arena many times.

But she's never done it as an opposing team’s coach, until Saturday.

She commanded East Tennessee State University women’s basketball team (10-3) to a 64-52 victory over UNC Asheville (4-5) at Kimmel Arena on Saturday.

Brown led the Bulldogs’ program from 2012 to 2020. She collected a 117-137 overall record and put together five winning seasons to close her stint with them.

Brown also helped UNC Asheville win two Big South conference championships in 2015-16 and 2016-17, which resulted in two trips to the NCAA Tournament. Her 117 victories and eight-year tenure are second all-time in program history.

She was named the new coach of the Buccaneers’ program on Aug. 8.

“This place (UNC Asheville) has so many fond memories,” Brown said. “Just really love it here.”

Brown was also able to reunite with one of her old assistants — Honey Brown. Honey Brown was promoted from associate head coach to head coach after Brenda Mock Brown resigned in 2020.

Honey Brown was an assistant on Brenda Mock Brown’s staff from 2012 to 2020.

Brenda Mock Brown said it felt like old times when they met at halfcourt and spoke with each other for about 15 minutes before the game. But she said it was difficult coaching against one of her good friends.

“I love Honey Brown,” Brenda Mock Brown said. “She’s done so much for me as a coach. She was so instrumental in what we did here and winning championships.”

This game meant a lot for Honey Brown, too, because Brenda Mock Brown was a mentor to her.

“She’s always going to be someone near and dear to me,” Honey Brown said.

Brenda Mock Brown said it was also hard because of how much UNC Asheville means to her.

“This program I love it so much because it really grew me,” Brenda Mock Brown said. “They were really patient with me as a coach.”

Brenda Mock Brown said her heart remains with East Tennessee State University and Johnson City but a part of her will always be with UNC Asheville.